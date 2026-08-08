Here's the live share price of Narayana Hrudayalaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narayana Hrudayalaya has gained 6.70% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Narayana Hrudayalaya has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,034.46
|1,951.25
|10
|2,013.36
|1,979.36
|20
|2,014.72
|1,988.07
|50
|1,958.81
|1,955.15
|100
|1,857.75
|1,907.31
|200
|1,850.51
|1,853.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narayana Hrudayalaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.05%, FII holding fell to 9.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,44,800
|1.72
|758.08
|19,95,914
|0.27
|393.53
|19,32,229
|1.95
|380.98
|16,63,780
|1.12
|328.05
|9,44,173
|0.24
|186.16
|8,23,911
|1.8
|162.45
|7,21,175
|0.72
|142.19
|2,32,786
|0.16
|45.9
|2,19,078
|0.7
|43.2
|2,01,688
|1.22
|39.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Narayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|Narayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Narayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Narayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Narayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2000PLC027497 and registration number is 027497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3975.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 204.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,899.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narayana Hrudayalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹38,808.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narayana Hrudayalaya are ₹1,899.00 and ₹1,865.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayana Hrudayalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹2,094.30 and 52-week low of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,564.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narayana Hrudayalaya has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 6.7% over 1 year, 23.41% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya are 47.55 and 8.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global