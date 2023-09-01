Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.27
|-0.99
|-0.54
|12.89
|85.54
|441.14
|233.92
|1.09
|0.65
|22.20
|81.43
|122.23
|1,006.57
|953.21
|0.87
|20.95
|21.22
|38.41
|79.59
|160.10
|93.38
|0
|1.48
|55.35
|134.78
|174.17
|2,310.71
|1,671.65
|4.94
|47.97
|30.43
|74.24
|117.38
|117.38
|117.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,21,94,913
|2.44
|487.8
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|52,38,213
|1.77
|209.53
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|52,34,731
|1.1
|209.39
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|16,97,175
|1.58
|67.89
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|13,87,857
|2.06
|55.51
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|13,42,182
|2.2
|53.69
|Sundaram Flexicap Fund
|13,34,000
|2.47
|53.36
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|13,22,643
|1.27
|52.91
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|9,29,225
|1.51
|37.17
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|8,81,341
|0.64
|35.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110UP1995PLC041834 and registration number is 041834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 811.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹12,443.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is 64.62 and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is 16.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹389.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Turbine Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹430.50 and 52-week low of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹204.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.