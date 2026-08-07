What is the share price of Godfrey Phillips India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2,281.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Godfrey Phillips India? The Godfrey Phillips India is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godfrey Phillips India? The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹35,591.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godfrey Phillips India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godfrey Phillips India are ₹2,311.80 and ₹2,273.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godfrey Phillips India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godfrey Phillips India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹3,945.00 and 52-week low of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹1,832.65 as on .

How has the Godfrey Phillips India performed historically in terms of returns? The Godfrey Phillips India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, 49.43% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India are 26.01 and 5.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global