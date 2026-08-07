Here's the live share price of GMR Power and Urban Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GMR Power and Urban Infra has declined 15.62% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, GMR Power and Urban Infra has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.82
|97.11
|10
|98.13
|97.58
|20
|98.44
|98.34
|50
|102.05
|100.85
|100
|103.99
|103.5
|200
|108.43
|106.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GMR Power and Urban Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.47%, FII holding rose to 16.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|GMR Power and Urban - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|GMR Power and Urban - Change In Status Of Step Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|GMR Power and Urban - Change Of Website Address Of The Company
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|GMR Power and Urban - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|GMR Power and Urban - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
Source: Dion Global
GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400HR2019PLC125712 and registration number is 125712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 390.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GMR Power and Urban Infra is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹7,575.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GMR Power and Urban Infra are ₹98.41 and ₹96.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Power and Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹137.25 and 52-week low of GMR Power and Urban Infra is ₹89.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GMR Power and Urban Infra has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -3.1% for the past month, -12.53% over 3 months, -15.62% over 1 year, 68.38% across 3 years, and 17.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMR Power and Urban Infra are 12.62 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global