Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|28,35,590
|0.78
|269.45
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,24,687
|1.43
|154.39
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|6,19,409
|0.74
|58.86
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|5,59,100
|2.87
|53.13
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|2,90,014
|3.62
|27.56
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|2,66,390
|1.52
|25.31
|DSP Tiger Fund
|2,41,703
|0.98
|22.97
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|1,98,611
|2.58
|18.87
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan
|1,95,000
|1.77
|18.53
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|1,70,771
|0.82
|16.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201RJ2003PLC018049 and registration number is 018049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3615.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹6,14.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is 13.6 and PB ratio of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is 3.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹922.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HG Infra Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹995.50 and 52-week low of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is ₹531.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.