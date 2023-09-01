Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|12,21,628
|1.48
|101.54
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|3,24,590
|0.31
|26.98
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|48,283
|0.1
|4.01
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,371
|0.08
|0.45
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,485
|0.08
|0.29
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,209
|0.08
|0.18
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,254
|0.08
|0.1
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|589
|0.08
|0.05
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|357
|0.08
|0.03
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|383
|0.01
|0.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IFB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1974PLC029637 and registration number is 029637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3339.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹3,832.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IFB Industries Ltd. is 256.51 and PB ratio of IFB Industries Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹960.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹1,129.95 and 52-week low of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹698.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.