Here's the live share price of NAVA along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NAVA has declined 4.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NAVA has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|559.81
|571.89
|10
|563.05
|570.18
|20
|578.37
|576.15
|50
|594.02
|591.24
|100
|606.56
|596.64
|200
|586.88
|588.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NAVA saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.01%, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding fell to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|NAVA - NAVA LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Intimation On Tax Deducted At Source On Dividend''.
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|NAVA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|NAVA - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|NAVA - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|NAVA - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
NAVA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1972PLC001549 and registration number is 001549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA is ₹582.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NAVA is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NAVA is ₹16,488.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NAVA are ₹590.10 and ₹574.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NAVA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NAVA is ₹739.20 and 52-week low of NAVA is ₹502.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NAVA has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -3.71% for the past month, -18.6% over 3 months, -4.2% over 1 year, 45.86% across 3 years, and 59.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NAVA are 20.96 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global