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Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyOil & Gas Exploration
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.30 Closed
-1.65₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.30₹159.00
₹155.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.80₹188.50
₹155.30
Open Price
₹158.20
Prev. Close
₹157.90
Volume
20,263

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has declined 2.54% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.04159.88
10160.87159.89
20158.66159.86
50162.38159.84
100155.6157.97
200152.88158.46

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding rose to 1.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTHind.Oil Exploration - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Jul 24, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTHind.Oil Exploration - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTHind.Oil Exploration - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTHind.Oil Exploration - Imposition Of Fine By Stock Exchanges For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results
Jun 23, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTHind.Oil Exploration - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100GJ1996PLC029880 and registration number is 029880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Offshore extraction of natural gas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramasamy Jeevanandam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pronip Kumar Borthakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavani Balasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Baroruchi Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹155.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹2,053.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are ₹159.00 and ₹155.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Oil Exploration Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹188.50 and 52-week low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹117.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Oil Exploration Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 0.23% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -2.54% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -1.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are 32.74 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company News

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