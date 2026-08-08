Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Union Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNION BANK OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Union Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.35 Closed
0.80₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Union Bank of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹179.95₹184.75
₹183.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.55₹205.45
₹183.35
Open Price
₹182.60
Prev. Close
₹181.90
Volume
9,05,086

Source: Dion Global

Union Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Union Bank of India		7.1318.7510.351.8940.0728.5938.75
State Bank of India		6.747.667.5-4.3536.2324.5120.39
Punjab National Bank		1.7713.627-7.0110.2423.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.053.99-5.32-13.964.499.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4816.223.85-0.43837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.28.59-2.12-11.1221.9926.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.384.3712.51-19.16-6.88.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.122.36-1.52-3.71-4.249.8810.62
Bank of India		57.063.61-14.0430.9220.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-2.88-6.618.140.6332.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.031.38-1.34-8.95-5.5-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.390.51-14.02-16.76-12.271.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-1.04-4.99-14.01-14.87-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Union Bank of India has gained 40.07% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.23%), Punjab National Bank (10.24%), Bank of Baroda (4.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Union Bank of India has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Punjab National Bank (24.24%).

Union Bank of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Union Bank of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.93173.19
10171.06172.09
20168.74171
50169.19170.35
100171.85170.06
200167.22165.06

Source: Dion Global

Union Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Union Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.97%, FII holding fell to 8.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Union Bank of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,99,86,0661.541,551.63
1,60,00,0000.56275.89
1,48,72,8210.33256.45
1,23,09,2090.72212.25
1,17,44,9303.36202.52
50,00,0000.5886.22
42,98,3430.6774.12
34,87,5600.5960.14
33,43,0790.257.64
28,05,4500.248.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Union Bank of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTUnion Bank of In - Disclosures Pertaining To Analysts/Investors Meet/Call - Scheduled On 11-08-2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTUnion Bank of In - Disclosures Pertaining To Analysts/Investors Meet/Call - Schedule
Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTUnion Bank of In - Intimation Of Call Option Exercised By The Bank For The Bond ISIN INE692A08029
Jul 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTUnion Bank of In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Debt Fund RaisingHeld O
Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTUnion Bank of In - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Bank Scheduled On Wednesday, J

Source: Dion Global

About Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1919PTC000615 and registration number is 000615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105992.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7633.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Varadarajan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Ramasubramanian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Ranjan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rudra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Srivastava
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mrs. Priti Jay Rao
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Kandpal
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Sameer Shukla
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Prakash Baliarsingh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Union Bank of India Share Price

What is the share price of Union Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Bank of India is ₹183.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Union Bank of India?

The Union Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Union Bank of India?

The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹139,962.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Union Bank of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Bank of India are ₹184.75 and ₹179.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Bank of India is ₹205.45 and 52-week low of Union Bank of India is ₹124.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Union Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Union Bank of India has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 13.81% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 38.43% over 1 year, 28.59% across 3 years, and 38.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Union Bank of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Bank of India are 6.78 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Union Bank of India News

More Union Bank of India News
Market Pulse