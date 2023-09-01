What is the Market Cap of Jai Corp Ltd.? The market cap of Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹4,312.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Corp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is -1508.43 and PB ratio of Jai Corp Ltd. is 3.21 as on .

What is the share price of Jai Corp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp Ltd. is ₹241.65 as on .