West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹623.25 Closed
6.1836.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹587.10₹650.00
₹623.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹461.00₹663.95
₹623.25
Open Price
₹592.75
Prev. Close
₹586.95
Volume
12,84,143

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1653.03
  • R2682.97
  • R3715.93
  • Pivot
    620.07
  • S1590.13
  • S2557.17
  • S3527.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5577.73601.13
  • 10555.37590.95
  • 20525.17565.23
  • 50555.33534.57
  • 100460.04526.59
  • 200376.9513.79

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund33,48,3100.47162.28
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan6,97,8801.4742.52
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund4,87,8000.6723.64
Quant Small Cap Fund2,79,3950.213.54
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund73,9890.263.59

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02101KA1955PLC001936 and registration number is 001936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard, Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1985.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Bangur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shashi Bangur
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Balmukand Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Somani
    Director
  • Ms. Arpita Vinay
    Director

FAQs on West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹4,116.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is 6.59 and PB ratio of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹623.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹663.95 and 52-week low of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹461.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

