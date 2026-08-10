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MRF Share Price

NSE
BSE

MRF

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Theme
ManufacturingMobility
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of MRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,33,515.00 Closed
-0.28₹ -374.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MRF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,33,515.00₹1,34,476.40
₹1,33,515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,22,000.00₹1,63,500.00
₹1,33,515.00
Open Price
₹1,34,299.95
Prev. Close
₹1,33,889.90
Volume
192

Source: Dion Global

MRF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MRF has declined 7.13% compared to peers like Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, MRF has outperformed peers relative to Balkrishna Industries (0.97%) and Apollo Tyres (14.84%).

MRF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MRF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,33,726.931,33,629.64
101,33,017.651,33,301.88
201,32,958.061,32,707.33
501,29,645.661,31,578.55
1001,30,640.251,32,838.28
2001,40,354.381,35,645.48

Source: Dion Global

MRF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MRF saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.72%, while DII stake decreased to 12.11%, FII holding fell to 17.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MRF Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,70,0002.542,172.94
48,1700.91615.71
38,0000.87485.72
3,6900.9847.17
3,3320.4842.59
2,4500.8531.32
2,3250.7529.72
2,2000.9428.12
2,0180.125.79
1,6800.8221.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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MRF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTMRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTMRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTMRF - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTMRF - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (ListingObligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 15, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTMRF - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About MRF

MRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1960PLC004306 and registration number is 004306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30652.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K M Mammen
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Mammen
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mammen Mappillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Thariyan Mappillai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Mammen
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Cibi Mammen
    Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Mammen
    Director
  • Mrs. Vimla Abraham
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Rangarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Dinshaw Keku Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Vasu
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Chesetty
    Director
  • Mr. Prasad Oommen
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Taranath Hosangady
    Director

FAQs on MRF Share Price

What is the share price of MRF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRF is ₹133,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MRF?

The MRF is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRF?

The market cap of MRF is ₹56,625.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MRF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MRF are ₹134,476.40 and ₹133,515.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRF is ₹163,500.00 and 52-week low of MRF is ₹122,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MRF performed historically in terms of returns?

The MRF has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.79% for the past month, 2.72% over 3 months, -7.13% over 1 year, 7.25% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRF are 23.40 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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