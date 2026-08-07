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HG Infra Engineering Share Price

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BSE

HG INFRA ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HG Infra Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹549.00 Closed
-0.64₹ -3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HG Infra Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹548.05₹551.95
₹549.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹430.05₹1,050.35
₹549.00
Open Price
₹550.05
Prev. Close
₹552.55
Volume
3,920

Source: Dion Global

HG Infra Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HG Infra Engineering has declined 43.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, HG Infra Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

HG Infra Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HG Infra Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5537.69542.55
10540.77543.09
20549.54547.99
50564.21560.36
100560.14585.94
200662.21671.77

Source: Dion Global

HG Infra Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HG Infra Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.11%, FII holding fell to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HG Infra Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,14,9230.16126.39
12,00,0000.2668.48
2,81,1460.3116.04
2,75,3031.0215.71
2,65,3480.715.14
2,45,5200.2214.01
2,33,4611.0813.32
1,97,5000.4611.27
1,59,6000.189.11
1,50,0000.78.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HG Infra Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTHG Infra Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTHG Infra Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The SEBI (List
Aug 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTHG Infra Engineering - General Update
Jul 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTHG Infra Engineering - Letter Sent To Non Email Members
Jul 29, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTHG Infra Engineering - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2003PLC018049 and registration number is 018049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5666.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harendra Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Bhushan Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijendra Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunil Kumar Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharada Sunder
    Independent Director

FAQs on HG Infra Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of HG Infra Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Infra Engineering is ₹549.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HG Infra Engineering?

The HG Infra Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HG Infra Engineering?

The market cap of HG Infra Engineering is ₹3,577.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HG Infra Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HG Infra Engineering are ₹551.95 and ₹548.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HG Infra Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering is ₹1,050.35 and 52-week low of HG Infra Engineering is ₹430.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HG Infra Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The HG Infra Engineering has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -12.67% over 3 months, -43.12% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering are 10.83 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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