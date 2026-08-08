Here's the live share price of Pfizer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pfizer
|-0.83
|5.46
|0.70
|0.47
|-4.93
|6.66
|-3.93
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pfizer has declined 4.93% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Pfizer has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,799.53
|4,854.39
|10
|4,718.8
|4,795.89
|20
|4,676.43
|4,725.06
|50
|4,586.35
|4,667.68
|100
|4,678.76
|4,700.35
|200
|4,835.33
|4,787.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pfizer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.80%, FII holding fell to 1.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,06,103
|0.68
|535.44
|9,14,527
|1.2
|406
|7,71,733
|0.57
|342.6
|3,61,557
|1.71
|160.51
|3,56,479
|0.29
|158.26
|3,18,249
|1.56
|141.28
|2,77,423
|1.86
|123.16
|2,35,000
|0.86
|104.33
|2,00,644
|2.53
|89.07
|1,78,101
|0.44
|79.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Pfizer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Pfizer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Pfizer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Pfizer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Pfizer - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Source: Dion Global
Pfizer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1950PLC008311 and registration number is 008311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2519.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pfizer is ₹4,783.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pfizer is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pfizer is ₹21,881.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pfizer are ₹4,934.00 and ₹4,783.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pfizer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pfizer is ₹5,878.55 and 52-week low of Pfizer is ₹4,361.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pfizer has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 5.46% for the past month, 0.7% over 3 months, -4.93% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and -3.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pfizer are 29.76 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global