Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Welspun Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELSPUN CORP LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹338.60 Closed
3.4411.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welspun Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹328.05₹342.00
₹338.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.65₹344.90
₹338.60
Open Price
₹328.65
Prev. Close
₹327.35
Volume
22,71,240

Welspun Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1344.58
  • R2350.27
  • R3358.53
  • Pivot
    336.32
  • S1330.63
  • S2322.37
  • S3316.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.32325.71
  • 10235.12323.94
  • 20251.24321.76
  • 50246.26306.82
  • 100231.62283.32
  • 200205.59257.99

Welspun Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Welspun Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Welspun Corp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund40,61,2841.12130.79
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund39,94,9862.81128.66
ITI Small Cap Fund5,32,8201.2417.16
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund69,3310.382.23
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund45,0070.381.45
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund28,4850.380.92
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,1900.380.52
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF7,4310.380.24
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund4,9560.030.16
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,6190.380.15
View All Mutual Funds

Welspun Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Change in Director(s)
    Welspun Corp Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:56 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Welspun Corp Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:40 PM

About Welspun Corp Ltd.

Welspun Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC025609 and registration number is 025609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5287.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 130.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mathur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Todarwal
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mrs. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amita Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh R Mandawewala
    Director
  • Ms. Dipali Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Welspun Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹8,561.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd. is 41.42 and PB ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welspun Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹338.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹344.90 and 52-week low of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹177.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data