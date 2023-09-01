Follow Us

KSB Ltd. Share Price

KSB LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,742.90 Closed
-1.76-49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KSB Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,705.00₹2,838.00
₹2,742.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,717.00₹2,892.00
₹2,742.90
Open Price
₹2,818.75
Prev. Close
₹2,791.90
Volume
42,454

KSB Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,823.33
  • R22,897.17
  • R32,956.33
  • Pivot
    2,764.17
  • S12,690.33
  • S22,631.17
  • S32,557.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,020.212,743.76
  • 102,026.662,703
  • 202,005.752,622.58
  • 501,942.742,446.09
  • 1001,689.142,302.32
  • 2001,465.332,127.24

KSB Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4317.6130.9043.0543.15426.88254.44
-3.41-0.4039.21125.29148.92553.06197.99
19.8419.1456.86103.7966.65375.53100.02
-2.283.160.5924.1658.5555.7655.76
1.9518.08-8.2318.92587.501,035.87808.70

KSB Ltd. Share Holdings

KSB Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund8,91,0411.6202.39
Tata Small Cap Fund4,11,1181.6493.38
Sundaram Small Cap Fund3,34,8873.0976.07
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund1,99,4522.1945.3
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund1,60,8661.4636.54
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund1,36,0001.5830.89
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,12,0002.0325.44
Quant Small Cap Fund94,3340.3221.43
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund67,0002.1415.22
ITI Small Cap Fund62,2931.0214.15
View All Mutual Funds

KSB Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KSB Ltd.

KSB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1960PLC011635 and registration number is 011635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1497.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Stephan Bross
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Matthias Schmitz
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dara N Damania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Barua Roychowdhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KSB Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KSB Ltd.?

The market cap of KSB Ltd. is ₹9,718.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KSB Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KSB Ltd. is 53.18 and PB ratio of KSB Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KSB Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSB Ltd. is ₹2,742.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSB Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSB Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSB Ltd. is ₹2,892.00 and 52-week low of KSB Ltd. is ₹1,717.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

