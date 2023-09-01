Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|5,39,238
|1.51
|215.36
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,15,079
|0.6
|205.71
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|3,62,848
|0.76
|144.91
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|2,93,249
|2.17
|117.12
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|2,50,271
|2.9
|99.95
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|2,50,271
|2.9
|99.95
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|2,06,034
|0.7
|82.28
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|1,55,300
|0.78
|62.02
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|1,40,646
|0.65
|56.17
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|1,12,109
|0.38
|44.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pfizer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1950PLC008311 and registration number is 008311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2610.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹17,455.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pfizer Ltd. is 25.49 and PB ratio of Pfizer Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pfizer Ltd. is ₹3,815.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pfizer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹4,660.00 and 52-week low of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹3,408.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.