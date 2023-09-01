Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.68
|-8.78
|-5.54
|9.01
|3.92
|-15.45
|-4.37
|-2.30
|-4.05
|-2.10
|2.88
|-5.82
|15.53
|98.05
|-3.00
|-5.27
|-1.60
|15.72
|25.16
|57.80
|-13.82
|-4.21
|-12.12
|-3.75
|16.40
|1.87
|25.47
|-2.72
|0.23
|-6.02
|-1.68
|-0.34
|-0.05
|-10.00
|-9.28
|3.55
|15.05
|48.04
|87.54
|34.78
|205.71
|20.75
|7.40
|-0.11
|7.40
|74.02
|47.01
|415.64
|33.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,78,56,393
|0.41
|674.08
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,58,21,884
|1.83
|597.28
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,21,09,445
|1.13
|457.13
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,13,91,452
|1.12
|430.03
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,13,02,707
|0.7
|426.68
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|92,07,154
|3.05
|347.57
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|80,00,000
|1.94
|302
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|73,00,000
|2.44
|275.58
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|69,91,178
|1.72
|263.92
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|67,91,570
|1.43
|256.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23220MH1952GOI008931 and registration number is 008931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 362276.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2129.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹73,873.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 34.67 and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹344.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹397.90 and 52-week low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹288.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.