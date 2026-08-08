Here's the live share price of Union Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|18.75
|10.35
|1.89
|40.07
|28.59
|38.75
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|7.66
|7.5
|-4.35
|36.23
|24.51
|20.39
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|13.62
|7
|-7.01
|10.24
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|3.99
|-5.32
|-13.96
|4.49
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|16.22
|3.85
|-0.4
|38
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.2
|8.59
|-2.12
|-11.12
|21.99
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|4.37
|12.51
|-19.16
|-6.8
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|2.36
|-1.52
|-3.71
|-4.24
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5
|7.06
|3.61
|-14.04
|30.92
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-2.88
|-6.6
|18.1
|40.63
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|1.38
|-1.34
|-8.95
|-5.5
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|0.51
|-14.02
|-16.76
|-12.27
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-1.04
|-4.99
|-14.01
|-14.87
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Union Bank of India has gained 40.07% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.23%), Punjab National Bank (10.24%), Bank of Baroda (4.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Union Bank of India has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Punjab National Bank (24.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170.93
|173.19
|10
|171.06
|172.09
|20
|168.74
|171
|50
|169.19
|170.35
|100
|171.85
|170.06
|200
|167.22
|165.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Union Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.97%, FII holding fell to 8.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,99,86,066
|1.54
|1,551.63
|1,60,00,000
|0.56
|275.89
|1,48,72,821
|0.33
|256.45
|1,23,09,209
|0.72
|212.25
|1,17,44,930
|3.36
|202.52
|50,00,000
|0.58
|86.22
|42,98,343
|0.67
|74.12
|34,87,560
|0.59
|60.14
|33,43,079
|0.2
|57.64
|28,05,450
|0.2
|48.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Union Bank of In - Disclosures Pertaining To Analysts/Investors Meet/Call - Scheduled On 11-08-2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Union Bank of In - Disclosures Pertaining To Analysts/Investors Meet/Call - Schedule
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Union Bank of In - Intimation Of Call Option Exercised By The Bank For The Bond ISIN INE692A08029
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Union Bank of In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Debt Fund RaisingHeld O
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Union Bank of In - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Bank Scheduled On Wednesday, J
Source: Dion Global
Union Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1919PTC000615 and registration number is 000615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105992.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7633.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Bank of India is ₹183.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Union Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹139,962.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Bank of India are ₹184.75 and ₹179.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Bank of India is ₹205.45 and 52-week low of Union Bank of India is ₹124.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Union Bank of India has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, 13.81% for the past month, 9.63% over 3 months, 38.43% over 1 year, 28.59% across 3 years, and 38.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Bank of India are 6.78 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global