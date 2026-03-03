Facebook Pixel Code
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIMECH AEROSPACE AND MANUFACTURING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Defence
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹850.00 Closed
-2.97₹ -26.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹815.00₹898.50
₹850.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹808.80₹1,397.00
₹850.00
Open Price
₹815.00
Prev. Close
₹876.00
Volume
9,517

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has declined 9.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.92%.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing's current P/E of 65.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		-4.19-9.80-12.34-17.93-10.71-14.78-9.15
Bharat Electronics		4.313.3612.2719.8276.2867.9054.84
Hindustan Aeronautics		-0.03-11.63-10.91-11.2124.0043.1748.01
Bharat Dynamics		2.26-3.78-14.55-13.3829.3638.8646.24
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-1.83-6.82-7.34-5.1795.5675.6161.76
Data Patterns (India)		3.6023.1011.0525.99123.6834.0633.55
Zen Technologies		1.65-0.22-2.50-9.2429.3970.4572.39
MTAR Technologies		-0.9114.8848.85156.46193.5529.1228.06
Astra Microwave Products		6.633.728.94-6.0361.9855.2848.65
Apollo Micro Systems		-10.27-14.27-20.98-29.4694.2488.7979.44
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		2.11-4.5810.47-11.5547.9019.0411.81
AXISCADES Technologies		-2.2022.856.105.40107.6966.7797.88
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		6.992.46-3.051.8062.0142.3122.08
Avantel		-1.94-7.17-7.36-12.6134.9477.8685.71
Rossell Techsys		6.678.55-5.17-0.83177.0811.626.82
Sika Interplant Systems		-2.368.673.95-17.54111.88101.6968.49
DCX Systems		2.041.57-0.37-35.58-22.500.90-10.74
ideaForge Technology		8.372.05-2.31-14.2528.40-30.06-19.30
NIBE		0.43-2.05-0.49-17.137.8037.25118.58
CFF Fluid Control		0.75-1.19-13.00-17.8933.7742.4323.64

Over the last one year, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has declined 10.71% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5896.92891.2
10909.26904.35
20933.88913.68
50911.12922.81
100943.87952.9
2001,050.631,005.96

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.50%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,22,2781.2410.77
37,2570.243.28

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 5:38 AM ISTUnimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 4:32 PM ISTUnimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 13, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTUnimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTUnimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 11:43 PM ISTUnimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30305KA2016PLC095712 and registration number is 095712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar P
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Kamojhala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mani P
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajanikanth Balaraman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Preetham S V
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukund Srinath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidya Rajarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pavan Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Ranganathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Share Price

What is the share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹850.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

The market cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹4,322.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing are ₹898.50 and ₹815.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹1,397.00 and 52-week low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹808.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 1.14% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -6.92% over 1 year, -14.78% across 3 years, and -9.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing are 65.12 and 6.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing News

