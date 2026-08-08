What is the share price of West Coast Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Coast Paper Mills is ₹600.85 as on .

What kind of stock is West Coast Paper Mills? The West Coast Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of West Coast Paper Mills? The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹3,968.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of West Coast Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of West Coast Paper Mills are ₹602.00 and ₹589.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Coast Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Coast Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹602.00 and 52-week low of West Coast Paper Mills is ₹375.05 as on .

How has the West Coast Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The West Coast Paper Mills has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 12.74% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 19.75% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 17.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills are 26.35 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global