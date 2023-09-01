Welspun Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC025609 and registration number is 025609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5287.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 130.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.