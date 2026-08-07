Here's the live share price of Healthcare Global Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Healthcare Global Enterprises has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Healthcare Global Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|672.84
|669.08
|10
|670.94
|668.65
|20
|664.61
|663.51
|50
|645.09
|646.66
|100
|609.41
|632.37
|200
|638.17
|621.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Healthcare Global Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.20%, FII holding fell to 2.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,58,823
|0.37
|292.15
|37,05,882
|1.56
|232.4
|32,73,271
|0.7
|205.27
|15,86,026
|0.75
|99.46
|12,80,714
|5.52
|80.31
|10,08,833
|3.59
|63.26
|7,56,979
|1.25
|47.47
|7,21,648
|0.98
|45.25
|4,15,318
|0.84
|26.04
|4,00,288
|0.69
|25.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Healthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Healthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Healthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Healthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Healthcare Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200KA1998PLC023489 and registration number is 023489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1365.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹674.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Healthcare Global Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹10,072.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Healthcare Global Enterprises are ₹678.50 and ₹657.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Healthcare Global Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹788.06 and 52-week low of Healthcare Global Enterprises is ₹513.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Healthcare Global Enterprises has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, 4.19% for the past month, 9.68% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 25.94% across 3 years, and 21.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Healthcare Global Enterprises are 441.81 and 7.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global