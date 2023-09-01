Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|14,01,268
|1.24
|346.32
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|9,51,467
|1.35
|235.15
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|7,55,363
|1.64
|186.68
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|3,49,978
|3.39
|86.5
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|88,950
|0.88
|21.98
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|87,376
|1.01
|21.59
|Axis Quant Fund
|61,301
|1.52
|15.15
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,152
|0.47
|2.76
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,236
|0.47
|1.79
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,581
|0.47
|1.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ceat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25100MH1958PLC011041 and registration number is 011041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9312.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ceat Ltd. is ₹9,113.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ceat Ltd. is 48.95 and PB ratio of Ceat Ltd. is 2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ceat Ltd. is ₹2,256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ceat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ceat Ltd. is ₹2,642.00 and 52-week low of Ceat Ltd. is ₹1,357.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.