Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.43
|17.61
|30.90
|43.05
|43.15
|426.88
|254.44
|-3.41
|-0.40
|39.21
|125.29
|148.92
|553.06
|197.99
|19.84
|19.14
|56.86
|103.79
|66.65
|375.53
|100.02
|-2.28
|3.16
|0.59
|24.16
|58.55
|55.76
|55.76
|1.95
|18.08
|-8.23
|18.92
|587.50
|1,035.87
|808.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|8,91,041
|1.6
|202.39
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|4,11,118
|1.64
|93.38
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|3,34,887
|3.09
|76.07
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|1,99,452
|2.19
|45.3
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|1,60,866
|1.46
|36.54
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|1,36,000
|1.58
|30.89
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|1,12,000
|2.03
|25.44
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|94,334
|0.32
|21.43
|Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund
|67,000
|2.14
|15.22
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|62,293
|1.02
|14.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KSB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1960PLC011635 and registration number is 011635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1497.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of KSB Ltd. is ₹9,718.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KSB Ltd. is 53.18 and PB ratio of KSB Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSB Ltd. is ₹2,742.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSB Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSB Ltd. is ₹2,892.00 and 52-week low of KSB Ltd. is ₹1,717.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.