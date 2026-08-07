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Godfrey Phillips India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Tobacco
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Godfrey Phillips India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,281.75 Closed
-0.62₹ -14.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godfrey Phillips India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,273.00₹2,311.80
₹2,281.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,832.65₹3,945.00
₹2,281.75
Open Price
₹2,311.80
Prev. Close
₹2,296.00
Volume
19,182

Source: Dion Global

Godfrey Phillips India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godfrey Phillips India		6.906.95-2.524.50-31.5749.4345.82
ITC		1.62-1.18-7.20-11.49-30.97-14.385.96
VST Industries		-0.52-17.63-14.97-8.68-22.19-11.64-6.37
Elitecon International		15.58-24.96-50.36-74.71-92.68154.1975.02
NTC Industries		4.110.03-10.54-19.57-12.8523.3613.72
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		-1.66-7.31-1.29-17.89-32.1946.4626.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godfrey Phillips India has declined 31.57% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), VST Industries (-22.19%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Godfrey Phillips India has outperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and VST Industries (-6.37%).

Godfrey Phillips India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,123.582,246.62
102,120.552,195.74
202,112.612,168.26
502,190.032,177.16
1002,160.52,218.7
2002,381.922,322.92

Source: Dion Global

Godfrey Phillips India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godfrey Phillips India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.66%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,08,0211.57240.78
6,60,0002.77143.42
6,07,7000.89132.06
4,37,4160.3295.05
3,00,0000.9465.19
2,27,7510.9349.49
2,14,9000.2646.7
1,92,1513.2841.76
1,34,8233.5629.3
1,01,4761.0822.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godfrey Phillips India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTGodfrey Phillips Ind - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTGodfrey Phillips Ind - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTGodfrey Phillips Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTGodfrey Phillips Ind - Notice Of 89Th Annual General Meeting.
Jul 29, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTGodfrey Phillips Ind - Intimation Of Communication To Shareholders With Respect To Tax Deduction At Source.

Source: Dion Global

About Godfrey Phillips India

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16004MH1936PLC008587 and registration number is 008587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6389.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bina Modi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Charu Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paul Norman Janelle
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Marco Mariotti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bharadwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Lakshminarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh Monga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godfrey Phillips India Share Price

What is the share price of Godfrey Phillips India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2,281.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godfrey Phillips India?

The Godfrey Phillips India is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godfrey Phillips India?

The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹35,591.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godfrey Phillips India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godfrey Phillips India are ₹2,311.80 and ₹2,273.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godfrey Phillips India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godfrey Phillips India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹3,945.00 and 52-week low of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹1,832.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godfrey Phillips India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godfrey Phillips India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, 49.43% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India are 26.01 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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