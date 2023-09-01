Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|11 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Employees Stock Option Plan
MPS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122TN1970PLC005795 and registration number is 005795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MPS Ltd. is ₹2,561.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MPS Ltd. is 26.96 and PB ratio of MPS Ltd. is 7.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Ltd. is ₹1,497.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS Ltd. is ₹1,649.00 and 52-week low of MPS Ltd. is ₹620.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.