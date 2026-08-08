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KSB Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of KSB along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹785.15 Closed
-0.37₹ -2.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KSB Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹779.60₹797.40
₹785.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹668.65₹1,028.00
₹785.15
Open Price
₹792.80
Prev. Close
₹788.05
Volume
86,413

Source: Dion Global

KSB Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KSB has declined 5.61% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, KSB has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and Shakti Pumps (India) (33.66%).

KSB Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KSB Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5850.12834.2
10866.38851.28
20894.67870.66
50875.29877.32
100868.14859.8
200807.47833.5

Source: Dion Global

KSB Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KSB remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.78%, FII holding fell to 4.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KSB Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,49,6181.71254.03
23,21,9741.78222.62
14,22,0172.8136.34
13,70,9050.7131.44
13,44,4891.51128.9
8,83,5391.2984.71
7,78,6220.874.65
7,18,6291.7868.9
4,50,8811.343.23
3,96,2492.4237.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KSB Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTKSB - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Capacity Expansion - Construction Of Additional Shed At Shirwal Plant
Aug 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTKSB - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTKSB - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTKSB - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTKSB - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About KSB

KSB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1960PLC011635 and registration number is 011635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2695.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Stephan Bross
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Matthias Schmitz
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Barua Roychowdhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Yargop
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kampani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. U C Muktibodh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KSB Share Price

What is the share price of KSB?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSB is ₹785.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KSB?

The KSB is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSB?

The market cap of KSB is ₹13,664.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KSB?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KSB are ₹797.40 and ₹779.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSB?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSB is ₹1,028.00 and 52-week low of KSB is ₹668.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KSB performed historically in terms of returns?

The KSB has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -15.08% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -5.61% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSB?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSB are 55.66 and 9.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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