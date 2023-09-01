Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|12,49,121
|1.18
|137.9
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|10,37,370
|1.01
|114.53
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|9,20,000
|5.15
|101.57
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,64,851
|0.24
|84.44
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|7,08,089
|0.52
|78.17
|Nippon India Value Fund
|5,50,822
|1.09
|60.81
|Axis Multicap Fund
|4,97,021
|1.26
|54.87
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|4,75,092
|2.29
|52.45
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|4,64,610
|1.67
|51.29
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|4,43,345
|2.61
|48.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1998PLC029914 and registration number is 029914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹10,753.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is 51.0 and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,54.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,184.60 and 52-week low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹590.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.