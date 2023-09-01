Follow Us

MPS Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MPS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,497.35 Closed
-2.44-37.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MPS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,490.10₹1,548.25
₹1,497.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹620.10₹1,649.00
₹1,497.35
Open Price
₹1,542.00
Prev. Close
₹1,534.75
Volume
16,582

MPS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,536.07
  • R21,571.23
  • R31,594.22
  • Pivot
    1,513.08
  • S11,477.92
  • S21,454.93
  • S31,419.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5650.821,536.09
  • 10653.691,524.45
  • 20649.291,473.24
  • 50679.951,336.14
  • 100698.941,213.79
  • 200662.781,080.66

MPS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

MPS Ltd. Share Holdings

MPS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingEmployees Stock Option Plan

About MPS Ltd.

MPS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122TN1970PLC005795 and registration number is 005795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Yamini Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mankotia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayantika Dave
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Piyush Kumar Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Achal Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPS Ltd.?

The market cap of MPS Ltd. is ₹2,561.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPS Ltd. is 26.96 and PB ratio of MPS Ltd. is 7.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MPS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Ltd. is ₹1,497.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS Ltd. is ₹1,649.00 and 52-week low of MPS Ltd. is ₹620.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

