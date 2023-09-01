Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹392.10 Closed
-1.01-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.35₹405.10
₹392.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.30₹399.00
₹392.10
Open Price
₹398.00
Prev. Close
₹396.10
Volume
7,82,178

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1401.3
  • R2410.35
  • R3415.6
  • Pivot
    396.05
  • S1387
  • S2381.75
  • S3372.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5309.57385.21
  • 10306.82377.94
  • 20306.29372.15
  • 50318.58363.09
  • 100271.97345.29
  • 200248.85320.51

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund23,46,0090.2587.75
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund19,68,7741.773.64
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan14,81,4810.3855.41
Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Regular Plan3,70,3700.7813.85
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III26,4771.330.99
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV23,9912.450.9
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI11,8331.210.44

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1991PLC013203 and registration number is 013203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of RF and Microwave. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 734.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Avinash Chander
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Gurunatha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Venkateshwar Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P A Chitrakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atim Kabra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹3,722.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is 61.11 and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Astra Microwave Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹392.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astra Microwave Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹213.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data