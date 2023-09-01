What is the Market Cap of Hikal Ltd.? The market cap of Hikal Ltd. is ₹3,649.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hikal Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 46.56 and PB ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 3.22 as on .

What is the share price of Hikal Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal Ltd. is ₹308.45 as on .