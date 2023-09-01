Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23220MH1952GOI008931 and registration number is 008931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 362276.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2129.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.