HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HG INFRA ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹922.90 Closed
-0.88-8.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹917.05₹934.90
₹922.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹531.65₹995.50
₹922.90
Open Price
₹932.00
Prev. Close
₹931.10
Volume
94,048

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1933.25
  • R2943
  • R3951.1
  • Pivot
    925.15
  • S1915.4
  • S2907.3
  • S3897.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5573.1929.38
  • 10567.98929.85
  • 20574.59929.86
  • 50591.21916.79
  • 100574.44883.13
  • 200580.03812.92

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund28,35,5900.78269.45
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,24,6871.43154.39
HSBC Midcap Fund6,19,4090.7458.86
HSBC Infrastructure Fund5,59,1002.8753.13
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund2,90,0143.6227.56
UTI Infrastructure Fund2,66,3901.5225.31
DSP Tiger Fund2,41,7030.9822.97
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund1,98,6112.5818.87
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan1,95,0001.7718.53
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund1,70,7710.8216.23
View All Mutual Funds

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HG Infra Engineering Ltd.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2003PLC018049 and registration number is 018049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3615.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harendra Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijendra Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Hemant Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Onkar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on HG Infra Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹6,14.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is 13.6 and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is 3.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹922.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HG Infra Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Infra Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹995.50 and 52-week low of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹531.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

