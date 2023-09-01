Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.90
|-26.71
|-9.54
|20.42
|1.81
|113.09
|11.04
|4.04
|2.86
|18.29
|17.41
|34.93
|129.05
|2.51
|4.16
|0.83
|15.19
|17.36
|33.50
|88.82
|-1.15
|-3.41
|-0.49
|7.39
|5.65
|41.88
|190.32
|28.89
|19.09
|32.74
|83.31
|91.24
|130.26
|688.58
|305.58
|3.23
|20.64
|42.33
|165.09
|84.87
|3.77
|3.77
|-1.93
|-8.08
|30.68
|23.12
|41.19
|209.56
|39.44
|11.85
|29.09
|41.79
|38.75
|55.50
|109.66
|22.73
|6.66
|-2.94
|-0.95
|22.74
|-29.18
|445.30
|284.12
|10.06
|16.73
|22.05
|18.45
|-12.69
|81.70
|-57.91
|6.02
|12.53
|26.52
|36.11
|-28.21
|12.95
|-50.51
|1.00
|-1.66
|20.53
|23.04
|-6.42
|72.70
|-56.14
|13.11
|17.95
|6.98
|0
|-44.58
|40.82
|204.41
|-97.27
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-93.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,02,519
|0.22
|25.19
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan
|5,70,000
|1.24
|13.02
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|1,25,000
|3.04
|2.85
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100GJ1996PLC029880 and registration number is 029880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹2,195.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is 14.56 and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹166.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹257.95 and 52-week low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹115.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.