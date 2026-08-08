What is the share price of KSB? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSB is ₹785.15 as on .

What kind of stock is KSB? The KSB is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSB? The market cap of KSB is ₹13,664.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KSB? Today’s highest and lowest price of KSB are ₹797.40 and ₹779.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSB? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSB is ₹1,028.00 and 52-week low of KSB is ₹668.65 as on .

How has the KSB performed historically in terms of returns? The KSB has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -15.08% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -5.61% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSB? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSB are 55.66 and 9.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global