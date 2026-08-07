What is the share price of Gujarat State Petronet? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Petronet is ₹277.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Petronet? The Gujarat State Petronet is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Petronet? The market cap of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹15,673.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Petronet? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Petronet are ₹289.70 and ₹257.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Petronet? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Petronet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹360.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Petronet is ₹226.00 as on .

How has the Gujarat State Petronet performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat State Petronet has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, 14.32% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -19.85% over 1 year, -0.75% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Petronet are 14.89 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global