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SBI Life Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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Financial ServicesInsuranceRural
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BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE MomentumBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of SBI Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,862.00 Closed
-0.35₹ -6.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBI Life Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,852.65₹1,870.00
₹1,862.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,701.05₹2,132.90
₹1,862.00
Open Price
₹1,860.00
Prev. Close
₹1,868.50
Volume
8,020

Source: Dion Global

SBI Life Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBI Life Insurance Company		-1.101.65-0.59-8.010.0512.6510.41
Life Insurance Corporation of India		-7.54-9.79-3.13-12.15-11.286.22-2.14
HDFC Life Insurance Company		-1.88-6.02-13.94-23.98-28.81-6.05-4.21
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		-2.582.89-10.75-22.50-18.88-4.59-5.08
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		3.315.846.102.7535.6510.706.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBI Life Insurance Company has gained 0.05% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, SBI Life Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (-4.21%).

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBI Life Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,890.731,884.54
101,866.351,875.43
201,850.51,857.53
501,814.211,840.66
1001,844.911,856.35
2001,923.161,863.32

Source: Dion Global

SBI Life Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBI Life Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.32%, while DII stake increased to 19.67%, FII holding fell to 20.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SBI Life Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,09,30,1843.473,695.64
77,86,1342.281,374.8
61,35,1022.911,083.28
53,33,8090.88941.79
51,54,6733.33910.16
49,24,3881.97869.5
46,62,2161.04823.21
33,61,3331.12593.51
30,44,0601.04537.49
29,92,5242.03528.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SBI Life Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTSBI Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTSBI Life Insurance - Audio Recording - Earnings Calls For Q1 Of FY 2026-27
Jul 24, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTSBI Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTSBI Life Insurance - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTSBI Life Insurance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Held On July 24

Source: Dion Global

About SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC129113 and registration number is 129113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112315.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1003.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Jhingran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venugopal Bhaskaran Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SBI Life Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of SBI Life Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,862.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBI Life Insurance Company?

The SBI Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Life Insurance Company?

The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹186,807.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBI Life Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBI Life Insurance Company are ₹1,870.00 and ₹1,852.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBI Life Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹2,132.90 and 52-week low of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,701.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBI Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBI Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -0.59% over 3 months, 0.05% over 1 year, 12.65% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company are 71.83 and 9.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBI Life Insurance Company News

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