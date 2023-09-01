Follow Us

Eicher Motors Ltd. Share Price

EICHER MOTORS LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Largecap | NSE
₹3,400.40 Closed
1.9163.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Eicher Motors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,322.10₹3,406.45
₹3,400.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,836.00₹3,889.65
₹3,400.40
Open Price
₹3,350.00
Prev. Close
₹3,336.60
Volume
6,91,310

Eicher Motors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,430.3
  • R23,460.55
  • R33,514.65
  • Pivot
    3,376.2
  • S13,345.95
  • S23,291.85
  • S33,261.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,629.333,357.7
  • 103,547.593,356.01
  • 203,553.33,356.97
  • 503,498.233,375.96
  • 1003,196.343,371.49
  • 2002,888.243,314.83

Eicher Motors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.76-0.46-8.508.32-0.3459.5417.71
1.04-5.0114.2443.5230.95325.17129.33
-0.890.0525.2528.0313.24167.8838.10
2.116.8362.45149.3393.841,726.64447.95
1.9935.0189.97180.12172.09220.83168.44
-1.6919.3518.2078.1473.83212.4651.92

Eicher Motors Ltd. Share Holdings

Eicher Motors Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF25,59,8960.53861.53
SBI Blue Chip Fund25,10,5402.15844.92
UTI Flexi Cap Fund7,59,4100.99255.58
UTI Nifty 50 ETF6,80,1630.53228.91
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund6,07,7028.67204.52
UTI Mastershare4,68,7281.37157.75
UTI Value Opportunities Fund3,90,0001.74131.25
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund3,26,7790.31109.98
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend3,25,0001.59109.38
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth3,25,0001.59109.38
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Eicher Motors Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eicher Motors Ltd.

Eicher Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1982PLC129877 and registration number is 129877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10122.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Sandilya
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Siddhartha Vikram Lal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Manvi Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Inder Mohan Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan
    Additional Whole Time Director

FAQs on Eicher Motors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eicher Motors Ltd.?

The market cap of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹91,337.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd. is 31.35 and PB ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd. is 6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eicher Motors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹3,400.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eicher Motors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eicher Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹3,889.65 and 52-week low of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹2,836.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

