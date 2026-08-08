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Sundram Fasteners Share Price

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BSE

SUNDRAM FASTENERS

TVS Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sundram Fasteners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,093.00 Closed
0.56₹ 6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sundram Fasteners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,088.00₹1,109.00
₹1,093.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹732.40₹1,109.00
₹1,093.00
Open Price
₹1,088.80
Prev. Close
₹1,086.95
Volume
1,34,485

Source: Dion Global

Sundram Fasteners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.1629.2817.8716.36-3.077.31
Bosch		2.221.0410.1317.819.5832.1623.34
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.157.9322.9745.1585.3630.5117.32
Banco Products (India)		7.313.67.296.1621.0559.9353.12
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.3311.923.016.28-7.499.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.698.2135.0653.6566.2935.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9114.3529.6818.56762.027.4
Triton Valves		1.6-0.880.1324.2159.2337.0320.6
Autoline Industries		8.584.0621.3317.7232.354.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.546.8627.1223.3814.5310.3314.56
UCAL		57.649.776.73-13.79-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.886.362.2412.04-22.89-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.94.472.31-0.8-7.92-8.88-6.3
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-12.19-3.3-21.58-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sundram Fasteners has gained 16.36% compared to peers like Bosch (9.58%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (85.36%), Banco Products (India) (21.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundram Fasteners has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (17.32%).

Sundram Fasteners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sundram Fasteners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5970.23995.54
10961.58980.75
20956.24963.43
50905.59925.88
100862.22903.8
200901.47913.68

Source: Dion Global

Sundram Fasteners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sundram Fasteners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.30%, FII holding rose to 11.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sundram Fasteners Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,00,00,0002.33934.15
82,33,3550.98769.12
72,11,2070.67673.63
47,00,0001.07439.05
36,52,8431.41341.23
21,00,0100.4196.17
14,56,8771.73136.09
5,34,8030.5349.96
5,01,3020.3346.83
3,95,2080.5236.92

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sundram Fasteners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSundaram Fasten. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTSundaram Fasten. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTSundaram Fasten. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On August 4, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTSundaram Fasten. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTSundaram Fasten. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For

Source: Dion Global

About Sundram Fasteners

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004943 and registration number is 004943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5542.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Krishna
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Arathi Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arundathi Krishna
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Preethi Krishna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Nirmala Lakshman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Mahalingam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Heramb R Hajarnavis
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundram Fasteners Share Price

What is the share price of Sundram Fasteners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,093.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundram Fasteners?

The Sundram Fasteners is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundram Fasteners?

The market cap of Sundram Fasteners is ₹22,967.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundram Fasteners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundram Fasteners are ₹1,109.00 and ₹1,088.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundram Fasteners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundram Fasteners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,109.00 and 52-week low of Sundram Fasteners is ₹732.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sundram Fasteners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundram Fasteners has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 17.51% for the past month, 25.83% over 3 months, 15.34% over 1 year, -3.07% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners are 37.58 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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