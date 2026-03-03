Here's the live share price of Bajel Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bajel Projects has declined 4.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.33%.
Bajel Projects’s current P/E of 163.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, Bajel Projects has declined 2.68% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajel Projects has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.39
|161.55
|10
|162.48
|162.04
|20
|163.02
|162.36
|50
|164.84
|165.77
|100
|174.86
|174.67
|200
|197.79
|187.93
In the latest quarter, Bajel Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.51%, while DII stake increased to 9.06%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,50,393
|0.14
|95.15
|34,60,016
|0.79
|53.53
|7,12,744
|0.35
|11.03
|2,04,353
|0.02
|3.16
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Bajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|Bajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Bajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Bajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:36 AM IST
|Bajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Bajel Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2022PLC375133 and registration number is 375133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2598.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajel Projects is ₹154.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bajel Projects is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajel Projects is ₹1,787.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajel Projects are ₹159.20 and ₹150.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajel Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajel Projects is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Bajel Projects is ₹142.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bajel Projects has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -4.39% for the past month, -13.05% over 3 months, -5.33% over 1 year, -7.42% across 3 years, and -4.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajel Projects are 163.17 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.