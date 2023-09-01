Follow Us

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Price

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Largecap | NSE
₹344.20 Closed
1.073.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.55₹344.90
₹344.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹288.05₹397.90
₹344.20
Open Price
₹341.05
Prev. Close
₹340.55
Volume
49,88,982

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1345.88
  • R2347.57
  • R3350.23
  • Pivot
    343.22
  • S1341.53
  • S2338.87
  • S3337.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5296.82348.87
  • 10298.11351.3
  • 20302.75356.19
  • 50319.68362.93
  • 100319.44360.81
  • 200342.49354.49

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,78,56,3930.41674.08
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,58,21,8841.83597.28
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,21,09,4451.13457.13
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,13,91,4521.12430.03
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,13,02,7070.7426.68
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF92,07,1543.05347.57
Nippon India Large Cap Fund80,00,0001.94302
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan73,00,0002.44275.58
SBI Long Term Equity Fund69,91,1781.72263.92
SBI Flexi Cap Fund67,91,5701.43256.38
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:57 PM

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23220MH1952GOI008931 and registration number is 008931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 362276.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2129.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sanjay Khanna
    Director - Refineries
  • Mr. Pradeep Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Aiswarya Biswal
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Sher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gudey Srinivas
    Government Director
  • Mr. Suman Billa
    Government Director

FAQs on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹73,873.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 34.67 and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹344.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹397.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹288.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

