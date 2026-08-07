What is the share price of Astra Microwave Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,839.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Astra Microwave Products? The Astra Microwave Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astra Microwave Products? The market cap of Astra Microwave Products is ₹17,468.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Astra Microwave Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Astra Microwave Products are ₹1,849.95 and ₹1,790.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astra Microwave Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astra Microwave Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,960.00 and 52-week low of Astra Microwave Products is ₹835.90 as on .

How has the Astra Microwave Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Astra Microwave Products has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, 58.38% over 3 months, 89.94% over 1 year, 71.63% across 3 years, and 61.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products are 90.53 and 13.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global