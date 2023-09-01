What is the Market Cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.? The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹11,185.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 16.2 and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 3.15 as on .

What is the share price of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹2,132.35 as on .