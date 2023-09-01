Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.89
|4.96
|9.87
|22.18
|7.76
|271.27
|183.80
|2.03
|-1.06
|24.02
|20.21
|16.81
|29.37
|-27.73
|2.61
|-4.60
|25.26
|31.25
|15.60
|40.08
|-8.01
|6.98
|15.00
|6.21
|-7.07
|166.12
|308.46
|190.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|85,92,364
|2.85
|511.37
|Axis Midcap Fund
|85,67,489
|2.3
|509.89
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|52,47,297
|2.14
|312.29
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|35,09,432
|1.51
|208.86
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|31,92,994
|3.13
|190.03
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|31,90,960
|2.05
|189.91
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|29,09,221
|1.69
|173.14
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|28,43,722
|0.94
|169.24
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|25,27,778
|1.27
|150.44
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|23,00,000
|2.09
|136.88
UNO Minda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC050333 and registration number is 050333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4959.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹34,511.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UNO Minda Ltd. is 52.81 and PB ratio of UNO Minda Ltd. is 8.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹609.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UNO Minda Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹660.90 and 52-week low of UNO Minda Ltd. is ₹435.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.