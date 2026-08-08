What is the share price of Triveni Turbine? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Turbine is ₹636.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Triveni Turbine? The Triveni Turbine is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Turbine? The market cap of Triveni Turbine is ₹20,232.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Turbine? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Turbine are ₹654.10 and ₹631.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Turbine? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Turbine stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Turbine is ₹787.85 and 52-week low of Triveni Turbine is ₹428.50 as on .

How has the Triveni Turbine performed historically in terms of returns? The Triveni Turbine has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, 10.94% over 3 months, 22.43% over 1 year, 17.28% across 3 years, and 39.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine are 57.86 and 13.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global