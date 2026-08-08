Here's the live share price of Sundram Fasteners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.16
|29.28
|17.87
|16.36
|-3.07
|7.31
|Bosch
|2.22
|1.04
|10.13
|17.81
|9.58
|32.16
|23.34
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|7.93
|22.97
|45.15
|85.36
|30.51
|17.32
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|3.6
|7.29
|6.16
|21.05
|59.93
|53.12
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|11.92
|3.01
|6.28
|-7.49
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|8.21
|35.06
|53.65
|66.29
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|14.35
|29.68
|18.56
|76
|2.02
|7.4
|Triton Valves
|1.6
|-0.88
|0.13
|24.21
|59.23
|37.03
|20.6
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|4.06
|21.33
|17.72
|32.35
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|6.86
|27.12
|23.38
|14.53
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5
|7.64
|9.77
|6.73
|-13.79
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|6.36
|2.24
|12.04
|-22.89
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.9
|4.47
|2.31
|-0.8
|-7.92
|-8.88
|-6.3
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1
|2.19
|-3.3
|-21.58
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sundram Fasteners has gained 16.36% compared to peers like Bosch (9.58%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (85.36%), Banco Products (India) (21.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundram Fasteners has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (17.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|970.23
|995.54
|10
|961.58
|980.75
|20
|956.24
|963.43
|50
|905.59
|925.88
|100
|862.22
|903.8
|200
|901.47
|913.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sundram Fasteners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.30%, FII holding rose to 11.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,00,00,000
|2.33
|934.15
|82,33,355
|0.98
|769.12
|72,11,207
|0.67
|673.63
|47,00,000
|1.07
|439.05
|36,52,843
|1.41
|341.23
|21,00,010
|0.4
|196.17
|14,56,877
|1.73
|136.09
|5,34,803
|0.53
|49.96
|5,01,302
|0.33
|46.83
|3,95,208
|0.52
|36.92
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Fasten. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Sundaram Fasten. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Sundaram Fasten. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On August 4, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Fasten. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Fasten. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For
Source: Dion Global
Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004943 and registration number is 004943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5542.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,093.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundram Fasteners is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sundram Fasteners is ₹22,967.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundram Fasteners are ₹1,109.00 and ₹1,088.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundram Fasteners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,109.00 and 52-week low of Sundram Fasteners is ₹732.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundram Fasteners has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 17.51% for the past month, 25.83% over 3 months, 15.34% over 1 year, -3.07% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners are 37.58 and 5.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global