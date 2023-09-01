Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|67,54,348
|4.54
|682.53
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|20,26,345
|1.81
|204.76
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|18,99,496
|3.56
|191.94
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|18,01,189
|1.56
|182.01
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|10,27,764
|0.55
|103.86
|Axis Multicap Fund
|10,15,334
|2.35
|102.6
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|7,50,000
|0.67
|75.79
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|7,10,332
|0.83
|71.78
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|4,76,321
|1.57
|48.13
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|3,92,677
|1.34
|39.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2000PLC027497 and registration number is 027497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2411.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 204.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹21,243.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is 35.04 and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is 9.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹1,24.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹1,76.95 and 52-week low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹683.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.