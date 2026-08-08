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UNO Minda Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNO MINDA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of UNO Minda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,275.00 Closed
0.87₹ 11.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UNO Minda Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,266.10₹1,291.25
₹1,275.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹994.00₹1,381.95
₹1,275.00
Open Price
₹1,278.00
Prev. Close
₹1,264.00
Volume
45,270

Source: Dion Global

UNO Minda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UNO Minda		8.0413.0711.295.7715.1530.1228.48
Samvardhana Motherson International		11.6817.6628.9335.3678.6736.7410.39
India Nippon Electricals		1.3015.3846.3752.8949.5135.2225.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UNO Minda has gained 15.15% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (78.67%), India Nippon Electricals (49.51%). From a 5 year perspective, UNO Minda has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.39%) and India Nippon Electricals (25.78%).

UNO Minda Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UNO Minda Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,178.111,214.9
101,158.851,191.86
201,153.351,169.21
501,120.781,141.63
1001,105.341,136.64
2001,170.21,138.53

Source: Dion Global

UNO Minda Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UNO Minda saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.34%, while DII stake increased to 17.52%, FII holding fell to 8.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

UNO Minda Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,12,1232.25566.97
49,79,5130.8541.67
42,71,7341.37464.68
27,54,8071.67299.67
25,76,9401.39280.32
24,33,2852.41264.69
22,68,7361.39246.79
17,68,1761.57192.34
16,39,9851.34178.4
11,63,9731.61126.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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UNO Minda Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTUNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTUNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTUNO Minda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTUNO Minda - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Aug 04, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTUNO Minda - Outcome Of Board Meeting Concluded On August 04, 2026 For Merger Of Minda Onkyo India Pvt. Ltd. With Uno Minda Lt

Source: Dion Global

About UNO Minda

UNO Minda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050333 and registration number is 050333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14699.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Minda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Paridhi Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallak Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Batra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sandhya Shekhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Urdhwareshe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekar Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Damle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Randhir Singh Kalsi
    Independent Director

FAQs on UNO Minda Share Price

What is the share price of UNO Minda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UNO Minda is ₹1,275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UNO Minda?

The UNO Minda is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UNO Minda?

The market cap of UNO Minda is ₹73,627.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UNO Minda?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UNO Minda are ₹1,291.25 and ₹1,266.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UNO Minda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UNO Minda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UNO Minda is ₹1,381.95 and 52-week low of UNO Minda is ₹994.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UNO Minda performed historically in terms of returns?

The UNO Minda has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 13.07% for the past month, 11.29% over 3 months, 15.15% over 1 year, 30.12% across 3 years, and 28.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UNO Minda?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UNO Minda are 61.24 and 10.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UNO Minda News

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