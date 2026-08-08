Here's the live share price of SBI Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|-1.10
|1.65
|-0.59
|-8.01
|0.05
|12.65
|10.41
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|-7.54
|-9.79
|-3.13
|-12.15
|-11.28
|6.22
|-2.14
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|-1.88
|-6.02
|-13.94
|-23.98
|-28.81
|-6.05
|-4.21
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|-2.58
|2.89
|-10.75
|-22.50
|-18.88
|-4.59
|-5.08
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|3.31
|5.84
|6.10
|2.75
|35.65
|10.70
|6.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBI Life Insurance Company has gained 0.05% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (-18.88%). From a 5 year perspective, SBI Life Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (-4.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,890.73
|1,884.54
|10
|1,866.35
|1,875.43
|20
|1,850.5
|1,857.53
|50
|1,814.21
|1,840.66
|100
|1,844.91
|1,856.35
|200
|1,923.16
|1,863.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBI Life Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.32%, while DII stake increased to 19.67%, FII holding fell to 20.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,09,30,184
|3.47
|3,695.64
|77,86,134
|2.28
|1,374.8
|61,35,102
|2.91
|1,083.28
|53,33,809
|0.88
|941.79
|51,54,673
|3.33
|910.16
|49,24,388
|1.97
|869.5
|46,62,216
|1.04
|823.21
|33,61,333
|1.12
|593.51
|30,44,060
|1.04
|537.49
|29,92,524
|2.03
|528.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|SBI Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|SBI Life Insurance - Audio Recording - Earnings Calls For Q1 Of FY 2026-27
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|SBI Life Insurance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|SBI Life Insurance - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|SBI Life Insurance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Held On July 24
Source: Dion Global
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH2000PLC129113 and registration number is 129113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112315.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1003.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,862.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBI Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹186,807.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBI Life Insurance Company are ₹1,870.00 and ₹1,852.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹2,132.90 and 52-week low of SBI Life Insurance Company is ₹1,701.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBI Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -0.59% over 3 months, 0.05% over 1 year, 12.65% across 3 years, and 10.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBI Life Insurance Company are 71.83 and 9.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global