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JM Financial Share Price

NSE
BSE

JM FINANCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JM Financial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.30 Closed
-1.08₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JM Financial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.90₹129.75
₹128.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.30₹199.75
₹128.30
Open Price
₹129.75
Prev. Close
₹129.70
Volume
1,57,416

Source: Dion Global

JM Financial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JM Financial has declined 17.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JM Financial has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

JM Financial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JM Financial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.08123.7
10122.72123.44
20124.11123.92
50124.84125.57
100127.39128.45
200136.18132.7

Source: Dion Global

JM Financial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JM Financial saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.04%, while DII stake decreased to 5.50%, FII holding fell to 16.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JM Financial Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,67,14,1610.61204.43
71,48,5221.0287.43
54,90,6031.0167.16
19,36,1190.1323.68
13,9201.460.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JM Financial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTJM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 AM IST ISTJM Financial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTJM Financial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTJM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTJM Financial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About JM Financial

JM Financial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1986PLC038784 and registration number is 038784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 835.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh Kampani
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Kampani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Adi Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Aiyar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kanakia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navroz Udwadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Roshini Bakshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on JM Financial Share Price

What is the share price of JM Financial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JM Financial is ₹128.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JM Financial?

The JM Financial is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JM Financial?

The market cap of JM Financial is ₹12,277.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JM Financial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JM Financial are ₹129.75 and ₹124.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JM Financial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JM Financial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JM Financial is ₹199.75 and 52-week low of JM Financial is ₹112.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JM Financial performed historically in terms of returns?

The JM Financial has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JM Financial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JM Financial are 11.80 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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