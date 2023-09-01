Follow Us

IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹960.35 Closed
1.5414.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IFB Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹945.75₹967.00
₹960.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹698.00₹1,129.95
₹960.35
Open Price
₹945.80
Prev. Close
₹945.80
Volume
57,520

IFB Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1968.78
  • R2978.52
  • R3990.03
  • Pivot
    957.27
  • S1947.53
  • S2936.02
  • S3926.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5932.6931.11
  • 10929.83915.35
  • 20917.8891.85
  • 50982.73860.82
  • 100954.74848.78
  • 200960.46862.81

IFB Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55

IFB Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

IFB Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund12,21,6281.48101.54
UTI Mid Cap Fund3,24,5900.3126.98
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund48,2830.14.01
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,3710.080.45
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,4850.080.29
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,2090.080.18
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,2540.080.1
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF5890.080.05
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3570.080.03
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund3830.010.03
View All Mutual Funds

IFB Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IFB Industries Ltd.

IFB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1974PLC029637 and registration number is 029637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3339.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bijon Bhushan Nag
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Bikramjit Nag
    Jt.Exe.Chairman & M.D
  • Mr. Rajshankar Ray
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Sachdev
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amar Singh Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabir Chatterjee
    Director & CFO
  • Dr. Rathindra Nath Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Choudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chacko Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biswadip Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFB Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹3,832.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFB Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IFB Industries Ltd. is 256.51 and PB ratio of IFB Industries Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IFB Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹960.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFB Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFB Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹1,129.95 and 52-week low of IFB Industries Ltd. is ₹698.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

