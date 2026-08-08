Here's the live share price of West Coast Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, West Coast Paper Mills has gained 19.75% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), KS Smart Technologies (54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, West Coast Paper Mills has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|567.99
|575.44
|10
|560.16
|567.1
|20
|545.95
|554.49
|50
|524.1
|530.37
|100
|490.51
|504.5
|200
|457.09
|486.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, West Coast Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.62%, FII holding fell to 2.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,59,187
|0.24
|184.84
|23,00,000
|0.63
|122.9
|9,47,665
|0.9
|50.64
|4,59,794
|1.8
|24.57
|2,00,000
|0.19
|10.69
|1,50,000
|2.19
|8.02
|1,00,000
|2.07
|5.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|West Coast Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Financial Results
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|West Coast Paper - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|West Coast Paper - Notice Of Shareholders Meeting And Annual Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|West Coast Paper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|West Coast Paper - Shareholders Meeting
Source: Dion Global
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02101KA1955PLC001936 and registration number is 001936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard, Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2498.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Coast Paper Mills is ₹600.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The West Coast Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹3,968.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of West Coast Paper Mills are ₹602.00 and ₹589.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Coast Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹602.00 and 52-week low of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹375.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The West Coast Paper Mills has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 12.74% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 17.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills are 26.35 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global