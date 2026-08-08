What is the share price of Jai Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp is ₹103.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Jai Corp? The Jai Corp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Corp? The market cap of Jai Corp is ₹1,823.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Corp are ₹105.75 and ₹103.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Corp is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Jai Corp is ₹88.35 as on .

How has the Jai Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Jai Corp has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -14.7% over 3 months, -4.98% over 1 year, -17.0% across 3 years, and -6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Corp are 10.77 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global