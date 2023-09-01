Follow Us

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹277.35 Closed
0.431.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.50₹279.00
₹277.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹214.90₹310.75
₹277.35
Open Price
₹272.80
Prev. Close
₹276.15
Volume
7,79,061

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1280.23
  • R2283.37
  • R3287.73
  • Pivot
    275.87
  • S1272.73
  • S2268.37
  • S3265.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.76276.03
  • 10220.09276.38
  • 20223.19278.2
  • 50235.1282.58
  • 100232.75282.29
  • 200256.7276.89

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.34-4.06-8.72-3.0715.7338.3944.81
1.677.8016.8129.40-15.57131.1948.65
4.1313.8822.7913.2810.51282.69100.93
17.6726.0374.9571.6650.98917.92258.15
1.74-7.3812.4416.2618.84143.39-33.25

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,83,16,0441.89528.14
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,07,92,8231.79311.21
Mirae Asset Focused Fund74,48,5812.32214.78
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan68,00,0001.34196.08
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund67,96,0761.73195.96
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund51,75,0001.79149.22
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan51,75,0001.79149.22
SBI Small Cap Fund44,06,8800.63127.07
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund38,25,0000.73110.29
DSP Tax Saver Fund37,83,2890.92109.09
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ1998SGC035188 and registration number is 035188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2020.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 564.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. J P Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M M Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Yogesh Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bakul Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shridevi Shukla
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹15,580.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is 9.49 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹277.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹310.75 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹214.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

