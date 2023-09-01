Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.87
|31.58
|48.01
|97.34
|77.85
|165.55
|45.16
|0
|6.15
|6.15
|-26.60
|-17.86
|-55.19
|-87.61
|8.22
|-3.66
|-5.95
|-4.82
|6.76
|61.22
|-85.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jai Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC036500 and registration number is 036500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - GP/GC Sheets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹4,312.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is -1508.43 and PB ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹241.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹249.30 and 52-week low of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹114.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.