UNO Minda Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹597.00₹610.30
₹609.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹435.00₹660.90
₹609.55
Open Price
₹606.50
Prev. Close
₹602.20
Volume
3,77,641

UNO Minda Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1614.53
  • R2619.07
  • R3627.83
  • Pivot
    605.77
  • S1601.23
  • S2592.47
  • S3587.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5540.83604.42
  • 10548.34606.18
  • 20552.27602.18
  • 50557.78587.4
  • 100522.21568.61
  • 200506.3547.4

UNO Minda Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.894.969.8722.187.76271.27183.80
2.03-1.0624.0220.2116.8129.37-27.73
2.61-4.6025.2631.2515.6040.08-8.01
6.9815.006.21-7.07166.12308.46190.96

UNO Minda Ltd. Share Holdings

UNO Minda Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities85,92,3642.85511.37
Axis Midcap Fund85,67,4892.3509.89
DSP Mid Cap Fund52,47,2972.14312.29
SBI Large & Midcap Fund35,09,4321.51208.86
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund31,92,9943.13190.03
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund31,90,9602.05189.91
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund29,09,2211.69173.14
SBI Flexi Cap Fund28,43,7220.94169.24
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund25,27,7781.27150.44
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund23,00,0002.09136.88
View All Mutual Funds

UNO Minda Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    UNO Minda Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 20, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:57 PM
  • Updates
    UNO Minda Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'submission of newspapers clippings'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 04:59 PM

About UNO Minda Ltd.

UNO Minda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050333 and registration number is 050333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4959.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal K Minda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Mehra
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Paridhi Minda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Balkrishna Borwankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jindal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Urdhwareshe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on UNO Minda Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UNO Minda Ltd.?

The market cap of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹34,511.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UNO Minda Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UNO Minda Ltd. is 52.81 and PB ratio of UNO Minda Ltd. is 8.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UNO Minda Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹609.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UNO Minda Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UNO Minda Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹660.90 and 52-week low of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹435.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

