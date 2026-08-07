What is the share price of IFB Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Industries is ₹1,391.55 as on .

What kind of stock is IFB Industries? The IFB Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Industries? The market cap of IFB Industries is ₹5,638.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IFB Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Industries are ₹1,475.15 and ₹1,385.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Industries is ₹2,024.90 and 52-week low of IFB Industries is ₹890.00 as on .

How has the IFB Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The IFB Industries has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, 15.07% over 3 months, 4.12% over 1 year, 18.96% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFB Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Industries are 35.14 and 5.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global