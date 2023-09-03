Follow Us

Lumax Industries Ltd. Share Price

LUMAX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,286.45 Closed
0.8419
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Lumax Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,234.10₹2,324.80
₹2,286.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,462.50₹2,345.00
₹2,286.45
Open Price
₹2,255.80
Prev. Close
₹2,267.45
Volume
14,817

Lumax Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,330.27
  • R22,363.18
  • R32,401.57
  • Pivot
    2,291.88
  • S12,258.97
  • S22,220.58
  • S32,187.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,626.462,223.23
  • 101,670.422,197.16
  • 201,656.042,168.8
  • 501,612.92,129.77
  • 1001,471.462,056.46
  • 2001,245.571,917.78

Lumax Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.409.4820.9636.8042.9957.0714.48
1.7319.6737.2369.4619.2546.34-63.35
7.113.5911.6516.9732.78245.94168.41
8.139.4477.28107.20127.17461.10450.10

Lumax Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Lumax Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bank of India Small Cap Fund27,0770.965.7
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan24,8220.465.22
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan15,5001.213.26
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund13,9270.942.93
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund12,7041.032.67
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund9,8370.92.07
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan9,8370.92.07
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund6,3751.121.34
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan1,5000.210.32

Lumax Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lumax Industries Ltd.

Lumax Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1981PLC012804 and registration number is 012804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1751.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhanesh Kumar Jain
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anmol Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Tadayoshi Aoki
    Senior Executive Director
  • Mr. Raajesh Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Toru Tanabe
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Yoshitsugu Matsushita
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rattan Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ritika Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Dhar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lumax Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,137.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd. is 30.42 and PB ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lumax Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,286.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹2,345.00 and 52-week low of Lumax Industries Ltd. is ₹1,462.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

