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Gujarat State Petronet Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT STATE PETRONET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE India InfrastructureBSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Petronet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹277.80 Closed
-3.78₹ -10.90
As on May 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat State Petronet Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.75₹289.70
₹277.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹226.00₹360.00
₹277.80
Open Price
₹289.00
Prev. Close
₹288.70
Volume
6,33,671

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Petronet Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat State Petronet		-6.5014.32-10.00-8.03-19.85-0.750.74
GAIL (India)		-4.63-0.573.315.712.0314.8512.23
Gujarat Energy		-2.91-6.78-34.77-37.16-37.17-16.71-18.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat State Petronet has declined 19.85% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (2.03%), Gujarat Energy (-37.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Petronet has outperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (12.23%) and Gujarat Energy (-18.07%).

Gujarat State Petronet Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Petronet Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5287.92283.57
10286.15283.29
20275.24277.3
50269.68275.11
100285.67282.43
200296.83294.14

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Petronet Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Petronet remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.48%, FII holding rose to 15.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat State Petronet Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,62,61,6731.1463.77
94,18,6560.45268.61
93,63,1951.06267.03
75,43,9320.6215.15
54,37,8450.84155.08
47,00,5241.53134.05
40,60,1571.76115.79
39,17,9971.34111.74
37,04,8690.61105.66
36,00,4970.63102.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat State Petronet Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 02, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTGujaratStatePetronet - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders
May 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTGujaratStatePetronet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Apr 30, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTGujaratStatePetronet - Fixation Of Record Date -2 By Gujarat Gas Limited For The Purpose Of Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
Apr 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGujaratStatePetronet - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Apr 18, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTGujaratStatePetronet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat State Petronet

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ1998SGC035188 and registration number is 035188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1110.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 564.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Milind Torawane
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Arti Kanwar
    Director
  • Mr. M K Das
    Director
  • Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanaja N Sarna
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Petronet Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat State Petronet?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Petronet is ₹277.80 as on May 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Petronet?

The Gujarat State Petronet is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Petronet?

The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹15,673.79 Cr as on May 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Petronet?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Petronet are ₹289.70 and ₹257.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Petronet?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Petronet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹226.00 as on May 11, 2026.

How has the Gujarat State Petronet performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat State Petronet has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, 14.32% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -19.85% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet are 14.89 and 1.27 on May 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Petronet News

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