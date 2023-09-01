Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,20,00,000
|4.02
|1,538.58
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|84,26,060
|0.66
|1,080.35
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|44,33,065
|1.41
|568.39
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|35,02,477
|3.98
|449.07
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|32,44,592
|1.49
|416.01
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|31,27,522
|1.69
|401
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|29,03,311
|1.04
|372.25
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|28,66,216
|2.11
|367.49
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|27,66,746
|0.58
|354.74
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|26,00,906
|1.33
|333.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC129113 and registration number is 129113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82983.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1000.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,32,192.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 71.89 and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,320.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,374.00 and 52-week low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.