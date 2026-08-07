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Hikal Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIKAL

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hikal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.55 Closed
1.44₹ 3.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hikal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.35₹229.70
₹225.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.95₹317.60
₹225.55
Open Price
₹215.75
Prev. Close
₹222.35
Volume
58,471

Source: Dion Global

Hikal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hikal		1.833.585.7922.28-23.02-8.47-18.45
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hikal has declined 23.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hikal has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Hikal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hikal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5221.27227.23
10219.59225.14
20226.81223.56
50211.99215.95
100197.79210.9
200209.83223.29

Source: Dion Global

Hikal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hikal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.23%, FII holding fell to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hikal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,00,0941.3488.55
33,00,0000.5873.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hikal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTHikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTHikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTHikal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTHikal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTHikal - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hikal

Hikal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1988PTC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1712.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Hiremath
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sameer Hiremath
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sarangan Suresh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sugandha Hiremath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kalyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikrishna Adivarekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramachandra Kaundinya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjana S Salgaocar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hikal Share Price

What is the share price of Hikal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal is ₹225.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hikal?

The Hikal is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hikal?

The market cap of Hikal is ₹2,781.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hikal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hikal are ₹229.70 and ₹215.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hikal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hikal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hikal is ₹317.60 and 52-week low of Hikal is ₹145.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hikal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hikal has shown returns of 1.44% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, -23.02% over 1 year, -8.47% across 3 years, and -18.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hikal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hikal are -82.28 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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