Here's the live share price of KSB along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KSB has declined 5.61% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, KSB has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and Shakti Pumps (India) (33.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|850.12
|834.2
|10
|866.38
|851.28
|20
|894.67
|870.66
|50
|875.29
|877.32
|100
|868.14
|859.8
|200
|807.47
|833.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KSB remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.78%, FII holding fell to 4.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,49,618
|1.71
|254.03
|23,21,974
|1.78
|222.62
|14,22,017
|2.8
|136.34
|13,70,905
|0.7
|131.44
|13,44,489
|1.51
|128.9
|8,83,539
|1.29
|84.71
|7,78,622
|0.8
|74.65
|7,18,629
|1.78
|68.9
|4,50,881
|1.3
|43.23
|3,96,249
|2.42
|37.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|KSB - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Capacity Expansion - Construction Of Additional Shed At Shirwal Plant
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|KSB - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|KSB - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|KSB - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|KSB - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
KSB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1960PLC011635 and registration number is 011635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2695.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSB is ₹785.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KSB is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KSB is ₹13,664.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KSB are ₹797.40 and ₹779.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSB is ₹1,028.00 and 52-week low of KSB is ₹668.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KSB has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -15.08% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -5.61% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSB are 55.66 and 9.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global