Here's the live share price of Astra Microwave Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Astra Microwave Products has gained 89.83% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Astra Microwave Products has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,780.93
|1,813.29
|10
|1,780.59
|1,798.07
|20
|1,770.35
|1,770.4
|50
|1,624.43
|1,634.33
|100
|1,332.53
|1,447.24
|200
|1,151.24
|1,261.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Astra Microwave Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.09%, FII holding rose to 10.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,00,000
|1.3
|405.17
|22,00,000
|0.49
|387.55
|8,76,849
|1.1
|154.47
|7,81,784
|3.2
|137.72
|6,00,364
|0.58
|105.76
|4,34,232
|1.43
|76.49
|3,84,000
|0.63
|67.65
|3,00,000
|2.16
|52.85
|62,167
|0.58
|10.95
|10,535
|0.02
|1.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Astra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Astra Microwave - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Stan
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Astra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Astra Microwave - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Astra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1991PLC013203 and registration number is 013203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of RF and Microwave. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1155.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,839.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astra Microwave Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astra Microwave Products is ₹17,468.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astra Microwave Products are ₹1,849.95 and ₹1,790.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astra Microwave Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,960.00 and 52-week low of Astra Microwave Products is ₹835.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astra Microwave Products has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, 58.38% over 3 months, 89.94% over 1 year, 71.63% across 3 years, and 61.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products are 90.53 and 13.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global