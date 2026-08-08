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Lumax Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LUMAX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lumax Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,775.00 Closed
-0.35₹ -20.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lumax Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,720.00₹5,864.95
₹5,775.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,266.50₹6,969.90
₹5,775.00
Open Price
₹5,864.95
Prev. Close
₹5,795.05
Volume
884

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lumax Industries		9.107.596.5312.4770.5140.8931.39
Varroc Engineering		19.3624.8943.5945.7046.4733.9719.26
FIEM Industries		11.1615.3714.1110.4639.5740.4245.57
Uravi Defence and Technology		-2.17-12.92-16.75-39.77-78.93-24.66-16.75
Jagan Lamps		2.03-9.52-16.36-30.59-44.27-14.49-5.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lumax Industries has gained 70.51% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), FIEM Industries (39.57%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Lumax Industries has outperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and FIEM Industries (45.57%).

Lumax Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,307.585,598.09
105,217.225,453.09
205,269.555,364.03
505,336.875,331.4
1005,267.955,308.43
2005,320.145,076.48

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lumax Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.70%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lumax Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,62,2200.73296.77
8,0001.54.22
4,0000.682.11
2,2991.061.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lumax Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTLumax Industries - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Tran
Aug 02, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTLumax Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 02, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTLumax Industries - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of Lumax Industries Limited
Aug 02, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTLumax Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTLumax Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Lumax Industries

Lumax Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1981PLC012804 and registration number is 012804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4184.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhanesh Kumar Jain
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anmol Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tadayoshi Aoki
    Senior Executive Director
  • Mr. Raajesh Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kenjiro Nakazono
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tomohiro Kondo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritika Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Lakshman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Singh Jauhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lumax Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Lumax Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Industries is ₹5,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lumax Industries?

The Lumax Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Industries?

The market cap of Lumax Industries is ₹5,398.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lumax Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Industries are ₹5,864.95 and ₹5,720.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Industries is ₹6,969.90 and 52-week low of Lumax Industries is ₹3,266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lumax Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lumax Industries has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, 70.51% over 1 year, 40.89% across 3 years, and 31.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lumax Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Industries are 31.30 and 5.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Industries News

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