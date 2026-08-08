What is the share price of Union Bank of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Bank of India is ₹183.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Union Bank of India? The Union Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Union Bank of India? The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹139,962.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Union Bank of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Bank of India are ₹184.75 and ₹179.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Bank of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Bank of India is ₹205.45 and 52-week low of Union Bank of India is ₹124.55 as on .

How has the Union Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Union Bank of India has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 13.81% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 38.43% over 1 year, 28.59% across 3 years, and 38.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Union Bank of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Bank of India are 6.78 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global