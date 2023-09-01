Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.57
|9.79
|22.48
|32.41
|34.27
|7.86
|-29.67
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,56,07,292
|0.37
|121.5
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,07,59,494
|0.21
|83.76
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|77,90,705
|0.32
|60.65
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|77,43,531
|0.72
|60.28
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|73,49,962
|0.38
|57.22
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|67,63,378
|1.8
|52.65
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|65,45,936
|0.15
|50.96
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|60,71,819
|0.67
|47.27
|ICICI Prudential Exports and Services Fund
|29,39,465
|2.05
|22.88
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|25,36,597
|0.69
|19.75
JM Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1986PLC038784 and registration number is 038784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 560.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹7,468.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JM Financial Ltd. is 12.5 and PB ratio of JM Financial Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JM Financial Ltd. is ₹86.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JM Financial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹85.80 and 52-week low of JM Financial Ltd. is ₹57.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.