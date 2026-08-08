Here's the live share price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rainbow Childrens Medicare has gained 4.79% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Rainbow Childrens Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,508.96
|1,557.24
|10
|1,492.73
|1,530.28
|20
|1,483.73
|1,501.84
|50
|1,429.61
|1,443.04
|100
|1,330.77
|1,384.81
|200
|1,309.35
|1,355.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rainbow Childrens Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.56%, FII holding fell to 16.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,45,746
|1.12
|345.88
|15,36,915
|1.11
|217.35
|13,50,104
|0.22
|190.93
|10,63,305
|0.51
|150.37
|10,07,153
|1.2
|142.43
|9,55,787
|1.1
|135.17
|7,85,051
|0.14
|111.02
|6,73,760
|1.44
|95.28
|6,56,831
|1.48
|92.89
|6,54,497
|0.51
|92.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Childrens - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Childrens - Intimation Regarding Grant Of Options Under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025
Source: Dion Global
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1998PLC029914 and registration number is 029914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1545.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,554.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rainbow Childrens Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹15,786.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare are ₹1,570.00 and ₹1,530.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Childrens Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,624.95 and 52-week low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare is ₹1,008.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rainbow Childrens Medicare has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 8.88% for the past month, 20.29% over 3 months, 4.79% over 1 year, 12.89% across 3 years, and 28.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare are 55.32 and 9.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global