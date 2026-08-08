What is the share price of MPS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS is ₹2,930.45 as on .

What kind of stock is MPS? The MPS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPS? The market cap of MPS is ₹5,012.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MPS? Today’s highest and lowest price of MPS are ₹2,942.80 and ₹2,780.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS is ₹2,942.80 and 52-week low of MPS is ₹1,340.00 as on .

How has the MPS performed historically in terms of returns? The MPS has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 46.34% for the past month, 77.45% over 3 months, 26.79% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 34.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPS are 26.61 and 8.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global