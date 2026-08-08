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Solar Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesDefenceManufacturingSolar
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Solar Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18,400.00 Closed
-0.86₹ -160.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solar Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18,383.70₹18,689.95
₹18,400.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11,641.10₹19,160.55
₹18,400.00
Open Price
₹18,560.05
Prev. Close
₹18,560.00
Volume
4,253

Source: Dion Global

Solar Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solar Industries India		0.140.7115.8337.4323.4768.0259.63
Premier Explosives		-2.98-6.3215.3427.6048.7549.6867.91
GOCL Corporation		9.168.0631.7662.0128.56-0.459.75
Keltech Energies		6.0512.38113.14199.29134.0981.2764.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solar Industries India has gained 23.47% compared to peers like Premier Explosives (48.75%), GOCL Corporation (28.56%), Keltech Energies (134.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Solar Industries India has outperformed peers relative to Premier Explosives (67.91%) and GOCL Corporation (9.75%).

Solar Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solar Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518,280.0318,493.57
1018,501.6318,470.62
2018,372.6118,409.99
5018,195.517,933.79
10016,526.6416,945.51
20014,892.5115,692.42

Source: Dion Global

Solar Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solar Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 6.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Solar Industries India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,90,0003.913,346.58
11,08,6534.382,072.74
10,00,0003.351,869.6
8,13,4152.251,520.76
3,72,3102.06696.07
2,42,0121.79452.47
2,03,9302.15381.27
1,93,5141.14361.79
1,80,0001.39336.53
1,76,4771.07329.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Solar Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTSolar Industries Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors.
Jul 21, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSolar Industries Ind - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
Jul 21, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTSolar Industries Ind - Integrated Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Including Notice Convening The 31St Annual Gen
Jul 21, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTSolar Industries Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTSolar Industries Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC085878 and registration number is 085878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5578.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayan Nuwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Nuwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Menon
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Deshmukh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Bhujang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viswanathan Lakshmanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Reena Jha Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Girija Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Solar Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Solar Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solar Industries India is ₹18,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solar Industries India?

The Solar Industries India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solar Industries India?

The market cap of Solar Industries India is ₹166,501.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solar Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solar Industries India are ₹18,689.95 and ₹18,383.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solar Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solar Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solar Industries India is ₹19,160.55 and 52-week low of Solar Industries India is ₹11,641.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solar Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solar Industries India has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 15.83% over 3 months, 23.47% over 1 year, 68.02% across 3 years, and 59.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solar Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solar Industries India are 99.25 and 26.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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