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Ceat Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEAT

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ceat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,723.25 Closed
-0.68₹ -25.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ceat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,689.15₹3,763.00
₹3,723.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,006.50₹4,431.60
₹3,723.25
Open Price
₹3,731.95
Prev. Close
₹3,748.60
Volume
3,484

Source: Dion Global

Ceat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ceat has gained 15.90% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceat has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

Ceat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ceat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,452.023,576.46
103,405.323,532.04
203,587.953,532.84
503,464.653,512.47
1003,456.033,516.41
2003,650.723,522.73

Source: Dion Global

Ceat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ceat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.19%, FII holding fell to 13.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ceat Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,21,5561.2529.9
11,34,5971.52395.13
8,54,6341.52297.63
5,88,0731.53204.8
4,59,0001.92159.85
2,15,9621.6575.21
2,14,4991.4774.7
2,00,6431.0269.88
1,70,9771.0459.54
1,34,4740.7146.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ceat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTCeat - Newspaper Publication
Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTCeat - CEAT Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Loss Of Share Certificates
Aug 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTCeat - ESOP Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTCeat - CEAT Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Issue Of Duplicate Share Certificates
Jul 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTCeat - Newspaper Publication

Source: Dion Global

About Ceat

Ceat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100MH1958PLC011041 and registration number is 011041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15214.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H V Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Arnab Banerjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Paras K Chowdhary
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Pierre E Cohade
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Santrupt Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ceat Share Price

What is the share price of Ceat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceat is ₹3,723.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ceat?

The Ceat is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ceat?

The market cap of Ceat is ₹15,060.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ceat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceat are ₹3,763.00 and ₹3,689.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ceat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceat is ₹4,431.60 and 52-week low of Ceat is ₹3,006.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ceat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ceat has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -4.89% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, 15.9% over 1 year, 15.57% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ceat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceat are 25.55 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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