Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,10,000
|3.61
|2,162.08
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|33,000
|0.85
|339.76
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|29,381
|0.96
|302.5
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|3,710
|0.32
|38.2
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|3,590
|0.16
|36.96
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|3,376
|0.86
|34.76
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|2,900
|0.31
|29.86
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|2,300
|2.03
|23.68
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|2,210
|0.16
|22.75
|Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan
|1,950
|1.11
|20.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
MRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1960PLC004306 and registration number is 004306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18989.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MRF Ltd. is ₹46,95.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MRF Ltd. is 59.95 and PB ratio of MRF Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRF Ltd. is ₹1,07,984.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRF Ltd. is ₹1,11,997.00 and 52-week low of MRF Ltd. is ₹78,689.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.