What is the share price of HG Infra Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Infra Engineering is ₹549.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HG Infra Engineering? The HG Infra Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HG Infra Engineering? The market cap of HG Infra Engineering is ₹3,577.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HG Infra Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of HG Infra Engineering are ₹551.95 and ₹548.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HG Infra Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering is ₹1,050.35 and 52-week low of HG Infra Engineering is ₹430.05 as on .

How has the HG Infra Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The HG Infra Engineering has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -12.67% over 3 months, -43.12% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering are 10.83 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global