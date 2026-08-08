Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pfizer Share Price

NSE
BSE

PFIZER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pfizer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,783.00 Closed
-2.41₹ -118.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pfizer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,783.00₹4,934.00
₹4,783.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,361.00₹5,878.55
₹4,783.00
Open Price
₹4,934.00
Prev. Close
₹4,901.35
Volume
691

Source: Dion Global

Pfizer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pfizer		-0.835.460.700.47-4.936.66-3.93
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pfizer has declined 4.93% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Pfizer has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Pfizer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pfizer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,799.534,854.39
104,718.84,795.89
204,676.434,725.06
504,586.354,667.68
1004,678.764,700.35
2004,835.334,787.03

Source: Dion Global

Pfizer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pfizer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.80%, FII holding fell to 1.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pfizer Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,06,1030.68535.44
9,14,5271.2406
7,71,7330.57342.6
3,61,5571.71160.51
3,56,4790.29158.26
3,18,2491.56141.28
2,77,4231.86123.16
2,35,0000.86104.33
2,00,6442.5389.07
1,78,1010.4479.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pfizer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTPfizer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTPfizer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTPfizer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTPfizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 20, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTPfizer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E

Source: Dion Global

About Pfizer

Pfizer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1950PLC008311 and registration number is 008311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2519.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P Rengan
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pfizer Share Price

What is the share price of Pfizer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pfizer is ₹4,783.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pfizer?

The Pfizer is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pfizer?

The market cap of Pfizer is ₹21,881.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pfizer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pfizer are ₹4,934.00 and ₹4,783.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pfizer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pfizer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pfizer is ₹5,878.55 and 52-week low of Pfizer is ₹4,361.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pfizer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pfizer has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 5.46% for the past month, 0.7% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pfizer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pfizer are 29.76 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pfizer News

More Pfizer News
Market Pulse