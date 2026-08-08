What is the share price of JM Financial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JM Financial is ₹128.30 as on .

What kind of stock is JM Financial? The JM Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JM Financial? The market cap of JM Financial is ₹12,277.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JM Financial? Today’s highest and lowest price of JM Financial are ₹129.75 and ₹124.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JM Financial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JM Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JM Financial is ₹199.75 and 52-week low of JM Financial is ₹112.30 as on .

How has the JM Financial performed historically in terms of returns? The JM Financial has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JM Financial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JM Financial are 11.80 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global