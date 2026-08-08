Here's the live share price of Solar Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solar Industries India
|0.14
|0.71
|15.83
|37.43
|23.47
|68.02
|59.63
|Premier Explosives
|-2.98
|-6.32
|15.34
|27.60
|48.75
|49.68
|67.91
|GOCL Corporation
|9.16
|8.06
|31.76
|62.01
|28.56
|-0.45
|9.75
|Keltech Energies
|6.05
|12.38
|113.14
|199.29
|134.09
|81.27
|64.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solar Industries India has gained 23.47% compared to peers like Premier Explosives (48.75%), GOCL Corporation (28.56%), Keltech Energies (134.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Solar Industries India has outperformed peers relative to Premier Explosives (67.91%) and GOCL Corporation (9.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18,280.03
|18,493.57
|10
|18,501.63
|18,470.62
|20
|18,372.61
|18,409.99
|50
|18,195.5
|17,933.79
|100
|16,526.64
|16,945.51
|200
|14,892.51
|15,692.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solar Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.36%, FII holding fell to 6.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,90,000
|3.91
|3,346.58
|11,08,653
|4.38
|2,072.74
|10,00,000
|3.35
|1,869.6
|8,13,415
|2.25
|1,520.76
|3,72,310
|2.06
|696.07
|2,42,012
|1.79
|452.47
|2,03,930
|2.15
|381.27
|1,93,514
|1.14
|361.79
|1,80,000
|1.39
|336.53
|1,76,477
|1.07
|329.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Solar Industries Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors.
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Solar Industries Ind - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Solar Industries Ind - Integrated Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 Including Notice Convening The 31St Annual Gen
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Solar Industries Ind - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Solar Industries Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Solar Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC085878 and registration number is 085878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5578.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solar Industries India is ₹18,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solar Industries India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solar Industries India is ₹166,501.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solar Industries India are ₹18,689.95 and ₹18,383.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solar Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solar Industries India is ₹19,160.55 and 52-week low of Solar Industries India is ₹11,641.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solar Industries India has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 0.71% for the past month, 15.83% over 3 months, 23.47% over 1 year, 68.02% across 3 years, and 59.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solar Industries India are 99.25 and 26.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global