Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|40,61,284
|1.12
|130.79
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|39,94,986
|2.81
|128.66
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|5,32,820
|1.24
|17.16
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|69,331
|0.38
|2.23
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|45,007
|0.38
|1.45
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|28,485
|0.38
|0.92
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,190
|0.38
|0.52
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|7,431
|0.38
|0.24
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|4,956
|0.03
|0.16
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,619
|0.38
|0.15
Welspun Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC025609 and registration number is 025609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5287.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 130.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹8,561.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd. is 41.42 and PB ratio of Welspun Corp Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹338.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹344.90 and 52-week low of Welspun Corp Ltd. is ₹177.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.