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Healthcare Global Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEALTHCARE GLOBAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Healthcare Global Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹674.65 Closed
0.62₹ 4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Healthcare Global Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹657.05₹678.50
₹674.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹513.40₹788.06
₹674.65
Open Price
₹666.60
Prev. Close
₹670.50
Volume
12,485

Source: Dion Global

Healthcare Global Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Healthcare Global Enterprises has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Healthcare Global Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Healthcare Global Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Healthcare Global Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5672.84669.08
10670.94668.65
20664.61663.51
50645.09646.66
100609.41632.37
200638.17621.37

Source: Dion Global

Healthcare Global Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Healthcare Global Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.20%, FII holding fell to 2.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,58,8230.37292.15
37,05,8821.56232.4
32,73,2710.7205.27
15,86,0260.7599.46
12,80,7145.5280.31
10,08,8333.5963.26
7,56,9791.2547.47
7,21,6480.9845.25
4,15,3180.8426.04
4,00,2880.6925.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Healthcare Global Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTHealthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTHealthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTHealthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTHealthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTHealthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Healthcare Global Enterprises

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200KA1998PLC023489 and registration number is 023489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1365.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. B S Ajai Kumar
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Manish Mattoo
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anjali Ajaikumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay Tanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Simrun Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kanakia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Maliwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Raghavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Healthcare Global Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Healthcare Global Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹674.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Healthcare Global Enterprises?

The Healthcare Global Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises?

The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹10,072.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Healthcare Global Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Healthcare Global Enterprises are ₹678.50 and ₹657.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Healthcare Global Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthcare Global Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹788.06 and 52-week low of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹513.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Healthcare Global Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Healthcare Global Enterprises has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 4.19% for the past month, 9.68% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 25.94% across 3 years, and 21.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises are 441.81 and 7.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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