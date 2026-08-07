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IFB Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

IFB INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IFB Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,391.55 Closed
-3.53₹ -50.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IFB Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,385.00₹1,475.15
₹1,391.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹890.00₹2,024.90
₹1,391.55
Open Price
₹1,427.00
Prev. Close
₹1,442.40
Volume
17,332

Source: Dion Global

IFB Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IFB Industries has gained 4.12% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, IFB Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

IFB Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IFB Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,322.881,375.39
101,322.281,353.61
201,330.141,335.82
501,282.291,290.3
1001,177.771,265.51
2001,344.411,304.72

Source: Dion Global

IFB Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IFB Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.15%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IFB Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,50,0001.15225.35
87,0000.0911.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IFB Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTIFB Industries - Re-Constitution Of Committees
Aug 07, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTIFB Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTIFB Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTIFB Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTIFB Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About IFB Industries

IFB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1974PLC029637 and registration number is 029637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5443.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bikramjit Nag
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Joseph Abraham
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Collegal Srinivas Govindaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arup Das
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chacko Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurav Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sreedevi Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFB Industries Share Price

What is the share price of IFB Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Industries is ₹1,391.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IFB Industries?

The IFB Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Industries?

The market cap of IFB Industries is ₹5,638.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IFB Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Industries are ₹1,475.15 and ₹1,385.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Industries is ₹2,024.90 and 52-week low of IFB Industries is ₹890.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IFB Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The IFB Industries has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, 15.07% over 3 months, 4.12% over 1 year, 18.96% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFB Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Industries are 35.14 and 5.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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