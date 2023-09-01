HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2003PLC018049 and registration number is 018049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3615.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.