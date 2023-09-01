Follow Us

JM Financial Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JM FINANCIAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.10 Closed
10.17.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JM Financial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.15₹86.90
₹86.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.85₹85.80
₹86.10
Open Price
₹78.60
Prev. Close
₹78.20
Volume
2,57,20,980

JM Financial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.45
  • R292.55
  • R398.2
  • Pivot
    83.8
  • S180.7
  • S275.05
  • S371.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.3577.47
  • 1068.1177.43
  • 2070.3977.01
  • 5067.6975.18
  • 10064.8572.66
  • 20066.8670.81

JM Financial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.579.7922.4832.4134.277.86-29.67
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

JM Financial Ltd. Share Holdings

JM Financial Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,56,07,2920.37121.5
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,07,59,4940.2183.76
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund77,90,7050.3260.65
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund77,43,5310.7260.28
Axis Small Cap Fund73,49,9620.3857.22
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund67,63,3781.852.65
Nippon India Small Cap Fund65,45,9360.1550.96
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services60,71,8190.6747.27
ICICI Prudential Exports and Services Fund29,39,4652.0522.88
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund25,36,5970.6919.75
View All Mutual Funds

JM Financial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Spurt in Volume
    Significant increase in volume has been observed in JM Financial Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. JM Financial Limited has submitted their response.
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:57 AM

About JM Financial Ltd.

JM Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1986PLC038784 and registration number is 038784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 560.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh Kampani
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Kampani
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Mehra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Adi Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Jagi Mangat Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navroz Udwadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roshini Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on JM Financial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JM Financial Ltd.?

The market cap of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹7,468.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JM Financial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JM Financial Ltd. is 12.5 and PB ratio of JM Financial Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JM Financial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JM Financial Ltd. is ₹86.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JM Financial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JM Financial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹85.80 and 52-week low of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹57.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

