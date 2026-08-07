Here's the live share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has gained 2.63% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.22
|322.02
|10
|316.64
|319.45
|20
|313.48
|316.04
|50
|306.95
|311.37
|100
|303.79
|314.22
|200
|333.63
|320.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.07%, FII holding fell to 16.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,07,33,638
|0.59
|629.37
|1,90,00,000
|1.03
|576.75
|1,53,12,043
|0.59
|464.8
|1,49,12,500
|2
|452.67
|1,43,40,744
|1.13
|435.31
|1,07,10,000
|3.9
|325.1
|1,00,03,629
|1.83
|303.66
|97,00,000
|4.41
|294.44
|95,00,000
|0.92
|288.37
|85,16,530
|0.99
|258.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Bharat Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Bharat Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Bharat Petroleum - Notice Of The 73Rd Annual General Meeting Of BPCL
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Bharat Petroleum - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|Bharat Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23220MH1952GOI008931 and registration number is 008931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455075.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4272.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹318.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹138,224.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are ₹323.20 and ₹317.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹391.85 and 52-week low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹266.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 20.89% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are 8.07 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global