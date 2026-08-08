What is the share price of Welspun Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Corp is ₹1,841.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Welspun Corp? The Welspun Corp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Corp? The market cap of Welspun Corp is ₹48,582.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Corp are ₹1,865.00 and ₹1,819.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Corp is ₹1,865.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Corp is ₹709.75 as on .

How has the Welspun Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Welspun Corp has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 19.52% for the past month, 41.73% over 3 months, 111.23% over 1 year, 78.55% across 3 years, and 69.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Corp are 21.04 and 5.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global