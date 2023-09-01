Follow Us

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹1,320.55 Closed
2.1728
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,293.20₹1,327.10
₹1,320.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,054.00₹1,374.00
₹1,320.55
Open Price
₹1,297.95
Prev. Close
₹1,292.55
Volume
7,60,898

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,334
  • R21,347.5
  • R31,367.9
  • Pivot
    1,313.6
  • S11,300.1
  • S21,279.7
  • S31,266.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,234.611,295.18
  • 101,214.911,295.14
  • 201,230.291,295.51
  • 501,271.71,283.17
  • 1001,212.331,256.1
  • 2001,170.621,229.78

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.532.848.9817.721.5257.4797.35
-0.41-0.248.137.31-3.44-26.23-26.23
2.01-0.2910.0830.8611.3410.6339.28
2.36-2.3817.3637.55-5.4430.3947.38

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,20,00,0004.021,538.58
SBI Nifty 50 ETF84,26,0600.661,080.35
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund44,33,0651.41568.39
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan35,02,4773.98449.07
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund32,44,5921.49416.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund31,27,5221.69401
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund29,03,3111.04372.25
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund28,66,2162.11367.49
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan27,66,7460.58354.74
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund26,00,9061.33333.48
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC129113 and registration number is 129113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82983.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1000.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Amin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,32,192.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 71.89 and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,320.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,374.00 and 52-week low of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

