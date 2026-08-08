What is the share price of Pfizer? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pfizer is ₹4,783.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pfizer? The Pfizer is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pfizer? The market cap of Pfizer is ₹21,881.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pfizer? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pfizer are ₹4,934.00 and ₹4,783.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pfizer? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pfizer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pfizer is ₹5,878.55 and 52-week low of Pfizer is ₹4,361.00 as on .

How has the Pfizer performed historically in terms of returns? The Pfizer has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 5.46% for the past month, 0.7% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pfizer? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pfizer are 29.76 and 5.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global