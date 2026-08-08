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IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.80 Closed
2.85₹ 4.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.15₹170.85
₹167.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.14₹179.65
₹167.80
Open Price
₹164.25
Prev. Close
₹163.15
Volume
2,38,566

Source: Dion Global

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		14.771.7371.43113.5171.2229.135.44
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has gained 71.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.34154.7
10148.42152.81
20156.63151.73
50142.45141.52
100114.92125.42
20099.11109.9

Source: Dion Global

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.43%, FII holding rose to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTIOL Chem. & Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTIOL Chem. & Pharma. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTIOL Chem. & Pharma. - Submission Of Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTIOL Chem. & Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTIOL Chem. & Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116PB1986PLC007030 and registration number is 007030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2319.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Varinder Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhiraj Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kumar Rana
    Director - Works
  • Mr. Harpal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajni Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹167.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,925.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are ₹170.85 and ₹163.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹179.65 and 52-week low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹67.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 1.73% for the past month, 71.43% over 3 months, 71.22% over 1 year, 29.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are 35.79 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals News

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