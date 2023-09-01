Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Solar Industries India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Industrial Explosives | Largecap | NSE
₹4,753.35 Closed
-1.76-84.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Solar Industries India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,740.10₹4,974.75
₹4,753.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,280.00₹4,980.00
₹4,753.35
Open Price
₹4,862.45
Prev. Close
₹4,838.30
Volume
81,030

Solar Industries India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,901.07
  • R25,055.23
  • R35,135.72
  • Pivot
    4,820.58
  • S14,666.42
  • S24,585.93
  • S34,431.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,920.114,790.44
  • 103,887.664,637.72
  • 203,870.384,411.49
  • 503,632.384,117.56
  • 1003,200.733,978.79
  • 2002,886.793,827.92

Solar Industries India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.5924.9427.6823.0944.54337.11308.60
1.4117.43181.04214.82146.73809.30479.51

Solar Industries India Ltd. Share Holdings

Solar Industries India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund30,75,7881.951,168.97
SBI Focused Equity Fund27,00,0003.431,026.15
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan20,35,0172.46773.42
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan13,60,9801.14517.25
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan10,00,0000.95380.06
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,00,5761.64190.25
Axis Midcap Fund2,85,0000.49108.32
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund2,36,5230.9789.89
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund1,98,4392.1975.42
HDFC Defence Fund1,88,4495.8371.62
View All Mutual Funds

Solar Industries India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Solar Industries India Ltd.

Solar Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC085878 and registration number is 085878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2528.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan Nuwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Deshmukh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Belwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujitha Karnad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Natrajan Ramkrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Solar Industries India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solar Industries India Ltd.?

The market cap of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹43,781.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd. is 57.82 and PB ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd. is 16.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Solar Industries India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹4,753.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solar Industries India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solar Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹4,980.00 and 52-week low of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹3,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data