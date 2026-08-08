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Triveni Turbine Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIVENI TURBINE

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Triveni Turbine along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹636.45 Closed
-1.55₹ -10.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triveni Turbine Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹631.95₹654.10
₹636.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹428.50₹787.85
₹636.45
Open Price
₹642.65
Prev. Close
₹646.50
Volume
51,134

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Turbine Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triveni Turbine has gained 22.43% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Turbine has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Triveni Turbine Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Turbine Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.05616.38
10612.41615.66
20615.7621.4
50655.45625.53
100587.85604.02
200552.84580.62

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Turbine Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triveni Turbine remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.99%, FII holding fell to 20.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Triveni Turbine Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,02,6340.48262.29
30,53,2882.62210.6
24,44,7511.21168.63
24,00,0001.77165.54
20,64,5030.88142.4
18,42,6060.16127.09
16,95,5420.64116.95
16,89,9901.36116.57
14,86,1640.67102.51
14,12,8700.5597.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Triveni Turbine Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTTriveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTTriveni Turbine - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company (
Jul 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTTriveni Turbine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTTriveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 22, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTTriveni Turbine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110UP1995PLC041834 and registration number is 041834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2009.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sawhney
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pulak Chandan Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Anil Kakodkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sondh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amrita Gangotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Triveni Turbine Share Price

What is the share price of Triveni Turbine?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Turbine is ₹636.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triveni Turbine?

The Triveni Turbine is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Turbine?

The market cap of Triveni Turbine is ₹20,232.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Turbine?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Turbine are ₹654.10 and ₹631.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Turbine?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Turbine stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Turbine is ₹787.85 and 52-week low of Triveni Turbine is ₹428.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triveni Turbine performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triveni Turbine has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -0.21% for the past month, 10.94% over 3 months, 22.43% over 1 year, 17.28% across 3 years, and 39.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine are 57.86 and 13.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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