Union Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNION BANK OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹86.10 Closed
0.230.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Union Bank of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.85₹86.60
₹86.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.80₹96.80
₹86.10
Open Price
₹85.90
Prev. Close
₹85.90
Volume
2,39,15,445

Union Bank of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.82
  • R287.58
  • R388.57
  • Pivot
    85.83
  • S185.07
  • S284.08
  • S383.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.4887.81
  • 1045.4389.1
  • 2044.5589.26
  • 5043.6685.49
  • 10040.2880.56
  • 20040.7773.69

Union Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Union Bank of India Share Holdings

Union Bank of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,34,44,5321.44653.66
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES1,23,58,7388.2109.99
Quant Active Fund1,03,13,0001.7291.79
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF1,01,57,0268.290.4
Quant Mid Cap Fund67,84,9802.3960.39
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund20,55,0004.1218.29
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund15,90,0001.6814.15
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan15,90,0001.6814.15
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund14,85,0000.9513.22
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan10,00,0000.329.22
View All Mutual Funds

Union Bank of India Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1919PTC000615 and registration number is 000615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67943.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6834.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasan Varadarajan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Ms. A Manimekhalai
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitesh Ranjan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nidhu Saxena
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Srivastava
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Laxman S Uppar
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Dr. Jayadev Madugula
    Shareholder Director
  • Mrs. Priti Jay Rao
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. S Ramasubramanian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Shukla
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Union Bank of India

What is the Market Cap of Union Bank of India?

The market cap of Union Bank of India is ₹58,710.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Union Bank of India?

P/E ratio of Union Bank of India is 6.9 and PB ratio of Union Bank of India is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Union Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Bank of India is ₹86.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Bank of India is ₹96.80 and 52-week low of Union Bank of India is ₹41.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

