Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MRF Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MRF LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Largecap | NSE
₹1,07,984.15 Closed
-0.65-702.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MRF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,07,559.05₹1,09,500.00
₹1,07,984.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78,689.95₹1,11,997.00
₹1,07,984.15
Open Price
₹1,09,500.00
Prev. Close
₹1,08,686.25
Volume
6,573

MRF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,09,140.42
  • R21,10,290.68
  • R31,11,081.37
  • Pivot
    1,08,349.73
  • S11,07,199.47
  • S21,06,408.78
  • S31,05,258.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584,585.151,08,789.86
  • 1083,221.91,08,370.48
  • 2082,193.061,07,338.2
  • 5084,155.841,04,276.47
  • 10080,110.291,00,206.81
  • 20074,987.6694,894.71

MRF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

MRF Ltd. Share Holdings

MRF Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2,10,0003.612,162.08
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan33,0000.85339.76
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan29,3810.96302.5
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund3,7100.3238.2
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan3,5900.1636.96
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund3,3760.8634.76
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund2,9000.3129.86
SBI Infrastructure Fund2,3002.0323.68
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund2,2100.1622.75
Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan1,9501.1120.08
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

MRF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About MRF Ltd.

MRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1960PLC004306 and registration number is 004306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18989.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K M Mammen
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Mammen
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mammen Mappillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Thariyan Mappillai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Varun Mammen
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Cibi Mammen
    Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Mammen
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jacob
    Director
  • Mr. V Sridhar
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay R Kirloskar
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjit I Jesudasen
    Director
  • Dr. Salim Joseph Thomas
    Director
  • Mr. Jacob Kurian
    Director
  • Mrs. Vimla Abraham
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Rangarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Dinshaw Keku Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Vasu
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Chesetty
    Director
  • Mr. Prasad Oommen
    Director

FAQs on MRF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MRF Ltd.?

The market cap of MRF Ltd. is ₹46,95.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MRF Ltd. is 59.95 and PB ratio of MRF Ltd. is 3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MRF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRF Ltd. is ₹1,07,984.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRF Ltd. is ₹1,11,997.00 and 52-week low of MRF Ltd. is ₹78,689.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data