Bajel Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJEL PROJECTS

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bajel Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.55 Closed
-4.39₹ -7.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bajel Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.05₹159.20
₹154.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.75₹262.00
₹154.55
Open Price
₹150.05
Prev. Close
₹161.65
Volume
4,958

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bajel Projects has declined 4.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.33%.

Bajel Projects’s current P/E of 163.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bajel Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, Bajel Projects has declined 2.68% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajel Projects has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Bajel Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bajel Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.39161.55
10162.48162.04
20163.02162.36
50164.84165.77
100174.86174.67
200197.79187.93

Bajel Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajel Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.51%, while DII stake increased to 9.06%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajel Projects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,50,3930.1495.15
34,60,0160.7953.53
7,12,7440.3511.03
2,04,3530.023.16

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bajel Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTBajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTBajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 12, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTBajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTBajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 06, 2026, 5:36 AM ISTBajel Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900MH2022PLC375133 and registration number is 375133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2598.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ganesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Nagle
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Maneck Davar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sampathkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bajel Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Bajel Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajel Projects is ₹154.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajel Projects?

The Bajel Projects is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajel Projects?

The market cap of Bajel Projects is ₹1,787.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajel Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajel Projects are ₹159.20 and ₹150.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajel Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajel Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajel Projects is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Bajel Projects is ₹142.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bajel Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajel Projects has shown returns of -4.39% over the past day, -4.39% for the past month, -13.05% over 3 months, -5.33% over 1 year, -7.42% across 3 years, and -4.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajel Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajel Projects are 163.17 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bajel Projects News

