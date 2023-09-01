Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GMR POWER AND URBAN INFRA LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.45 Closed
13.83.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.95₹30.00
₹28.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.35₹35.95
₹28.45
Open Price
₹25.20
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
2,26,18,280

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.68
  • R232.87
  • R335.73
  • Pivot
    27.82
  • S125.63
  • S222.77
  • S320.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.9524.79
  • 1026.4224.25
  • 2026.7123.15
  • 5028.6721.34
  • 10025.3720.36
  • 20019.6820.86

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.8144.0567.8552.14-14.44-37.61-37.61
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2019PLC325541 and registration number is 325541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1567.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 301.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G M Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srinivas Bommidala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar
    Group Director
  • Mr. B V N Rao
    Group Director
  • Mr. G Subba Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhva Terdal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. I V Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vissa Siva Kameswari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Beela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1,717.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is -6.72 and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹35.95 and 52-week low of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data