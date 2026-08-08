Here's the live share price of Welspun Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welspun Corp has gained 111.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Jindal Saw (28.53%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Corp has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Jindal Saw (32.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,671.5
|1,723.71
|10
|1,640.56
|1,687.82
|20
|1,627.33
|1,640.91
|50
|1,494.17
|1,516.87
|100
|1,270.99
|1,349.51
|200
|1,047
|1,165.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welspun Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.96%, FII holding rose to 14.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,19,413
|1.95
|657.37
|30,00,722
|2.33
|456.68
|23,63,614
|1.35
|359.72
|17,07,646
|0.88
|259.89
|14,01,426
|3.23
|213.28
|10,99,739
|1.6
|167.37
|6,98,985
|0.8
|106.38
|6,04,642
|0.23
|92.02
|4,51,282
|2.14
|68.68
|4,10,303
|1.88
|62.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Welspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Welspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Welspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Welspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Welspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Welspun Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC025609 and registration number is 025609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8299.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Corp is ₹1,841.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Corp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welspun Corp is ₹48,582.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Corp are ₹1,865.00 and ₹1,819.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Corp is ₹1,865.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Corp is ₹709.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Corp has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 19.52% for the past month, 41.73% over 3 months, 111.23% over 1 year, 78.55% across 3 years, and 69.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Corp are 21.04 and 5.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global