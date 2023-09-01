Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.12
|6.19
|-0.48
|2.83
|-9.40
|91.57
|66.75
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|31,50,000
|1.57
|89.43
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|19,612
|0.09
|0.56
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,726
|0.09
|0.36
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,057
|0.09
|0.23
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,580
|0.09
|0.13
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|2,091
|0.09
|0.06
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,306
|0.09
|0.04
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,402
|0.01
|0.04
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|291
|0.09
|0.01
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|311
|0.01
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hikal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1988PTC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1942.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hikal Ltd. is ₹3,649.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 46.56 and PB ratio of Hikal Ltd. is 3.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hikal Ltd. is ₹308.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hikal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hikal Ltd. is ₹427.80 and 52-week low of Hikal Ltd. is ₹260.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.