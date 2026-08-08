What is the share price of Lumax Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Industries is ₹5,775.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lumax Industries? The Lumax Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Industries? The market cap of Lumax Industries is ₹5,398.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lumax Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Industries are ₹5,864.95 and ₹5,720.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Industries is ₹6,969.90 and 52-week low of Lumax Industries is ₹3,266.50 as on .

How has the Lumax Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Lumax Industries has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, 70.51% over 1 year, 40.89% across 3 years, and 31.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lumax Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Industries are 31.30 and 5.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global