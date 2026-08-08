What is the share price of TD Power Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TD Power Systems is ₹1,259.90 as on .

What kind of stock is TD Power Systems? The TD Power Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TD Power Systems? The market cap of TD Power Systems is ₹19,683.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TD Power Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of TD Power Systems are ₹1,268.00 and ₹1,214.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TD Power Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TD Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TD Power Systems is ₹1,379.85 and 52-week low of TD Power Systems is ₹467.05 as on .

How has the TD Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The TD Power Systems has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 12.32% for the past month, 0.95% over 3 months, 147.93% over 1 year, 70.27% across 3 years, and 101.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TD Power Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TD Power Systems are 82.43 and 18.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global