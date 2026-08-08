Here's the live share price of Jai Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jai Corp has declined 4.98% compared to peers like Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Corp has underperformed peers relative to Premier Polyfilm (31.67%) and Shish Industries (39.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.86
|103.22
|10
|102.14
|103.34
|20
|105.64
|105.19
|50
|111.58
|108.89
|100
|109.78
|111.81
|200
|121.08
|119.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jai Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.24%, FII holding rose to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Jai Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled For 13 August 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Jai Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Jai Corp - Notice Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Jai Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Change Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Jai Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Source: Dion Global
Jai Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC036500 and registration number is 036500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Corp is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Corp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jai Corp is ₹1,823.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Corp are ₹105.75 and ₹103.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Corp is ₹178.00 and 52-week low of Jai Corp is ₹88.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Corp has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -6.86% for the past month, -14.7% over 3 months, -4.98% over 1 year, -17.0% across 3 years, and -6.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Corp are 10.77 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global