Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,12,75,320
|0.85
|293.95
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|33,84,616
|2.12
|88.24
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|31,50,000
|1.26
|82.12
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|29,26,122
|1.34
|76.28
|Quant Active Fund
|20,25,000
|0.99
|52.79
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|17,78,900
|0.94
|46.38
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|17,72,269
|0.6
|46.2
|HDFC Defence Fund
|16,83,655
|3.57
|43.89
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|16,39,133
|1.96
|42.73
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|15,54,123
|1.36
|40.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
TD Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103KA1999PLC025071 and registration number is 025071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 718.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹4,126.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd. is 41.58 and PB ratio of TD Power Systems Ltd. is 6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹264.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TD Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹274.30 and 52-week low of TD Power Systems Ltd. is ₹95.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.