Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|33,48,310
|0.47
|162.28
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,97,880
|1.47
|42.52
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|4,87,800
|0.67
|23.64
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|2,79,395
|0.2
|13.54
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|73,989
|0.26
|3.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02101KA1955PLC001936 and registration number is 001936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard, Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1985.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹4,116.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is 6.59 and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹623.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹663.95 and 52-week low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹461.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.