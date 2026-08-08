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TD Power Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

TD POWER SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TD Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,259.90 Closed
2.41₹ 29.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TD Power Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,214.95₹1,268.00
₹1,259.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹467.05₹1,379.85
₹1,259.90
Open Price
₹1,230.00
Prev. Close
₹1,230.20
Volume
4,59,251

Source: Dion Global

TD Power Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TD Power Systems has gained 148.11% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, TD Power Systems has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

TD Power Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TD Power Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,090.221,141.79
101,113.821,129.84
201,121.341,136.09
501,196.231,148.32
1001,100.861,091.53
200920.64956.53

Source: Dion Global

TD Power Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TD Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.88%, FII holding fell to 26.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TD Power Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
96,80,7471.531,198.77
18,67,4583.31231.25
17,97,6701.45222.61
14,25,9171.59176.57
10,96,0682.37135.73
10,56,6851.86130.85
9,97,0912.37123.47
9,49,9262.09117.63
7,35,4150.5591.07
5,30,7211.1665.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TD Power Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTTD Power Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTTD Power Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 18, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTTD Power Systems - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTTD Power Systems - Record Date For Final Dividend
Jul 17, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTTD Power Systems - Communication To Shareholders Regarding TDS

Source: Dion Global

About TD Power Systems

TD Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103KA1999PLC025071 and registration number is 025071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1716.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. S Prabhamani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Prathibha Sastry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Matthan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karl Olof Alexander Olsson
    Independent Director

FAQs on TD Power Systems Share Price

What is the share price of TD Power Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TD Power Systems is ₹1,259.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TD Power Systems?

The TD Power Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TD Power Systems?

The market cap of TD Power Systems is ₹19,683.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TD Power Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TD Power Systems are ₹1,268.00 and ₹1,214.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TD Power Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TD Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TD Power Systems is ₹1,379.85 and 52-week low of TD Power Systems is ₹467.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TD Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The TD Power Systems has shown returns of 2.34% over the past day, 12.32% for the past month, 0.95% over 3 months, 147.93% over 1 year, 70.27% across 3 years, and 101.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TD Power Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TD Power Systems are 82.43 and 18.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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