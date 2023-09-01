Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.49
|10.07
|-3.90
|48.35
|19.07
|-44.27
|261.21
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|218
|0.12
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116PB1986PLC007030 and registration number is 007030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2184.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,531.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 16.74 and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹431.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹272.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.