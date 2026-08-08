What is the share price of Sundram Fasteners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,093.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sundram Fasteners? The Sundram Fasteners is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundram Fasteners? The market cap of Sundram Fasteners is ₹22,967.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundram Fasteners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundram Fasteners are ₹1,109.00 and ₹1,088.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundram Fasteners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundram Fasteners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundram Fasteners is ₹1,109.00 and 52-week low of Sundram Fasteners is ₹732.40 as on .

How has the Sundram Fasteners performed historically in terms of returns? The Sundram Fasteners has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, 17.51% for the past month, 25.83% over 3 months, 15.34% over 1 year, -3.07% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners are 37.58 and 5.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global