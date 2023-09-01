Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEALTHCARE GLOBAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹350.45 Closed
-0.16-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.80₹356.35
₹350.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.00₹353.85
₹350.45
Open Price
₹350.00
Prev. Close
₹351.00
Volume
1,61,771

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1354.83
  • R2358.77
  • R3361.18
  • Pivot
    352.42
  • S1348.48
  • S2346.07
  • S3342.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5293.79346.68
  • 10294.99343.28
  • 20290.79339
  • 50280.62329.17
  • 100278.95316.56
  • 200270.09302.5

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund33,47,5321.91108.36
Tata Focused Equity Fund7,58,7091.7824.56
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan7,51,0301.0524.31
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund5,39,1212.7217.45
Nippon India Pharma Fund4,00,4320.2412.96
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund3,82,0600.412.37
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund3,38,4120.0910.95
Tata Dividend Yield Fund88,6220.522.87
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III72,5293.152.35
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund54,1731.251.75
View All Mutual Funds

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200KA1998PLC023489 and registration number is 023489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 139.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. B S Ajai Kumar
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Anjali Ajaikumar Rossi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shanker Annaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Havaldar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Ragahvan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Patel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Amit Soni
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4,880.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is 113.41 and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹350.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹353.85 and 52-week low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data