Here's the live share price of UNO Minda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UNO Minda
|8.04
|13.07
|11.29
|5.77
|15.15
|30.12
|28.48
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|11.68
|17.66
|28.93
|35.36
|78.67
|36.74
|10.39
|India Nippon Electricals
|1.30
|15.38
|46.37
|52.89
|49.51
|35.22
|25.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UNO Minda has gained 15.15% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (78.67%), India Nippon Electricals (49.51%). From a 5 year perspective, UNO Minda has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.39%) and India Nippon Electricals (25.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,178.11
|1,214.9
|10
|1,158.85
|1,191.86
|20
|1,153.35
|1,169.21
|50
|1,120.78
|1,141.63
|100
|1,105.34
|1,136.64
|200
|1,170.2
|1,138.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UNO Minda saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.34%, while DII stake increased to 17.52%, FII holding fell to 8.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,12,123
|2.25
|566.97
|49,79,513
|0.8
|541.67
|42,71,734
|1.37
|464.68
|27,54,807
|1.67
|299.67
|25,76,940
|1.39
|280.32
|24,33,285
|2.41
|264.69
|22,68,736
|1.39
|246.79
|17,68,176
|1.57
|192.34
|16,39,985
|1.34
|178.4
|11,63,973
|1.61
|126.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|UNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|UNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|UNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|UNO Minda - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|UNO Minda - Outcome Of Board Meeting Concluded On August 04, 2026 For Merger Of Minda Onkyo India Pvt. Ltd. With Uno Minda Lt
Source: Dion Global
UNO Minda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050333 and registration number is 050333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14699.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UNO Minda is ₹1,275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UNO Minda is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UNO Minda is ₹73,627.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UNO Minda are ₹1,291.25 and ₹1,266.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UNO Minda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UNO Minda is ₹1,381.95 and 52-week low of UNO Minda is ₹994.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UNO Minda has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 13.07% for the past month, 11.29% over 3 months, 15.15% over 1 year, 30.12% across 3 years, and 28.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UNO Minda are 61.24 and 10.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global