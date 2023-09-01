Follow Us

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Share Price

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹166.00 Closed
0.731.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.80₹169.80
₹166.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.75₹257.95
₹166.00
Open Price
₹166.15
Prev. Close
₹164.80
Volume
9,88,060

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1168.83
  • R2171.82
  • R3173.83
  • Pivot
    166.82
  • S1163.83
  • S2161.82
  • S3158.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.42165.78
  • 10140.1172.61
  • 20137.7186.63
  • 50150.65197.04
  • 100164.09189.02
  • 200181.32176.29

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,02,5190.2225.19
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan5,70,0001.2413.02
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund1,25,0003.042.85

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Presentation
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:31 AM

About Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100GJ1996PLC029880 and registration number is 029880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Off shore extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Rae
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Elango Pandarinathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramasamy Jeevanandam
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sharmila H Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pronip Kumar Borthakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹2,195.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is 14.56 and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹166.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹257.95 and 52-week low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is ₹115.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

