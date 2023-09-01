Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.71
|1.68
|12.30
|29.02
|52.02
|190.91
|93.49
|3.94
|0.02
|2.14
|3.81
|7.57
|53.32
|-11.16
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|0.63
|45.45
|81.83
|124.63
|104.46
|455.17
|126.26
|1.49
|-2.93
|13.84
|16.74
|25.21
|-8.47
|-16.98
|0.74
|18.83
|83.91
|144.61
|114.41
|738.63
|268.56
|-46.77
|-47.23
|-25.91
|-39.80
|-21.91
|153.83
|45.66
|-12.24
|11.11
|39.43
|28.11
|19.28
|156.05
|49.88
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|-0.12
|-2.69
|18.04
|26.26
|44.18
|66.67
|73.61
|2.67
|-0.70
|14.23
|52.94
|23.61
|54.57
|-34.07
|12.53
|7.60
|13.81
|20.41
|16.80
|183.51
|81.91
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,05,10,204
|2.93
|1,331.64
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|17,18,493
|2.52
|217.73
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|16,50,702
|0.67
|209.14
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,56,877
|3.7
|184.59
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|11,64,391
|1.71
|147.53
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|11,47,000
|0.81
|145.32
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|11,17,393
|1.79
|141.57
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|10,76,113
|1.21
|136.34
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|7,19,571
|2.77
|91.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004943 and registration number is 004943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4172.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹26,740.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is 54.06 and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is 8.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹1,274.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundram Fasteners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹1,281.95 and 52-week low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹829.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.