Hikal Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIKAL LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹308.45 Closed
4.2112.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hikal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹294.00₹310.70
₹308.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.75₹427.80
₹308.45
Open Price
₹296.00
Prev. Close
₹296.00
Volume
10,02,879

Hikal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1315.7
  • R2321.55
  • R3332.4
  • Pivot
    304.85
  • S1299
  • S2288.15
  • S3282.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5328.22292.52
  • 10329.53290.9
  • 20330.82290.96
  • 50331.71295.23
  • 100293.69301.47
  • 200352.63313.66

Hikal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.126.19-0.482.83-9.4091.5766.75
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Hikal Ltd. Share Holdings

Hikal Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund31,50,0001.5789.43
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund19,6120.090.56
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,7260.090.36
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,0570.090.23
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,5800.090.13
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,0910.090.06
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,3060.090.04
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,4020.010.04
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2910.090.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF3110.010.01
View All Mutual Funds

Hikal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hikal Ltd.

Hikal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1988PTC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1942.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Hiremath
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sameer Hiremath
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sugandha Hiremath
    Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Shahani
    Director
  • Mr. Kannan Unni
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kalyani
    Director
  • Mr. Baba Kalyani
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikrishna Adivarekar
    Director

FAQs on Hikal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hikal Ltd.?

The market cap of Hikal Ltd. is ₹3,649.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hikal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 46.56 and PB ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 3.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hikal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal Ltd. is ₹308.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hikal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hikal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hikal Ltd. is ₹427.80 and 52-week low of Hikal Ltd. is ₹260.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

