What is the share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹318.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Petroleum Corporation? The Bharat Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation? The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹138,224.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Petroleum Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are ₹323.20 and ₹317.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹391.85 and 52-week low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹266.55 as on .

How has the Bharat Petroleum Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 20.89% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are 8.07 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global