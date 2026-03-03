Here's the live share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has declined 9.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.92%.
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing’s current P/E of 65.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|-4.19
|-9.80
|-12.34
|-17.93
|-10.71
|-14.78
|-9.15
|Bharat Electronics
|4.31
|3.36
|12.27
|19.82
|76.28
|67.90
|54.84
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|-0.03
|-11.63
|-10.91
|-11.21
|24.00
|43.17
|48.01
|Bharat Dynamics
|2.26
|-3.78
|-14.55
|-13.38
|29.36
|38.86
|46.24
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-1.83
|-6.82
|-7.34
|-5.17
|95.56
|75.61
|61.76
|Data Patterns (India)
|3.60
|23.10
|11.05
|25.99
|123.68
|34.06
|33.55
|Zen Technologies
|1.65
|-0.22
|-2.50
|-9.24
|29.39
|70.45
|72.39
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.91
|14.88
|48.85
|156.46
|193.55
|29.12
|28.06
|Astra Microwave Products
|6.63
|3.72
|8.94
|-6.03
|61.98
|55.28
|48.65
|Apollo Micro Systems
|-10.27
|-14.27
|-20.98
|-29.46
|94.24
|88.79
|79.44
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|2.11
|-4.58
|10.47
|-11.55
|47.90
|19.04
|11.81
|AXISCADES Technologies
|-2.20
|22.85
|6.10
|5.40
|107.69
|66.77
|97.88
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|6.99
|2.46
|-3.05
|1.80
|62.01
|42.31
|22.08
|Avantel
|-1.94
|-7.17
|-7.36
|-12.61
|34.94
|77.86
|85.71
|Rossell Techsys
|6.67
|8.55
|-5.17
|-0.83
|177.08
|11.62
|6.82
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-2.36
|8.67
|3.95
|-17.54
|111.88
|101.69
|68.49
|DCX Systems
|2.04
|1.57
|-0.37
|-35.58
|-22.50
|0.90
|-10.74
|ideaForge Technology
|8.37
|2.05
|-2.31
|-14.25
|28.40
|-30.06
|-19.30
|NIBE
|0.43
|-2.05
|-0.49
|-17.13
|7.80
|37.25
|118.58
|CFF Fluid Control
|0.75
|-1.19
|-13.00
|-17.89
|33.77
|42.43
|23.64
Over the last one year, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has declined 10.71% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).
|5
|896.92
|891.2
|10
|909.26
|904.35
|20
|933.88
|913.68
|50
|911.12
|922.81
|100
|943.87
|952.9
|200
|1,050.63
|1,005.96
In the latest quarter, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.50%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
|1,22,278
|1.24
|10.77
|37,257
|0.24
|3.28
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:38 AM IST
|Unimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:32 PM IST
|Unimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
|Unimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Unimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
|Unimech Aerospace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30305KA2016PLC095712 and registration number is 095712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹850.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹4,322.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing are ₹898.50 and ₹815.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹1,397.00 and 52-week low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is ₹808.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 1.14% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -6.92% over 1 year, -14.78% across 3 years, and -9.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing are 65.12 and 6.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.