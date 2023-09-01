Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|33,47,532
|1.91
|108.36
|Tata Focused Equity Fund
|7,58,709
|1.78
|24.56
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan
|7,51,030
|1.05
|24.31
|Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund
|5,39,121
|2.72
|17.45
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|4,00,432
|0.24
|12.96
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|3,82,060
|0.4
|12.37
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|3,38,412
|0.09
|10.95
|Tata Dividend Yield Fund
|88,622
|0.52
|2.87
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|72,529
|3.15
|2.35
|ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|54,173
|1.25
|1.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200KA1998PLC023489 and registration number is 023489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 139.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4,880.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is 113.41 and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹350.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹353.85 and 52-week low of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.