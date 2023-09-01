Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.81
|44.05
|67.85
|52.14
|-14.44
|-37.61
|-37.61
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2019PLC325541 and registration number is 325541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1567.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 301.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1,717.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is -6.72 and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹35.95 and 52-week low of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.