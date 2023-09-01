Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ceat Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CEAT LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,256.05 Closed
0.132.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ceat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,249.00₹2,275.05
₹2,256.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,357.00₹2,642.00
₹2,256.05
Open Price
₹2,256.00
Prev. Close
₹2,253.10
Volume
54,821

Ceat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,269.83
  • R22,285.47
  • R32,295.88
  • Pivot
    2,259.42
  • S12,243.78
  • S22,233.37
  • S32,217.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,507.792,270.67
  • 101,508.72,295.11
  • 201,535.932,322.79
  • 501,478.262,273.26
  • 1001,283.562,109.67
  • 2001,171.151,888.32

Ceat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

Ceat Ltd. Share Holdings

Ceat Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund14,01,2681.24346.32
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund9,51,4671.35235.15
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund7,55,3631.64186.68
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund3,49,9783.3986.5
Axis Business Cycles Fund88,9500.8821.98
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund87,3761.0121.59
Axis Quant Fund61,3011.5215.15
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,1520.472.76
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,2360.471.79
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,5810.471.13
View All Mutual Funds

Ceat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ceat Ltd.

Ceat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100MH1958PLC011041 and registration number is 011041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9312.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Arnab Banerjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pierre E Cohade
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh S Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras K Chowdhary
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit V Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul C Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ceat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ceat Ltd.?

The market cap of Ceat Ltd. is ₹9,113.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ceat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ceat Ltd. is 48.95 and PB ratio of Ceat Ltd. is 2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ceat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceat Ltd. is ₹2,256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceat Ltd. is ₹2,642.00 and 52-week low of Ceat Ltd. is ₹1,357.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data