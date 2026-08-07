Here's the live share price of Ceat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ceat has gained 15.90% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Ceat has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,452.02
|3,576.46
|10
|3,405.32
|3,532.04
|20
|3,587.95
|3,532.84
|50
|3,464.65
|3,512.47
|100
|3,456.03
|3,516.41
|200
|3,650.72
|3,522.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ceat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.19%, FII holding fell to 13.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,21,556
|1.2
|529.9
|11,34,597
|1.52
|395.13
|8,54,634
|1.52
|297.63
|5,88,073
|1.53
|204.8
|4,59,000
|1.92
|159.85
|2,15,962
|1.65
|75.21
|2,14,499
|1.47
|74.7
|2,00,643
|1.02
|69.88
|1,70,977
|1.04
|59.54
|1,34,474
|0.71
|46.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Ceat - Newspaper Publication
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Ceat - CEAT Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Loss Of Share Certificates
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Ceat - ESOP Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Ceat - CEAT Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Issue Of Duplicate Share Certificates
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Ceat - Newspaper Publication
Source: Dion Global
Ceat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100MH1958PLC011041 and registration number is 011041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15214.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceat is ₹3,723.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceat is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ceat is ₹15,060.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ceat are ₹3,763.00 and ₹3,689.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceat is ₹4,431.60 and 52-week low of Ceat is ₹3,006.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ceat has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -4.89% for the past month, 10.92% over 3 months, 15.9% over 1 year, 15.57% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ceat are 25.55 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global