Jai Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAI CORP LTD.

Sector : Steel - GP/GC Sheets | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.65 Closed
-0.66-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jai Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.60₹246.70
₹241.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.30₹249.30
₹241.65
Open Price
₹244.55
Prev. Close
₹243.25
Volume
25,02,240

Jai Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1246.17
  • R2250.48
  • R3254.27
  • Pivot
    242.38
  • S1238.07
  • S2234.28
  • S3229.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5187.12233.58
  • 10192.1225.68
  • 20192.07212.69
  • 50167.87193.28
  • 100142.36178.3
  • 200132.47164.76

Jai Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8731.5848.0197.3477.85165.5545.16
06.156.15-26.60-17.86-55.19-87.61
8.22-3.66-5.95-4.826.7661.22-85.53

Jai Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Jai Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jai Corp Ltd.

Jai Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC036500 and registration number is 036500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - GP/GC Sheets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Virendra Jain
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priyanka Fadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Deva
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amita Jasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Paliwal
    Director - Works

FAQs on Jai Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹4,312.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is -1508.43 and PB ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jai Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹241.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹249.30 and 52-week low of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹114.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

