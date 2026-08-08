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Welspun Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELSPUN CORP

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Welspun Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,841.70 Closed
1.34₹ 24.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welspun Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,819.80₹1,865.00
₹1,841.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹709.75₹1,865.00
₹1,841.70
Open Price
₹1,819.80
Prev. Close
₹1,817.35
Volume
22,222

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welspun Corp has gained 111.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Jindal Saw (28.53%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-3.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Corp has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Jindal Saw (32.68%).

Welspun Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,671.51,723.71
101,640.561,687.82
201,627.331,640.91
501,494.171,516.87
1001,270.991,349.51
2001,0471,165.14

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welspun Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.96%, FII holding rose to 14.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Welspun Corp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,19,4131.95657.37
30,00,7222.33456.68
23,63,6141.35359.72
17,07,6460.88259.89
14,01,4263.23213.28
10,99,7391.6167.37
6,98,9850.8106.38
6,04,6420.2392.02
4,51,2822.1468.68
4,10,3031.8862.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Welspun Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTWelspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTWelspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTWelspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 31, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTWelspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTWelspun Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC025609 and registration number is 025609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8299.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mathur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh R Mandawewala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aneesh Misra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raghupal Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Dipali Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welspun Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Welspun Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Corp is ₹1,841.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welspun Corp?

The Welspun Corp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Corp?

The market cap of Welspun Corp is ₹48,582.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Corp are ₹1,865.00 and ₹1,819.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Corp is ₹1,865.00 and 52-week low of Welspun Corp is ₹709.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Welspun Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welspun Corp has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 19.52% for the past month, 41.73% over 3 months, 111.23% over 1 year, 78.55% across 3 years, and 69.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Corp are 21.04 and 5.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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