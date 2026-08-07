What is the share price of Ceat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceat is ₹3,723.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Ceat? The Ceat is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceat? The market cap of Ceat is ₹15,060.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceat are ₹3,763.00 and ₹3,689.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceat is ₹4,431.60 and 52-week low of Ceat is ₹3,006.50 as on .

How has the Ceat performed historically in terms of returns? The Ceat has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -4.89% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, 15.9% over 1 year, 15.57% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceat are 25.55 and 2.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global