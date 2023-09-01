Follow Us

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cigarettes & Tobacco Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,132.35 Closed
-0.88-18.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,126.10₹2,187.95
₹2,132.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,047.00₹2,252.20
₹2,132.35
Open Price
₹2,164.00
Prev. Close
₹2,151.25
Volume
53,365

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,169.83
  • R22,209.82
  • R32,231.68
  • Pivot
    2,147.97
  • S12,107.98
  • S22,086.12
  • S32,046.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,411.532,156.42
  • 101,368.832,148.62
  • 201,279.482,100.18
  • 501,192.391,965.88
  • 1001,155.251,873.04
  • 2001,1371,761.19

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.182.2424.0617.9192.96122.50143.89
-0.36-4.960.4716.6539.09132.2641.04
3.91-4.549.0416.5112.527.7910.35
-9.2714.4812.91-12.10-42.66114.7841.34

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Share Holdings

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Midcap Fund5,71,9911.56123.29
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund43,4270.59.36
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend42,8950.669.25
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth42,8950.669.25
ITI Flexi Cap Fund31,9582.216.89
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund13,9720.153.01
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,4430.271.6
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,8290.271.04
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,0590.270.66
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,7380.270.37
View All Mutual Funds

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16004MH1936PLC008587 and registration number is 008587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2674.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R A Shah
    Chairman
  • Dr. Bina Modi
    President & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Lalit Bhasin
    Director
  • Mr. AtuI Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Bagri
    Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bharadwaj
    Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Lakshminarayanan
    Director

FAQs on Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.?

The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹11,185.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 16.2 and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹2,132.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹2,252.20 and 52-week low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹1,47.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

