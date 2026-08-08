What is the share price of Narayana Hrudayalaya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,899.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Narayana Hrudayalaya? The Narayana Hrudayalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya? The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹38,808.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narayana Hrudayalaya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narayana Hrudayalaya are ₹1,899.00 and ₹1,865.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narayana Hrudayalaya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayana Hrudayalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹2,094.30 and 52-week low of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,564.25 as on .

How has the Narayana Hrudayalaya performed historically in terms of returns? The Narayana Hrudayalaya has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 6.7% over 1 year, 23.41% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya are 47.55 and 8.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global