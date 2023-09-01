Follow Us

TRIVENI TURBINE LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines | Smallcap | NSE
₹389.35 Closed
-0.54-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Triveni Turbine Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.05₹398.10
₹389.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.95₹430.50
₹389.35
Open Price
₹395.00
Prev. Close
₹391.45
Volume
4,03,191

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1396.08
  • R2403.12
  • R3408.13
  • Pivot
    391.07
  • S1384.03
  • S2379.02
  • S3371.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5275.33388.13
  • 10268.7386.99
  • 20257.28388.68
  • 50230.22390.63
  • 100197.96377.9
  • 200194.41342.68

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.27-0.99-0.5412.8985.54441.14233.92
1.090.6522.2081.43122.231,006.57953.21
0.8720.9521.2238.4179.59160.1093.38
01.4855.35134.78174.172,310.711,671.65
4.9447.9730.4374.24117.38117.38117.38

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Share Holdings

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,21,94,9132.44487.8
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund52,38,2131.77209.53
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund52,34,7311.1209.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund16,97,1751.5867.89
Invesco India Multicap Fund13,87,8572.0655.51
Invesco India Smallcap Fund13,42,1822.253.69
Sundaram Flexicap Fund13,34,0002.4753.36
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund13,22,6431.2752.91
Sundaram Small Cap Fund9,29,2251.5137.17
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund8,81,3410.6435.25
View All Mutual Funds

Triveni Turbine Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110UP1995PLC041834 and registration number is 041834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 811.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sawhney
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Arun Prabhakar Mote
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Director
  • Mr. Pulak Chandan Prasad
    Director
  • Ms. Homai A Daruwalla
    Director
  • Dr. Anil Kakodkar
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendar Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani
    Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sondh
    Director

FAQs on Triveni Turbine Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd.?

The market cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹12,443.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is 64.62 and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is 16.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Triveni Turbine Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹389.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Turbine Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Turbine Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹430.50 and 52-week low of Triveni Turbine Ltd. is ₹204.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

