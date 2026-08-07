Here's the live share price of Godfrey Phillips India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6.90
|6.95
|-2.52
|4.50
|-31.57
|49.43
|45.82
|ITC
|1.62
|-1.18
|-7.20
|-11.49
|-30.97
|-14.38
|5.96
|VST Industries
|-0.52
|-17.63
|-14.97
|-8.68
|-22.19
|-11.64
|-6.37
|Elitecon International
|15.58
|-24.96
|-50.36
|-74.71
|-92.68
|154.19
|75.02
|NTC Industries
|4.11
|0.03
|-10.54
|-19.57
|-12.85
|23.36
|13.72
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|-1.66
|-7.31
|-1.29
|-17.89
|-32.19
|46.46
|26.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godfrey Phillips India has declined 31.57% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), VST Industries (-22.19%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Godfrey Phillips India has outperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and VST Industries (-6.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,123.58
|2,246.62
|10
|2,120.55
|2,195.74
|20
|2,112.61
|2,168.26
|50
|2,190.03
|2,177.16
|100
|2,160.5
|2,218.7
|200
|2,381.92
|2,322.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godfrey Phillips India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.66%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,08,021
|1.57
|240.78
|6,60,000
|2.77
|143.42
|6,07,700
|0.89
|132.06
|4,37,416
|0.32
|95.05
|3,00,000
|0.94
|65.19
|2,27,751
|0.93
|49.49
|2,14,900
|0.26
|46.7
|1,92,151
|3.28
|41.76
|1,34,823
|3.56
|29.3
|1,01,476
|1.08
|22.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Godfrey Phillips Ind - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Godfrey Phillips Ind - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Godfrey Phillips Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Godfrey Phillips Ind - Notice Of 89Th Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Godfrey Phillips Ind - Intimation Of Communication To Shareholders With Respect To Tax Deduction At Source.
Source: Dion Global
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16004MH1936PLC008587 and registration number is 008587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6389.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2,281.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godfrey Phillips India is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹35,591.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godfrey Phillips India are ₹2,311.80 and ₹2,273.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godfrey Phillips India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹3,945.00 and 52-week low of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹1,832.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godfrey Phillips India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, 49.43% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India are 26.01 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global