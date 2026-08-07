Here's the live share price of Hikal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hikal
|1.83
|3.58
|5.79
|22.28
|-23.02
|-8.47
|-18.45
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hikal has declined 23.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hikal has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|221.27
|227.23
|10
|219.59
|225.14
|20
|226.81
|223.56
|50
|211.99
|215.95
|100
|197.79
|210.9
|200
|209.83
|223.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hikal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.23%, FII holding fell to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,00,094
|1.34
|88.55
|33,00,000
|0.58
|73.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Hikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Hikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Hikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Hikal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Hikal - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hikal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1988PTC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1712.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal is ₹225.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hikal is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hikal is ₹2,781.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hikal are ₹229.70 and ₹215.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hikal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hikal is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Hikal is ₹145.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hikal has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, -23.02% over 1 year, -8.47% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hikal are -82.28 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global