What is the share price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹167.80 as on .

What kind of stock is IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,925.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are ₹170.85 and ₹163.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹179.65 and 52-week low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is ₹67.14 as on .

How has the IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.85% over the past day, 1.73% for the past month, 71.43% over 3 months, 71.22% over 1 year, 29.13% across 3 years, and 5.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are 35.79 and 2.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global