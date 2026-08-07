What is the share price of GMR Power and Urban Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹97.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GMR Power and Urban Infra? The GMR Power and Urban Infra is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra? The market cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹7,575.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GMR Power and Urban Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of GMR Power and Urban Infra are ₹98.41 and ₹96.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMR Power and Urban Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Power and Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹137.25 and 52-week low of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹89.05 as on .

How has the GMR Power and Urban Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The GMR Power and Urban Infra has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -3.1% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -15.62% over 1 year, 68.38% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra are 12.62 and 3.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global