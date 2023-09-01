Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹431.30 Closed
-0.67-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹426.45₹438.80
₹431.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.80₹469.90
₹431.30
Open Price
₹438.00
Prev. Close
₹434.20
Volume
4,31,117

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1438.08
  • R2444.62
  • R3450.43
  • Pivot
    432.27
  • S1425.73
  • S2419.92
  • S3413.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5360.91415.33
  • 10362.46400.57
  • 20360.91391.62
  • 50366.94391.39
  • 100354.07387.92
  • 200385.13381.88

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.4910.07-3.9048.3519.07-44.27261.21
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2180.120.01

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116PB1986PLC007030 and registration number is 007030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2184.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Varinder Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kumar Rana
    Director - Works
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sandhya Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiraj Gupta
    Executive Director

FAQs on IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,531.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 16.74 and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹431.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹272.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data