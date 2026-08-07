Here's the live share price of HG Infra Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HG Infra Engineering has declined 43.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, HG Infra Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|537.69
|542.55
|10
|540.77
|543.09
|20
|549.54
|547.99
|50
|564.21
|560.36
|100
|560.14
|585.94
|200
|662.21
|671.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HG Infra Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.11%, FII holding fell to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,14,923
|0.16
|126.39
|12,00,000
|0.26
|68.48
|2,81,146
|0.31
|16.04
|2,75,303
|1.02
|15.71
|2,65,348
|0.7
|15.14
|2,45,520
|0.22
|14.01
|2,33,461
|1.08
|13.32
|1,97,500
|0.46
|11.27
|1,59,600
|0.18
|9.11
|1,50,000
|0.7
|8.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|HG Infra Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|HG Infra Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The SEBI (List
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|HG Infra Engineering - General Update
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|HG Infra Engineering - Letter Sent To Non Email Members
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|HG Infra Engineering - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2003PLC018049 and registration number is 018049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5666.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Infra Engineering is ₹549.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HG Infra Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HG Infra Engineering is ₹3,577.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HG Infra Engineering are ₹551.95 and ₹548.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Infra Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering is ₹1,050.35 and 52-week low of HG Infra Engineering is ₹430.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HG Infra Engineering has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -2.1% for the past month, -12.67% over 3 months, -43.12% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering are 10.83 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global