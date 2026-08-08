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Rainbow Childrens Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAINBOW CHILDRENS MEDICARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,554.30 Closed
-1.33₹ -21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rainbow Childrens Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,530.80₹1,570.00
₹1,554.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,008.75₹1,624.95
₹1,554.30
Open Price
₹1,570.00
Prev. Close
₹1,575.30
Volume
7,665

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rainbow Childrens Medicare has gained 4.79% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Rainbow Childrens Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,508.961,557.24
101,492.731,530.28
201,483.731,501.84
501,429.611,443.04
1001,330.771,384.81
2001,309.351,355.5

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rainbow Childrens Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.56%, FII holding fell to 16.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,45,7461.12345.88
15,36,9151.11217.35
13,50,1040.22190.93
10,63,3050.51150.37
10,07,1531.2142.43
9,55,7871.1135.17
7,85,0510.14111.02
6,73,7601.4495.28
6,56,8311.4892.89
6,54,4970.5192.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rainbow Childrens Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTRainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTRainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTRainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTRainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTRainbow Childrens - Intimation Regarding Grant Of Options Under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Rainbow Childrens Medicare

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1998PLC029914 and registration number is 029914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1545.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ramesh Kancharla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Adarsh Kancharla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aluri Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sundari Raviprasad Pisupati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rainbow Childrens Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,554.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

The Rainbow Childrens Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹15,786.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare are ₹1,570.00 and ₹1,530.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Childrens Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,624.95 and 52-week low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,008.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rainbow Childrens Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rainbow Childrens Medicare has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 8.88% for the past month, 20.29% over 3 months, 4.79% over 1 year, 12.89% across 3 years, and 28.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare are 55.32 and 9.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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