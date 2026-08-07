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Eicher Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

EICHER MOTORS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ConsumptionElectric VehiclesManufacturingMobilityRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE MomentumBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Eicher Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,005.00 Closed
0.95₹ 75.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eicher Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,945.65₹8,067.10
₹8,005.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,588.15₹8,232.80
₹8,005.00
Open Price
₹7,949.95
Prev. Close
₹7,930.00
Volume
13,722

Source: Dion Global

Eicher Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eicher Motors has gained 40.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Eicher Motors has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and TVS Motor Company (50.73%).

Eicher Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eicher Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,873.077,920.63
107,780.667,839.46
207,600.697,713.73
507,437.97,519.77
1007,244.767,377.99
2007,246.847,112.28

Source: Dion Global

Eicher Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eicher Motors saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.03%, while DII stake increased to 16.07%, FII holding fell to 25.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eicher Motors Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,87,5842.322,466.94
14,00,0002.09990.29
11,94,9633.1845.26
8,00,8440.71566.48
7,72,4401.42546.39
7,61,0002.37538.29
6,91,2502.14488.96
5,16,1730.94365.12
4,44,7650.37314.6
4,19,1267.48296.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Eicher Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTEicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTEicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTEicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTEicher Motors - Audio Recording Of Conference Call
Jul 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTEicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1982PLC129877 and registration number is 129877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22699.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Vikram Lal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vinod Aggarwal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Inder Mohan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpreet S Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Vasu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ira Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eicher Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Eicher Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eicher Motors is ₹8,005.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eicher Motors?

The Eicher Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eicher Motors?

The market cap of Eicher Motors is ₹219,750.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eicher Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eicher Motors are ₹8,067.10 and ₹7,945.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eicher Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eicher Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eicher Motors is ₹8,232.80 and 52-week low of Eicher Motors is ₹5,588.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eicher Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eicher Motors has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, 6.38% for the past month, 9.21% over 3 months, 40.94% over 1 year, 33.62% across 3 years, and 24.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eicher Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eicher Motors are 38.07 and 8.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eicher Motors News

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