What is the share price of MRF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRF is ₹133,515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is MRF? The MRF is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRF? The market cap of MRF is ₹56,625.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MRF? Today’s highest and lowest price of MRF are ₹134,476.40 and ₹133,515.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRF is ₹163,500.00 and 52-week low of MRF is ₹122,000.00 as on .

How has the MRF performed historically in terms of returns? The MRF has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.79% for the past month, 2.72% over 3 months, -7.13% over 1 year, 7.25% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRF are 23.40 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global