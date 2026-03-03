Facebook Pixel Code
Hyundai Motor India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMNCsMobilityRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500

Here's the live share price of Hyundai Motor India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,148.55 Closed
-0.70₹ -15.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,093.10₹2,153.90
₹2,148.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,542.95₹2,889.65
₹2,148.55
Open Price
₹2,100.00
Prev. Close
₹2,163.75
Volume
22,716

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hyundai Motor India has gained 3.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.23%.

Hyundai Motor India’s current P/E of 30.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Hyundai Motor India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hyundai Motor India		-0.52-2.63-9.83-14.5626.455.683.37
Maruti Suzuki India		-3.64-2.70-10.59-3.6222.2018.7115.08
Mahindra & Mahindra		-2.77-5.47-8.641.5327.6638.0331.37
Hindustan Motors		-5.15-9.00-11.80-33.46-28.684.0816.02

Over the last one year, Hyundai Motor India has gained 26.45% compared to peers like Maruti Suzuki India (22.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (27.66%), Hindustan Motors (-28.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hyundai Motor India has underperformed peers relative to Maruti Suzuki India (15.08%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (31.37%).

Hyundai Motor India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Hyundai Motor India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,229.422,192.44
102,208.432,199.67
202,196.512,206.48
502,251.532,241.99
1002,304.942,266.79
2002,255.42,201.86

Hyundai Motor India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hyundai Motor India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.59%, FII holding fell to 6.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hyundai Motor India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
90,00,0002.031,976.58
39,73,0730.82872.57
28,18,3620.81618.97
21,88,0961.21480.55
21,00,0001.75461.2
20,00,0002.62439.24
16,79,0510.74368.75
15,28,9050.8335.78
15,16,3271.01333.02
12,00,0001.11263.54

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Hyundai Motor India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTHyundai Motor India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Mar 01, 2026, 4:31 PM ISTHyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 16, 2026, 2:30 PM ISTHyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 07, 2026, 2:26 AM ISTHyundai Motor India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 10:13 PM ISTHyundai Motor India - Hyundai Motor India Limited Has Inform The Exchange About Submission Of Application For Reclassificatio

About Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TN1996PLC035377 and registration number is 035377. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of passenger cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67653.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 812.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Unsoo Kim
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Wangdo Hur
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director & Chief Manufacturing Officer
  • Mr. Tarun Garg
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. John Martin Thompson
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sree Kirat Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Puchalapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hyundai Motor India Share Price

What is the share price of Hyundai Motor India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hyundai Motor India is ₹2,148.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hyundai Motor India?

The Hyundai Motor India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hyundai Motor India?

The market cap of Hyundai Motor India is ₹174,578.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hyundai Motor India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hyundai Motor India are ₹2,153.90 and ₹2,093.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hyundai Motor India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hyundai Motor India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hyundai Motor India is ₹2,889.65 and 52-week low of Hyundai Motor India is ₹1,542.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Hyundai Motor India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hyundai Motor India has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.53% for the past month, -7.62% over 3 months, 24.23% over 1 year, 5.68% across 3 years, and 3.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hyundai Motor India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hyundai Motor India are 30.15 and 9.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Hyundai Motor India News

