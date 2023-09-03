Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.40
|9.48
|20.96
|36.80
|42.99
|57.07
|14.48
|1.73
|19.67
|37.23
|69.46
|19.25
|46.34
|-63.35
|7.11
|3.59
|11.65
|16.97
|32.78
|245.94
|168.41
|8.13
|9.44
|77.28
|107.20
|127.17
|461.10
|450.10
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|27,077
|0.96
|5.7
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|24,822
|0.46
|5.22
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,500
|1.21
|3.26
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|13,927
|0.94
|2.93
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|12,704
|1.03
|2.67
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund
|9,837
|0.9
|2.07
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan
|9,837
|0.9
|2.07
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|6,375
|1.12
|1.34
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|1,500
|0.21
|0.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lumax Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1981PLC012804 and registration number is 012804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1751.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,137.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd. is 30.42 and PB ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,286.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,345.00 and 52-week low of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹1,462.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.