Here's the live share price of Triveni Turbine along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triveni Turbine has gained 22.43% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Turbine has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.05
|616.38
|10
|612.41
|615.66
|20
|615.7
|621.4
|50
|655.45
|625.53
|100
|587.85
|604.02
|200
|552.84
|580.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triveni Turbine remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.99%, FII holding fell to 20.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,02,634
|0.48
|262.29
|30,53,288
|2.62
|210.6
|24,44,751
|1.21
|168.63
|24,00,000
|1.77
|165.54
|20,64,503
|0.88
|142.4
|18,42,606
|0.16
|127.09
|16,95,542
|0.64
|116.95
|16,89,990
|1.36
|116.57
|14,86,164
|0.67
|102.51
|14,12,870
|0.55
|97.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Triveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Triveni Turbine - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company (
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Triveni Turbine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Triveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Triveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110UP1995PLC041834 and registration number is 041834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2009.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Turbine is ₹636.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Turbine is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triveni Turbine is ₹20,232.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Turbine are ₹654.10 and ₹631.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Turbine stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Turbine is ₹787.85 and 52-week low of Triveni Turbine is ₹428.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Turbine has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, 10.94% over 3 months, 22.43% over 1 year, 17.28% across 3 years, and 39.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine are 57.86 and 13.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global