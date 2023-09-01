Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.45
|8.53
|73.41
|75.75
|91.53
|566.13
|224.75
|6.17
|2.75
|32.65
|34.31
|43.96
|131.81
|63.79
|-3.21
|-12.79
|-4.62
|86.05
|-60.39
|91.65
|1,595.89
|2.14
|21.52
|30.63
|116.15
|-18.73
|755.67
|885.16
|4.03
|4.54
|18.67
|24.91
|7.72
|329.41
|226.73
|2.24
|20.13
|40.22
|52.08
|0.61
|542.68
|397.06
|0.60
|-3.18
|15.77
|25.44
|34.13
|130.73
|97.25
|-0.23
|-1.92
|18.39
|31.24
|14.01
|95.04
|157.57
|11.08
|10.89
|77.64
|96.73
|102.08
|171.03
|118.51
|6.17
|16.07
|46.34
|71.88
|78.02
|163.02
|77.56
|8.00
|13.45
|26.83
|26.10
|9.08
|42.94
|-13.87
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|4.77
|1.03
|38.63
|36.85
|-4.20
|570.40
|-60.74
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|6.19
|14.82
|37.40
|50.24
|64.26
|135.88
|65.44
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|2.19
|1.79
|65.71
|149.42
|362.53
|1,270.51
|1,270.51
|-5.21
|6.13
|77.02
|102.95
|90.05
|1,281.22
|1,281.22
|12.94
|71.47
|86.64
|94.25
|64.78
|163.54
|102.30
|8.35
|12.21
|38.87
|64.10
|39.62
|76.31
|40.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|2,37,679
|1.21
|8.85
NAVA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1972PLC001549 and registration number is 001549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NAVA Ltd. is ₹6,62.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 27.74 and PB ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA Ltd. is ₹417.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NAVA Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NAVA Ltd. is ₹429.10 and 52-week low of NAVA Ltd. is ₹177.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.