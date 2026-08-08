What is the share price of Solar Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solar Industries India is ₹18,400.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Solar Industries India? The Solar Industries India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solar Industries India? The market cap of Solar Industries India is ₹166,501.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solar Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solar Industries India are ₹18,689.95 and ₹18,383.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solar Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solar Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solar Industries India is ₹19,160.55 and 52-week low of Solar Industries India is ₹11,641.10 as on .

How has the Solar Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The Solar Industries India has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 15.83% over 3 months, 23.47% over 1 year, 68.02% across 3 years, and 59.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solar Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solar Industries India are 99.25 and 26.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global