Here's the live share price of MPS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78.00
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.30
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8.00
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.40
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.20
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.70
|80.19
|64.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MPS has gained 27.19% compared to peers like NIIT (-17.13%), Aptech (-24.86%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, MPS has outperformed peers relative to NIIT (-21.30%) and Aptech (-12.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,682.79
|2,756.89
|10
|2,624.09
|2,657.26
|20
|2,323.36
|2,472.22
|50
|2,028.5
|2,175.82
|100
|1,832.64
|2,008.78
|200
|1,899.83
|1,982.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MPS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.14%, FII holding fell to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,024
|1.4
|2.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|MPS - ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF UNSECURED CREDITORS.
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|MPS - ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS.
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|MPS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|MPS - Reconstitution Of Board Committee(S)
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|MPS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
MPS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122TN1970PLC005795 and registration number is 005795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 438.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS is ₹2,930.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPS is ₹5,012.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPS are ₹2,942.80 and ₹2,780.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS is ₹2,942.80 and 52-week low of MPS is ₹1,340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPS has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 46.34% for the past month, 77.45% over 3 months, 26.79% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 34.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPS are 26.61 and 8.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global