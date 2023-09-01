West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02101KA1955PLC001936 and registration number is 001936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard, Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1985.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.