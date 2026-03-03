Here's the live share price of Hyundai Motor India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hyundai Motor India has gained 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.23%.
Hyundai Motor India’s current P/E of 30.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hyundai Motor India
|-0.52
|-2.63
|-9.83
|-14.56
|26.45
|5.68
|3.37
|Maruti Suzuki India
|-3.64
|-2.70
|-10.59
|-3.62
|22.20
|18.71
|15.08
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|-2.77
|-5.47
|-8.64
|1.53
|27.66
|38.03
|31.37
|Hindustan Motors
|-5.15
|-9.00
|-11.80
|-33.46
|-28.68
|4.08
|16.02
Over the last one year, Hyundai Motor India has gained 26.45% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (22.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (27.66%), Hindustan Motors (-28.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hyundai Motor India has underperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (15.08%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (31.37%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,229.42
|2,192.44
|10
|2,208.43
|2,199.67
|20
|2,196.51
|2,206.48
|50
|2,251.53
|2,241.99
|100
|2,304.94
|2,266.79
|200
|2,255.4
|2,201.86
In the latest quarter, Hyundai Motor India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.59%, FII holding fell to 6.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|90,00,000
|2.03
|1,976.58
|39,73,073
|0.82
|872.57
|28,18,362
|0.81
|618.97
|21,88,096
|1.21
|480.55
|21,00,000
|1.75
|461.2
|20,00,000
|2.62
|439.24
|16,79,051
|0.74
|368.75
|15,28,905
|0.8
|335.78
|15,16,327
|1.01
|333.02
|12,00,000
|1.11
|263.54
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Hyundai Motor India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Mar 01, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
|Hyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 16, 2026, 2:30 PM IST
|Hyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 07, 2026, 2:26 AM IST
|Hyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
|Hyundai Motor India - Hyundai Motor India Limited Has Inform The Exchange About Submission Of Application For Reclassificatio
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TN1996PLC035377 and registration number is 035377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of passenger cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67653.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 812.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hyundai Motor India is ₹2,148.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hyundai Motor India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hyundai Motor India is ₹174,578.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hyundai Motor India are ₹2,153.90 and ₹2,093.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hyundai Motor India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hyundai Motor India is ₹2,889.65 and 52-week low of Hyundai Motor India is ₹1,542.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hyundai Motor India has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.53% for the past month, -7.62% over 3 months, 24.23% over 1 year, 5.68% across 3 years, and 3.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hyundai Motor India are 30.15 and 9.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.