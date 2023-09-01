Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.76
|-0.46
|-8.50
|8.32
|-0.34
|59.54
|17.71
|1.04
|-5.01
|14.24
|43.52
|30.95
|325.17
|129.33
|-0.89
|0.05
|25.25
|28.03
|13.24
|167.88
|38.10
|2.11
|6.83
|62.45
|149.33
|93.84
|1,726.64
|447.95
|1.99
|35.01
|89.97
|180.12
|172.09
|220.83
|168.44
|-1.69
|19.35
|18.20
|78.14
|73.83
|212.46
|51.92
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|25,59,896
|0.53
|861.53
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|25,10,540
|2.15
|844.92
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|7,59,410
|0.99
|255.58
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,80,163
|0.53
|228.91
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|6,07,702
|8.67
|204.52
|UTI Mastershare
|4,68,728
|1.37
|157.75
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|3,90,000
|1.74
|131.25
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|3,26,779
|0.31
|109.98
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend
|3,25,000
|1.59
|109.38
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth
|3,25,000
|1.59
|109.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eicher Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1982PLC129877 and registration number is 129877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10122.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹91,337.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd. is 31.35 and PB ratio of Eicher Motors Ltd. is 6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹3,400.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eicher Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹3,889.65 and 52-week low of Eicher Motors Ltd. is ₹2,836.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.