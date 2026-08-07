Here's the live share price of Eicher Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eicher Motors has gained 40.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Eicher Motors has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and TVS Motor Company (50.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,873.07
|7,920.63
|10
|7,780.66
|7,839.46
|20
|7,600.69
|7,713.73
|50
|7,437.9
|7,519.77
|100
|7,244.76
|7,377.99
|200
|7,246.84
|7,112.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eicher Motors saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.03%, while DII stake increased to 16.07%, FII holding fell to 25.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,87,584
|2.32
|2,466.94
|14,00,000
|2.09
|990.29
|11,94,963
|3.1
|845.26
|8,00,844
|0.71
|566.48
|7,72,440
|1.42
|546.39
|7,61,000
|2.37
|538.29
|6,91,250
|2.14
|488.96
|5,16,173
|0.94
|365.12
|4,44,765
|0.37
|314.6
|4,19,126
|7.48
|296.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Eicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Eicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Eicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Eicher Motors - Audio Recording Of Conference Call
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Eicher Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Eicher Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102DL1982PLC129877 and registration number is 129877. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22699.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eicher Motors is ₹8,005.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eicher Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eicher Motors is ₹219,750.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eicher Motors are ₹8,067.10 and ₹7,945.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eicher Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eicher Motors is ₹8,232.80 and 52-week low of Eicher Motors is ₹5,588.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eicher Motors has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, 6.38% for the past month, 9.21% over 3 months, 40.94% over 1 year, 33.62% across 3 years, and 24.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eicher Motors are 38.07 and 8.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global