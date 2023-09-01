Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAINBOW CHILDRENS MEDICARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,054.85 Closed
-0.43-4.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,042.00₹1,068.00
₹1,054.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹590.70₹1,184.60
₹1,054.85
Open Price
₹1,042.00
Prev. Close
₹1,059.45
Volume
1,07,241

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,068.33
  • R21,081.17
  • R31,094.33
  • Pivot
    1,055.17
  • S11,042.33
  • S21,029.17
  • S31,016.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5676.061,053.54
  • 10662.611,061.78
  • 206531,065.81
  • 50627.411,038.4
  • 100549.6972.93
  • 200312.17865.01

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Share Holdings

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund12,49,1211.18137.9
Axis Flexi Cap Fund10,37,3701.01114.53
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund9,20,0005.15101.57
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,64,8510.2484.44
Axis Small Cap Fund7,08,0890.5278.17
Nippon India Value Fund5,50,8221.0960.81
Axis Multicap Fund4,97,0211.2654.87
PGIM India Small Cap Fund4,75,0922.2952.45
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund4,64,6101.6751.29
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund4,43,3452.6148.95
View All Mutual Funds

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1998PLC029914 and registration number is 029914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ramesh Kancharla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aluri Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Anil Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sundari R Pisupati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.?

The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹10,753.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is 51.0 and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is 10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,54.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,184.60 and 52-week low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd. is ₹590.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data