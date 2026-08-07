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GMR Power and Urban Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

GMR POWER AND URBAN INFRA

GMR Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of GMR Power and Urban Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.00 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GMR Power and Urban Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.55₹98.41
₹97.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.05₹137.25
₹97.00
Open Price
₹98.41
Prev. Close
₹97.74
Volume
25,877

Source: Dion Global

GMR Power and Urban Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GMR Power and Urban Infra has declined 15.62% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, GMR Power and Urban Infra has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

GMR Power and Urban Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GMR Power and Urban Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.8297.11
1098.1397.58
2098.4498.34
50102.05100.85
100103.99103.5
200108.43106.34

Source: Dion Global

GMR Power and Urban Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GMR Power and Urban Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.47%, FII holding rose to 16.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GMR Power and Urban Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTGMR Power and Urban - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTGMR Power and Urban - Change In Status Of Step Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Jul 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTGMR Power and Urban - Change Of Website Address Of The Company
Jun 18, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTGMR Power and Urban - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
Jun 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTGMR Power and Urban - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul

Source: Dion Global

About GMR Power and Urban Infra

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR2019PLC125712 and registration number is 125712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 390.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G M Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srinivas Bommidala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B V N Rao
    Group Director
  • Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar
    Group Director
  • Mr. G Subba Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhva B Terdal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Beela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Naresh Sabnani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Fareed Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Siva Kameswari Vissa
    Independent Director

FAQs on GMR Power and Urban Infra Share Price

What is the share price of GMR Power and Urban Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GMR Power and Urban Infra?

The GMR Power and Urban Infra is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra?

The market cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹7,575.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GMR Power and Urban Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GMR Power and Urban Infra are ₹98.41 and ₹96.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMR Power and Urban Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Power and Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹137.25 and 52-week low of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹89.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GMR Power and Urban Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The GMR Power and Urban Infra has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -3.1% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -15.62% over 1 year, 68.38% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra are 12.62 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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