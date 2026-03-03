Facebook Pixel Code
Waaree Energies Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WAAREE ENERGIES

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Solar
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 500BSE Capital Goods

Here's the live share price of Waaree Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,643.40 Closed
-2.44₹ -66.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Waaree Energies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,542.85₹2,668.60
₹2,643.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,808.65₹3,864.40
₹2,643.40
Open Price
₹2,542.85
Prev. Close
₹2,709.60
Volume
2,13,501

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Waaree Energies has gained 2.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.44%.

Waaree Energies’s current P/E of 23.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Waaree Energies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Waaree Energies		-12.62-14.79-14.96-18.0024.954.202.50
ABB India		-1.215.4816.7115.2717.2621.5631.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.777.587.17-2.9921.2633.2763.80
Siemens Energy India		2.2217.36-5.74-13.508.512.761.65
Premier Energies		-7.95-9.34-26.13-30.18-16.33-5.17-3.14
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.7518.4712.751.1745.8275.1650.33
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.13-8.95-22.77-14.52-14.52-5.09-3.09
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.65-9.44-19.74-18.776.8687.28154.69
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.37-16.06-24.392.1742.8941.83
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.13-11.49-7.92-11.86-11.86-4.12-2.49
Saatvik Green Energy		-8.67-13.32-8.03-18.08-18.08-6.43-3.91
Ravindra Energy		-2.36-6.85-7.80-2.4331.1444.9730.93
Websol Energy Systems		-10.67-28.68-49.86-58.65-38.5990.4868.65
Insolation Energy Ltd		-13.82-1.30-28.30-54.39-60.8495.0765.36
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-8.222.526.08-10.86-37.58-14.54-8.99
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.94-13.13-4.49-7.1723.3956.84102.58
Rishabh Instruments		-4.75-0.06-4.68-10.9491.15-3.34-2.02
Salzer Electronics		-3.935.80-10.96-22.33-27.6934.5938.99
Igarashi Motors India		-2.90-14.14-20.41-27.39-33.03-1.241.30
Modern Insulators		-4.745.7534.4789.01142.8371.0736.67

Over the last one year, Waaree Energies has gained 24.95% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Energies has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).

Waaree Energies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Waaree Energies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,852.742,789.48
102,936.992,863.49
202,990.222,897.76
502,855.452,917.63
1003,069.682,981.64
2003,088.852,962.27

Waaree Energies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Waaree Energies saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.22%, while DII stake increased to 2.86%, FII holding rose to 6.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Waaree Energies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,62,9783.94575.06
5,83,9793.89162.78
1,44,0032.7840.14
1,11,4471.2931.07
97,1250.7427.07
91,3740.0925.47
82,3883.4422.97
57,3551.4515.99
50,0001.8513.94
34,0003.349.48

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Waaree Energies Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Waaree Energies Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Waaree Energies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTWaaree Energies - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Conference Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTWaaree Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 25, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTWaaree Energies - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Feb 25, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTWaaree Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 25, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTWaaree Energies - Update In Relation To The News Article On Imposition Of Preliminary Countervailing Duties By The U.S. Depar

About Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29248MH1990PLC059463 and registration number is 059463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12764.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 287.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Amit Paithankar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Viren Chimanlal Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Pranjivan Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Loona
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ramchand Chhabria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Waaree Energies Share Price

What is the share price of Waaree Energies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Energies is ₹2,643.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Waaree Energies?

The Waaree Energies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Energies?

The market cap of Waaree Energies is ₹76,035.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Waaree Energies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Energies are ₹2,668.60 and ₹2,542.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Energies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Energies is ₹3,864.40 and 52-week low of Waaree Energies is ₹1,808.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Waaree Energies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Waaree Energies has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -16.7% over 3 months, 22.44% over 1 year, 4.2% across 3 years, and 2.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waaree Energies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Energies are 23.26 and 6.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Waaree Energies News

