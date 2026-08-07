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Astra Microwave Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceSpace
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Astra Microwave Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,839.90 Closed
2.12₹ 38.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Astra Microwave Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,790.50₹1,849.95
₹1,839.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹835.90₹1,960.00
₹1,839.90
Open Price
₹1,790.50
Prev. Close
₹1,801.65
Volume
8,778

Source: Dion Global

Astra Microwave Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Astra Microwave Products has gained 89.83% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Astra Microwave Products has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Astra Microwave Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Astra Microwave Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,780.931,813.29
101,780.591,798.07
201,770.351,770.4
501,624.431,634.33
1001,332.531,447.24
2001,151.241,261.07

Source: Dion Global

Astra Microwave Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Astra Microwave Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.09%, FII holding rose to 10.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Astra Microwave Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,00,0001.3405.17
22,00,0000.49387.55
8,76,8491.1154.47
7,81,7843.2137.72
6,00,3640.58105.76
4,34,2321.4376.49
3,84,0000.6367.65
3,00,0002.1652.85
62,1670.5810.95
10,5350.021.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Astra Microwave Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTAstra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTAstra Microwave - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026 To Consider And Approve The Stan
Jul 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAstra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 03, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTAstra Microwave - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTAstra Microwave - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Astra Microwave Products

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1991PLC013203 and registration number is 013203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of RF and Microwave. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1155.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Avinash Chander
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Gurunatha Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Dr. M Venkateshwar Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P A Chitrakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Somani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atim Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Venu Raman Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Mookerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astra Microwave Products Share Price

What is the share price of Astra Microwave Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,839.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astra Microwave Products?

The Astra Microwave Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astra Microwave Products?

The market cap of Astra Microwave Products is ₹17,468.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astra Microwave Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astra Microwave Products are ₹1,849.95 and ₹1,790.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astra Microwave Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astra Microwave Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astra Microwave Products is ₹1,960.00 and 52-week low of Astra Microwave Products is ₹835.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Astra Microwave Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astra Microwave Products has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, 58.38% over 3 months, 89.94% over 1 year, 71.63% across 3 years, and 61.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products are 90.53 and 13.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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