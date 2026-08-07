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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyGreen HydrogenManufacturingMobilityOil Marketing (OMC)
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE MomentumBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE QualityBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex Sixty

Here's the live share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹318.60 Closed
-2.09₹ -6.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹317.10₹323.20
₹318.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹266.55₹391.85
₹318.60
Open Price
₹321.95
Prev. Close
₹325.40
Volume
2,07,624

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has gained 2.63% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.22322.02
10316.64319.45
20313.48316.04
50306.95311.37
100303.79314.22
200333.63320.24

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.07%, FII holding fell to 16.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,07,33,6380.59629.37
1,90,00,0001.03576.75
1,53,12,0430.59464.8
1,49,12,5002452.67
1,43,40,7441.13435.31
1,07,10,0003.9325.1
1,00,03,6291.83303.66
97,00,0004.41294.44
95,00,0000.92288.37
85,16,5300.99258.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTBharat Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTBharat Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTBharat Petroleum - Notice Of The 73Rd Annual General Meeting Of BPCL
Aug 04, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTBharat Petroleum - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTBharat Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23220MH1952GOI008931 and registration number is 008931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455075.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4272.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Khanna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Rajkumar Dubey
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Subhankar Sen
    Director - Marketing
  • Prof. (Dr) Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep V Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sushma Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Joshi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. A P M Mohammed Hanish
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹318.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

The market cap of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹138,224.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are ₹323.20 and ₹317.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹391.85 and 52-week low of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is ₹266.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Petroleum Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 20.89% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Petroleum Corporation are 8.07 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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