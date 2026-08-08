Here's the live share price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|14.77
|1.73
|71.43
|113.51
|71.22
|29.13
|5.44
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has gained 71.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|147.34
|154.7
|10
|148.42
|152.81
|20
|156.63
|151.73
|50
|142.45
|141.52
|100
|114.92
|125.42
|200
|99.11
|109.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.29%, while DII stake increased to 0.43%, FII holding rose to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|IOL Chem. & Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|IOL Chem. & Pharma. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|IOL Chem. & Pharma. - Submission Of Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|IOL Chem. & Pharma. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|IOL Chem. & Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116PB1986PLC007030 and registration number is 007030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2319.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹167.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,925.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are ₹170.85 and ₹163.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹179.65 and 52-week low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹67.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 1.73% for the past month, 71.43% over 3 months, 71.22% over 1 year, 29.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are 35.79 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global