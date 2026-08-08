What is the share price of NAVA? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA is ₹582.10 as on .

What kind of stock is NAVA? The NAVA is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NAVA? The market cap of NAVA is ₹16,488.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NAVA? Today’s highest and lowest price of NAVA are ₹590.10 and ₹574.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NAVA? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NAVA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NAVA is ₹739.20 and 52-week low of NAVA is ₹502.95 as on .

How has the NAVA performed historically in terms of returns? The NAVA has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -3.71% for the past month, -18.6% over 3 months, -4.2% over 1 year, 45.86% across 3 years, and 59.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NAVA? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NAVA are 20.96 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global