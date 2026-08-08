What is the share price of SBI Life Insurance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,862.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SBI Life Insurance Company? The SBI Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Life Insurance Company? The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹186,807.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBI Life Insurance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBI Life Insurance Company are ₹1,870.00 and ₹1,852.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBI Life Insurance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹2,132.90 and 52-week low of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,701.05 as on .

How has the SBI Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The SBI Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -0.59% over 3 months, 0.05% over 1 year, 12.65% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company are 71.83 and 9.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global