Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

NAVA Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NAVA along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹582.10 Closed
-1.90₹ -11.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

NAVA Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹574.80₹590.10
₹582.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹502.95₹739.20
₹582.10
Open Price
₹590.10
Prev. Close
₹593.35
Volume
7,065

Source: Dion Global

NAVA Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NAVA has declined 4.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NAVA has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

NAVA Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NAVA Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5559.81571.89
10563.05570.18
20578.37576.15
50594.02591.24
100606.56596.64
200586.88588.95

Source: Dion Global

NAVA Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NAVA saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.01%, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding fell to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

NAVA Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNAVA - NAVA LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Intimation On Tax Deducted At Source On Dividend''.
Aug 06, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTNAVA - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTNAVA - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTNAVA - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTNAVA - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About NAVA

NAVA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1972PLC001549 and registration number is 001549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1924.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Ashok
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwin Devineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. GRK Prasad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Durga Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G P Kundargi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. A Indra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • CA. B Shanti Sree
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Trivikrama Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mwelwa Chibesakunda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Devineni
    Executive Director

FAQs on NAVA Share Price

What is the share price of NAVA?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA is ₹582.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NAVA?

The NAVA is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NAVA?

The market cap of NAVA is ₹16,488.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NAVA?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NAVA are ₹590.10 and ₹574.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NAVA?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NAVA stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NAVA is ₹739.20 and 52-week low of NAVA is ₹502.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NAVA performed historically in terms of returns?

The NAVA has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -3.71% for the past month, -18.6% over 3 months, -4.2% over 1 year, 45.86% across 3 years, and 59.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NAVA?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NAVA are 20.96 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NAVA News

More NAVA News
Market Pulse