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West Coast Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEST COAST PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of West Coast Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹600.85 Closed
1.26₹ 7.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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West Coast Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹589.70₹602.00
₹600.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.05₹602.00
₹600.85
Open Price
₹597.00
Prev. Close
₹593.40
Volume
4,405

Source: Dion Global

West Coast Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, West Coast Paper Mills has gained 19.75% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), KS Smart Technologies (54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, West Coast Paper Mills has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

West Coast Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

West Coast Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5567.99575.44
10560.16567.1
20545.95554.49
50524.1530.37
100490.51504.5
200457.09486.13

Source: Dion Global

West Coast Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, West Coast Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.62%, FII holding fell to 2.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

West Coast Paper Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,59,1870.24184.84
23,00,0000.63122.9
9,47,6650.950.64
4,59,7941.824.57
2,00,0000.1910.69
1,50,0002.198.02
1,00,0002.075.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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West Coast Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTWest Coast Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Financial Results
Jul 22, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTWest Coast Paper - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 21, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTWest Coast Paper - Notice Of Shareholders Meeting And Annual Report
Jul 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTWest Coast Paper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTWest Coast Paper - Shareholders Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About West Coast Paper Mills

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02101KA1955PLC001936 and registration number is 001936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard, Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2498.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Bangur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Bangur
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Balmukand Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Bhushan
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Ratan Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kacholia
    Director

FAQs on West Coast Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of West Coast Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Coast Paper Mills is ₹600.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is West Coast Paper Mills?

The West Coast Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of West Coast Paper Mills?

The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹3,968.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of West Coast Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of West Coast Paper Mills are ₹602.00 and ₹589.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Coast Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Coast Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹602.00 and 52-week low of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹375.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the West Coast Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The West Coast Paper Mills has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 12.74% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 17.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills are 26.35 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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