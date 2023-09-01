Follow Us

TD Power Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TD POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines | Smallcap | NSE
₹264.25 Closed
-0.28-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TD Power Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.85₹267.95
₹264.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.85₹274.30
₹264.25
Open Price
₹267.00
Prev. Close
₹265.00
Volume
3,99,405

TD Power Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1267.48
  • R2270.77
  • R3273.58
  • Pivot
    264.67
  • S1261.38
  • S2258.57
  • S3255.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5608.61261.27
  • 10611.99258.96
  • 20605.81256.36
  • 50603.71245.36
  • 100551.21223.42
  • 200469.59191.1

TD Power Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.860.4221.9281.02121.721,004.06950.82
0.14-1.12-0.6612.7485.30440.44233.49
0.4920.4920.7637.8878.90159.0992.64
01.4855.35134.78174.172,310.711,671.65
4.9447.9730.4374.24117.38117.38117.38

TD Power Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

TD Power Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,12,75,3200.85293.95
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund33,84,6162.1288.24
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund31,50,0001.2682.12
Tata Small Cap Fund29,26,1221.3476.28
Quant Active Fund20,25,0000.9952.79
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund17,78,9000.9446.38
HDFC Multi Cap Fund17,72,2690.646.2
HDFC Defence Fund16,83,6553.5743.89
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund16,39,1331.9642.73
UTI Small Cap Fund15,54,1231.3640.52
View All Mutual Funds

TD Power Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About TD Power Systems Ltd.

TD Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103KA1999PLC025071 and registration number is 025071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 718.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. S Prabhamani
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Bagamane
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prathibha Sastry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kanth Mantha
    Independent Director

FAQs on TD Power Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TD Power Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹4,126.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd. is 41.58 and PB ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd. is 6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TD Power Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹264.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TD Power Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TD Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹274.30 and 52-week low of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹95.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

