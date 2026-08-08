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MPS Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of MPS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,930.45 Closed
5.73₹ 158.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MPS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,780.00₹2,942.80
₹2,930.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,340.00₹2,942.80
₹2,930.45
Open Price
₹2,800.00
Prev. Close
₹2,771.65
Volume
9,121

Source: Dion Global

MPS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPS		8.6346.7978.0074.2727.1925.5134.14
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.30
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8.00-36.21-15.27-1.28
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.40-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.20-25.33-39.13-15.7080.1964.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MPS has gained 27.19% compared to peers like NIIT (-17.13%), Aptech (-24.86%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, MPS has outperformed peers relative to NIIT (-21.30%) and Aptech (-12.21%).

MPS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MPS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,682.792,756.89
102,624.092,657.26
202,323.362,472.22
502,028.52,175.82
1001,832.642,008.78
2001,899.831,982.29

Source: Dion Global

MPS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.14%, FII holding fell to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MPS Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,0241.42.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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MPS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTMPS - ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF UNSECURED CREDITORS.
Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTMPS - ADDENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS.
Aug 01, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTMPS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 30, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTMPS - Reconstitution Of Board Committee(S)
Jul 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTMPS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About MPS

MPS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122TN1970PLC005795 and registration number is 005795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 438.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Arora
    Chairman & CEO
  • Ms. Yamini Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayantika Dave
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karthik Bhat Khandige
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhas Khullar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruvina Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPS Share Price

What is the share price of MPS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS is ₹2,930.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPS?

The MPS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPS?

The market cap of MPS is ₹5,012.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPS are ₹2,942.80 and ₹2,780.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS is ₹2,942.80 and 52-week low of MPS is ₹1,340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MPS performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPS has shown returns of 5.4% over the past day, 46.34% for the past month, 77.45% over 3 months, 26.79% over 1 year, 25.37% across 3 years, and 34.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPS are 26.61 and 8.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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