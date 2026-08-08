Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Narayana Hrudayalaya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,899.00 Closed
0.81₹ 15.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Narayana Hrudayalaya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,865.70₹1,899.00
₹1,899.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,564.25₹2,094.30
₹1,899.00
Open Price
₹1,898.65
Prev. Close
₹1,883.80
Volume
8,372

Source: Dion Global

Narayana Hrudayalaya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narayana Hrudayalaya has gained 6.70% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Narayana Hrudayalaya has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Narayana Hrudayalaya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,034.461,951.25
102,013.361,979.36
202,014.721,988.07
501,958.811,955.15
1001,857.751,907.31
2001,850.511,853.69

Source: Dion Global

Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narayana Hrudayalaya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.05%, FII holding fell to 9.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,44,8001.72758.08
19,95,9140.27393.53
19,32,2291.95380.98
16,63,7801.12328.05
9,44,1730.24186.16
8,23,9111.8162.45
7,21,1750.72142.19
2,32,7860.1645.9
2,19,0780.743.2
2,01,6881.2239.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Narayana Hrudayalaya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTNarayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTNarayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTNarayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTNarayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTNarayana Hrudayalaya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Narayana Hrudayalaya

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA2000PLC027497 and registration number is 027497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3975.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 204.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Viren Prasad Shetty
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Emmanuel Rupert
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Anesh Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nivruti Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Arunachalam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nachiket Mor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Terri Smith Bresenham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Tewari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price

What is the share price of Narayana Hrudayalaya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,899.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narayana Hrudayalaya?

The Narayana Hrudayalaya is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya?

The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹38,808.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narayana Hrudayalaya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narayana Hrudayalaya are ₹1,899.00 and ₹1,865.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narayana Hrudayalaya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narayana Hrudayalaya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹2,094.30 and 52-week low of Narayana Hrudayalaya is ₹1,564.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Narayana Hrudayalaya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narayana Hrudayalaya has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 6.7% over 1 year, 23.41% across 3 years, and 29.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya are 47.55 and 8.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Narayana Hrudayalaya News

More Narayana Hrudayalaya News
Market Pulse