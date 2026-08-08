Here's the live share price of JM Financial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JM Financial has declined 17.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JM Financial has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.08
|123.7
|10
|122.72
|123.44
|20
|124.11
|123.92
|50
|124.84
|125.57
|100
|127.39
|128.45
|200
|136.18
|132.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JM Financial saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.04%, while DII stake decreased to 5.50%, FII holding fell to 16.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,67,14,161
|0.61
|204.43
|71,48,522
|1.02
|87.43
|54,90,603
|1.01
|67.16
|19,36,119
|0.13
|23.68
|13,920
|1.46
|0.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|JM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 AM IST IST
|JM Financial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|JM Financial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|JM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|JM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
JM Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1986PLC038784 and registration number is 038784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 835.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JM Financial is ₹128.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JM Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JM Financial is ₹12,277.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JM Financial are ₹129.75 and ₹124.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JM Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JM Financial is ₹199.75 and 52-week low of JM Financial is ₹112.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JM Financial has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JM Financial are 11.80 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global