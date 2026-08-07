What is the share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹155.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹2,053.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are ₹159.00 and ₹155.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Oil Exploration Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹188.50 and 52-week low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹117.80 as on .

How has the Hindustan Oil Exploration Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 0.23% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -2.54% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -1.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are 32.74 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global