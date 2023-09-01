Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|23,46,009
|0.25
|87.75
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|19,68,774
|1.7
|73.64
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|14,81,481
|0.38
|55.41
|Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Regular Plan
|3,70,370
|0.78
|13.85
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|26,477
|1.33
|0.99
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|23,991
|2.45
|0.9
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|11,833
|1.21
|0.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1991PLC013203 and registration number is 013203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of RF and Microwave. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 734.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹3,722.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is 61.11 and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹392.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astra Microwave Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. is ₹213.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.