Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,34,44,532
|1.44
|653.66
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|1,23,58,738
|8.2
|109.99
|Quant Active Fund
|1,03,13,000
|1.72
|91.79
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|1,01,57,026
|8.2
|90.4
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|67,84,980
|2.39
|60.39
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|20,55,000
|4.12
|18.29
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|15,90,000
|1.68
|14.15
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|15,90,000
|1.68
|14.15
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|14,85,000
|0.95
|13.22
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan
|10,00,000
|0.32
|9.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Union Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1919PTC000615 and registration number is 000615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67943.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6834.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹58,710.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Union Bank of India is 6.9 and PB ratio of Union Bank of India is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Bank of India is ₹86.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Bank of India is ₹96.80 and 52-week low of Union Bank of India is ₹41.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.