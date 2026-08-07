Here's the live share price of IFB Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IFB Industries has gained 4.12% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, IFB Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,322.88
|1,375.39
|10
|1,322.28
|1,353.61
|20
|1,330.14
|1,335.82
|50
|1,282.29
|1,290.3
|100
|1,177.77
|1,265.51
|200
|1,344.41
|1,304.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IFB Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.15%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,50,000
|1.15
|225.35
|87,000
|0.09
|11.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|IFB Industries - Re-Constitution Of Committees
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|IFB Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|IFB Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|IFB Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|IFB Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
IFB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1974PLC029637 and registration number is 029637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5443.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Industries is ₹1,391.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFB Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IFB Industries is ₹5,638.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IFB Industries are ₹1,475.15 and ₹1,385.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Industries is ₹2,024.90 and 52-week low of IFB Industries is ₹890.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFB Industries has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, 15.07% over 3 months, 4.12% over 1 year, 18.96% across 3 years, and 8.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFB Industries are 35.14 and 5.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global