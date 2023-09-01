Follow Us

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Share Price

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Largecap | NSE
₹1,024.25 Closed
-1.47-15.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,016.00₹1,049.90
₹1,024.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹683.35₹1,076.95
₹1,024.25
Open Price
₹1,049.90
Prev. Close
₹1,039.50
Volume
1,95,608

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,043
  • R21,063.4
  • R31,076.9
  • Pivot
    1,029.5
  • S11,009.1
  • S2995.6
  • S3975.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5726.451,028.39
  • 10720.411,020.14
  • 20715.981,014.43
  • 50709.14993.89
  • 100677.57941.48
  • 200675.89866.06

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Share Holdings

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund67,54,3484.54682.53
Axis Flexi Cap Fund20,26,3451.81204.76
Nippon India Pharma Fund18,99,4963.56191.94
DSP Small Cap Fund18,01,1891.56182.01
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund10,27,7640.55103.86
Axis Multicap Fund10,15,3342.35102.6
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan7,50,0000.6775.79
UTI Mid Cap Fund7,10,3320.8371.78
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund4,76,3211.5748.13
UTI Small Cap Fund3,92,6771.3439.68
View All Mutual Funds

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2000PLC027497 and registration number is 027497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2411.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 204.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Emmanuel Rupert
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Krishnaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Muthuraman Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B N Subramanya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Terri Smith Bresenham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Arunachalam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nachiket Mor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Tewari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.?

The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹21,243.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is 35.04 and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is 9.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹1,24.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹1,76.95 and 52-week low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is ₹683.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

