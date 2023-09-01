Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,83,16,044
|1.89
|528.14
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,07,92,823
|1.79
|311.21
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|74,48,581
|2.32
|214.78
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|68,00,000
|1.34
|196.08
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|67,96,076
|1.73
|195.96
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|51,75,000
|1.79
|149.22
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|51,75,000
|1.79
|149.22
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|44,06,880
|0.63
|127.07
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|38,25,000
|0.73
|110.29
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|37,83,289
|0.92
|109.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200GJ1998SGC035188 and registration number is 035188. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2020.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 564.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹15,580.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is 9.49 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹277.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹310.75 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. is ₹214.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.