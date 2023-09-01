Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|30,75,788
|1.95
|1,168.97
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|27,00,000
|3.43
|1,026.15
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|20,35,017
|2.46
|773.42
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|13,60,980
|1.14
|517.25
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,00,000
|0.95
|380.06
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,00,576
|1.64
|190.25
|Axis Midcap Fund
|2,85,000
|0.49
|108.32
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|2,36,523
|0.97
|89.89
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|1,98,439
|2.19
|75.42
|HDFC Defence Fund
|1,88,449
|5.83
|71.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Solar Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC085878 and registration number is 085878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2528.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹43,781.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd. is 57.82 and PB ratio of Solar Industries India Ltd. is 16.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹4,753.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solar Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹4,980.00 and 52-week low of Solar Industries India Ltd. is ₹3,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.