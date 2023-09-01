Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Largecap | NSE
₹1,274.20 Closed
0.131.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,250.15₹1,275.50
₹1,274.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹829.30₹1,281.95
₹1,274.20
Open Price
₹1,273.55
Prev. Close
₹1,272.60
Volume
38,984

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,283.55
  • R21,292.2
  • R31,308.9
  • Pivot
    1,266.85
  • S11,258.2
  • S21,241.5
  • S31,232.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5901.421,250.78
  • 10912.971,243.34
  • 20909.661,235.75
  • 50879.671,211.87
  • 100823.311,161.22
  • 200828.41,082.13

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.711.6812.3029.0252.02190.9193.49
3.940.022.143.817.5753.32-11.16
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6345.4581.83124.63104.46455.17126.26
1.49-2.9313.8416.7425.21-8.47-16.98
0.7418.8383.91144.61114.41738.63268.56
-46.77-47.23-25.91-39.80-21.91153.8345.66
-12.2411.1139.4328.1119.28156.0549.88
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
-0.12-2.6918.0426.2644.1866.6773.61
2.67-0.7014.2352.9423.6154.57-34.07
12.537.6013.8120.4116.80183.5181.91

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Share Holdings

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,05,10,2042.931,331.64
Franklin India Prima Fund17,18,4932.52217.73
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan16,50,7020.67209.14
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,56,8773.7184.59
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,56,8773.7184.59
UTI Mid Cap Fund11,64,3911.71147.53
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities11,47,0000.81145.32
HSBC Midcap Fund11,17,3931.79141.57
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund10,76,1131.21136.34
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund7,19,5712.7791.17
View All Mutual Funds

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999TN1962PLC004943 and registration number is 004943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4172.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Krishna
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Arathi Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arundathi Krishna
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Preethi Krishna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Muthuraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Heramb R Hajarnavis
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nirmala Lakshman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Mahalingam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd.?

The market cap of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹26,740.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is 54.06 and PB ratio of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is 8.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sundram Fasteners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹1,274.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundram Fasteners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹1,281.95 and 52-week low of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. is ₹829.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data