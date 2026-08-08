Here's the live share price of TD Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TD Power Systems has gained 148.11% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TD Power Systems has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,090.22
|1,141.79
|10
|1,113.82
|1,129.84
|20
|1,121.34
|1,136.09
|50
|1,196.23
|1,148.32
|100
|1,100.86
|1,091.53
|200
|920.64
|956.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TD Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.88%, FII holding fell to 26.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|96,80,747
|1.53
|1,198.77
|18,67,458
|3.31
|231.25
|17,97,670
|1.45
|222.61
|14,25,917
|1.59
|176.57
|10,96,068
|2.37
|135.73
|10,56,685
|1.86
|130.85
|9,97,091
|2.37
|123.47
|9,49,926
|2.09
|117.63
|7,35,415
|0.55
|91.07
|5,30,721
|1.16
|65.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|TD Power Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|TD Power Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|TD Power Systems - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|TD Power Systems - Record Date For Final Dividend
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|TD Power Systems - Communication To Shareholders Regarding TDS
Source: Dion Global
TD Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103KA1999PLC025071 and registration number is 025071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1716.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TD Power Systems is ₹1,259.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TD Power Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TD Power Systems is ₹19,683.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TD Power Systems are ₹1,268.00 and ₹1,214.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TD Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TD Power Systems is ₹1,379.85 and 52-week low of TD Power Systems is ₹467.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TD Power Systems has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 12.32% for the past month, 0.95% over 3 months, 147.93% over 1 year, 70.27% across 3 years, and 101.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TD Power Systems are 82.43 and 18.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global