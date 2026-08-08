Here's the live share price of Lumax Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lumax Industries
|9.10
|7.59
|6.53
|12.47
|70.51
|40.89
|31.39
|Varroc Engineering
|19.36
|24.89
|43.59
|45.70
|46.47
|33.97
|19.26
|FIEM Industries
|11.16
|15.37
|14.11
|10.46
|39.57
|40.42
|45.57
|Uravi Defence and Technology
|-2.17
|-12.92
|-16.75
|-39.77
|-78.93
|-24.66
|-16.75
|Jagan Lamps
|2.03
|-9.52
|-16.36
|-30.59
|-44.27
|-14.49
|-5.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lumax Industries has gained 70.51% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (46.47%), FIEM Industries (39.57%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Lumax Industries has outperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (19.26%) and FIEM Industries (45.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,307.58
|5,598.09
|10
|5,217.22
|5,453.09
|20
|5,269.55
|5,364.03
|50
|5,336.87
|5,331.4
|100
|5,267.95
|5,308.43
|200
|5,320.14
|5,076.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lumax Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.70%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,62,220
|0.73
|296.77
|8,000
|1.5
|4.22
|4,000
|0.68
|2.11
|2,299
|1.06
|1.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Lumax Industries - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & Tran
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Lumax Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|Lumax Industries - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of Lumax Industries Limited
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Lumax Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Lumax Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Lumax Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1981PLC012804 and registration number is 012804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4184.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Industries is ₹5,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lumax Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lumax Industries is ₹5,398.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Industries are ₹5,864.95 and ₹5,720.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Industries is ₹6,969.90 and 52-week low of Lumax Industries is ₹3,266.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lumax Industries has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, 70.51% over 1 year, 40.89% across 3 years, and 31.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Industries are 31.30 and 5.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global