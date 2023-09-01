Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.18
|2.24
|24.06
|17.91
|92.96
|122.50
|143.89
|-0.36
|-4.96
|0.47
|16.65
|39.09
|132.26
|41.04
|3.91
|-4.54
|9.04
|16.51
|12.52
|7.79
|10.35
|-9.27
|14.48
|12.91
|-12.10
|-42.66
|114.78
|41.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|5,71,991
|1.56
|123.29
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|43,427
|0.5
|9.36
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend
|42,895
|0.66
|9.25
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth
|42,895
|0.66
|9.25
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|31,958
|2.21
|6.89
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|13,972
|0.15
|3.01
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,443
|0.27
|1.6
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,829
|0.27
|1.04
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,059
|0.27
|0.66
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,738
|0.27
|0.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16004MH1936PLC008587 and registration number is 008587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2674.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹11,185.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 16.2 and PB ratio of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is 3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹2,132.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹2,252.20 and 52-week low of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is ₹1,47.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.