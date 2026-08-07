Here's the live share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has declined 2.54% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Oil India (2.06%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has underperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Oil India (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.04
|159.88
|10
|160.87
|159.89
|20
|158.66
|159.86
|50
|162.38
|159.84
|100
|155.6
|157.97
|200
|152.88
|158.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding rose to 1.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Hind.Oil Exploration - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Hind.Oil Exploration - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Hind.Oil Exploration - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Hind.Oil Exploration - Imposition Of Fine By Stock Exchanges For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results
|Jun 23, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Hind.Oil Exploration - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100GJ1996PLC029880 and registration number is 029880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Offshore extraction of natural gas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹155.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹2,053.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are ₹159.00 and ₹155.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Oil Exploration Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹188.50 and 52-week low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is ₹117.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 0.23% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -2.54% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -1.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are 32.74 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global