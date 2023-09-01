What is the Market Cap of NAVA Ltd.? The market cap of NAVA Ltd. is ₹6,62.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NAVA Ltd.? P/E ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 27.74 and PB ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of NAVA Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA Ltd. is ₹417.80 as on .