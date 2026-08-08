Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jai Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAI CORP

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jai Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.90 Closed
0.10₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jai Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.10₹105.75
₹103.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.35₹178.00
₹103.90
Open Price
₹104.00
Prev. Close
₹103.80
Volume
21,978

Source: Dion Global

Jai Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jai Corp has declined 4.98% compared to peers like Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Corp has underperformed peers relative to Premier Polyfilm (31.67%) and Shish Industries (39.50%).

Jai Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jai Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.86103.22
10102.14103.34
20105.64105.19
50111.58108.89
100109.78111.81
200121.08119.95

Source: Dion Global

Jai Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jai Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.24%, FII holding rose to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jai Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTJai Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled For 13 August 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTJai Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTJai Corp - Notice Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
Jul 25, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTJai Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Change Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent
Jul 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTJai Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances

Source: Dion Global

About Jai Corp

Jai Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC036500 and registration number is 036500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Virendra Jain
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priyanka Fadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Deva
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amita Jasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Paliwal
    Director - Works

FAQs on Jai Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Jai Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jai Corp?

The Jai Corp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Corp?

The market cap of Jai Corp is ₹1,823.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Corp are ₹105.75 and ₹103.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Corp is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Jai Corp is ₹88.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jai Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jai Corp has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -14.7% over 3 months, -4.98% over 1 year, -17.0% across 3 years, and -6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Corp are 10.77 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jai Corp News

More Jai Corp News
Market Pulse