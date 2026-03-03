Here's the live share price of Waaree Energies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Waaree Energies has gained 2.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.44%.
Waaree Energies’s current P/E of 23.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Waaree Energies has gained 24.95% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Energies has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,852.74
|2,789.48
|10
|2,936.99
|2,863.49
|20
|2,990.22
|2,897.76
|50
|2,855.45
|2,917.63
|100
|3,069.68
|2,981.64
|200
|3,088.85
|2,962.27
In the latest quarter, Waaree Energies saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.22%, while DII stake increased to 2.86%, FII holding rose to 6.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,62,978
|3.94
|575.06
|5,83,979
|3.89
|162.78
|1,44,003
|2.78
|40.14
|1,11,447
|1.29
|31.07
|97,125
|0.74
|27.07
|91,374
|0.09
|25.47
|82,388
|3.44
|22.97
|57,355
|1.45
|15.99
|50,000
|1.85
|13.94
|34,000
|3.34
|9.48
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Waaree Energies - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Conference Call Transcript
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Waaree Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Waaree Energies - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Waaree Energies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
|Waaree Energies - Update In Relation To The News Article On Imposition Of Preliminary Countervailing Duties By The U.S. Depar
Waaree Energies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29248MH1990PLC059463 and registration number is 059463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12764.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 287.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Energies is ₹2,643.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Waaree Energies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Waaree Energies is ₹76,035.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Energies are ₹2,668.60 and ₹2,542.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Energies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Energies is ₹3,864.40 and 52-week low of Waaree Energies is ₹1,808.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Waaree Energies has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -16.7% over 3 months, 22.44% over 1 year, 4.2% across 3 years, and 2.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Energies are 23.26 and 6.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.