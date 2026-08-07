What is the share price of Hikal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal is ₹225.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Hikal? The Hikal is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hikal? The market cap of Hikal is ₹2,781.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hikal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hikal are ₹229.70 and ₹215.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hikal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hikal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hikal is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Hikal is ₹145.95 as on .

How has the Hikal performed historically in terms of returns? The Hikal has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, -23.02% over 1 year, -8.47% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hikal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hikal are -82.28 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global