Pfizer Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PFIZER LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,815.55 Closed
-0.08-3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pfizer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,800.10₹3,853.00
₹3,815.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,408.00₹4,660.00
₹3,815.55
Open Price
₹3,829.20
Prev. Close
₹3,818.55
Volume
15,040

Pfizer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,847.3
  • R23,876.6
  • R33,900.2
  • Pivot
    3,823.7
  • S13,794.4
  • S23,770.8
  • S33,741.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,348.563,838.78
  • 104,367.943,858.02
  • 204,336.433,878.61
  • 504,273.433,874.56
  • 1004,214.173,873.44
  • 2004,333.723,956.33

Pfizer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Pfizer Ltd. Share Holdings

Pfizer Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 965,39,2381.51215.36
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,15,0790.6205.71
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund3,62,8480.76144.91
Nippon India Pharma Fund2,93,2492.17117.12
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div2,50,2712.999.95
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr2,50,2712.999.95
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund2,06,0340.782.28
HSBC Midcap Fund1,55,3000.7862.02
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund1,40,6460.6556.17
DSP Tax Saver Fund1,12,1090.3844.77
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Pfizer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pfizer Ltd.

Pfizer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1950PLC008311 and registration number is 008311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2610.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Sridhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milind Patil
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Samir Kazi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uday Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia
    Director

FAQs on Pfizer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pfizer Ltd.?

The market cap of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹17,455.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pfizer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pfizer Ltd. is 25.49 and PB ratio of Pfizer Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pfizer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pfizer Ltd. is ₹3,815.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pfizer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pfizer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹4,660.00 and 52-week low of Pfizer Ltd. is ₹3,408.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

