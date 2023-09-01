Follow Us

NAVA Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAVA LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹417.80 Closed
-1.69-7.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NAVA Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.05₹422.30
₹417.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.85₹429.10
₹417.80
Open Price
₹419.80
Prev. Close
₹425.00
Volume
8,70,958

NAVA Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1424.78
  • R2431.17
  • R3440.03
  • Pivot
    415.92
  • S1409.53
  • S2400.67
  • S3394.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5196.21405.84
  • 10190.95399.07
  • 20189.79388.92
  • 50210.41357.9
  • 100196.86321.4
  • 200168.23279.85

NAVA Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.458.5373.4175.7591.53566.13224.75
6.172.7532.6534.3143.96131.8163.79
-3.21-12.79-4.6286.05-60.3991.651,595.89
2.1421.5230.63116.15-18.73755.67885.16
4.034.5418.6724.917.72329.41226.73
2.2420.1340.2252.080.61542.68397.06
0.60-3.1815.7725.4434.13130.7397.25
-0.23-1.9218.3931.2414.0195.04157.57
11.0810.8977.6496.73102.08171.03118.51
6.1716.0746.3471.8878.02163.0277.56
8.0013.4526.8326.109.0842.94-13.87
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
4.771.0338.6336.85-4.20570.40-60.74
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
6.1914.8237.4050.2464.26135.8865.44
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
2.191.7965.71149.42362.531,270.511,270.51
-5.216.1377.02102.9590.051,281.221,281.22
12.9471.4786.6494.2564.78163.54102.30
8.3512.2138.8764.1039.6276.3140.38

NAVA Ltd. Share Holdings

NAVA Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund2,37,6791.218.85

NAVA Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    NAVA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 04, 2023, titled "Press Release in connection with announcement of Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.".
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:18 PM

About NAVA Ltd.

NAVA Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1972PLC001549 and registration number is 001549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Ashok
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Trivikrama Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Devineni
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. G R K Prasad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G P Kundargi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Indra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. B Shanti Sree
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balasubramaniam Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Durga Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on NAVA Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NAVA Ltd.?

The market cap of NAVA Ltd. is ₹6,62.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NAVA Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 27.74 and PB ratio of NAVA Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NAVA Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NAVA Ltd. is ₹417.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NAVA Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NAVA Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NAVA Ltd. is ₹429.10 and 52-week low of NAVA Ltd. is ₹177.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

