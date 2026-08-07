Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Petronet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat State Petronet
|-6.50
|14.32
|-10.00
|-8.03
|-19.85
|-0.75
|0.74
|GAIL (India)
|-4.63
|-0.57
|3.31
|5.71
|2.03
|14.85
|12.23
|Gujarat Energy
|-2.91
|-6.78
|-34.77
|-37.16
|-37.17
|-16.71
|-18.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat State Petronet has declined 19.85% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (2.03%), Gujarat Energy (-37.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Petronet has outperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (12.23%) and Gujarat Energy (-18.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|287.92
|283.57
|10
|286.15
|283.29
|20
|275.24
|277.3
|50
|269.68
|275.11
|100
|285.67
|282.43
|200
|296.83
|294.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Petronet remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.48%, FII holding rose to 15.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,62,61,673
|1.1
|463.77
|94,18,656
|0.45
|268.61
|93,63,195
|1.06
|267.03
|75,43,932
|0.6
|215.15
|54,37,845
|0.84
|155.08
|47,00,524
|1.53
|134.05
|40,60,157
|1.76
|115.79
|39,17,997
|1.34
|111.74
|37,04,869
|0.61
|105.66
|36,00,497
|0.63
|102.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|May 02, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|GujaratStatePetronet - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders
|May 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|GujaratStatePetronet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Apr 30, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|GujaratStatePetronet - Fixation Of Record Date -2 By Gujarat Gas Limited For The Purpose Of Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
|Apr 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|GujaratStatePetronet - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Apr 18, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|GujaratStatePetronet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ1998SGC035188 and registration number is 035188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1110.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 564.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Petronet is ₹277.80 as on May 11, 2026.
The Gujarat State Petronet is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹15,673.79 Cr as on May 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Petronet are ₹289.70 and ₹257.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Petronet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹226.00 as on May 11, 2026.
The Gujarat State Petronet has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, 14.32% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -19.85% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet are 14.89 and 1.27 on May 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global