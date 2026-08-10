Here's the live share price of MRF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MRF has declined 7.13% compared to peers like Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%), Ceat (15.90%). From a 5 year perspective, MRF has outperformed peers relative to Balkrishna Industries (0.97%) and Apollo Tyres (14.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,33,726.93
|1,33,629.64
|10
|1,33,017.65
|1,33,301.88
|20
|1,32,958.06
|1,32,707.33
|50
|1,29,645.66
|1,31,578.55
|100
|1,30,640.25
|1,32,838.28
|200
|1,40,354.38
|1,35,645.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MRF saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.72%, while DII stake decreased to 12.11%, FII holding fell to 17.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,70,000
|2.54
|2,172.94
|48,170
|0.91
|615.71
|38,000
|0.87
|485.72
|3,690
|0.98
|47.17
|3,332
|0.48
|42.59
|2,450
|0.85
|31.32
|2,325
|0.75
|29.72
|2,200
|0.94
|28.12
|2,018
|0.1
|25.79
|1,680
|0.82
|21.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|MRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|MRF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|MRF - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|MRF - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (ListingObligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|MRF - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
MRF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111TN1960PLC004306 and registration number is 004306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes; retreading and rebuilding of rubber tyres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30652.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRF is ₹133,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRF is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MRF is ₹56,625.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MRF are ₹134,476.40 and ₹133,515.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRF is ₹163,500.00 and 52-week low of MRF is ₹122,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRF has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -3.79% for the past month, 2.72% over 3 months, -7.13% over 1 year, 7.25% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRF are 23.40 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global