Here's the live share price of Orient Electric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Electric has declined 7.02% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Electric has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.45
|176.74
|10
|173.43
|175.4
|20
|173.66
|175.12
|50
|177.59
|176.58
|100
|176.65
|178.18
|200
|181.3
|184.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Electric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.49%, FII holding fell to 3.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,58,57,091
|0.35
|278.23
|78,94,510
|0.74
|138.52
|73,16,051
|1.95
|128.37
|67,42,466
|0.4
|118.3
|45,96,473
|0.26
|80.65
|31,86,804
|1.54
|55.92
|29,73,416
|1.96
|52.17
|20,82,197
|0.39
|36.53
|19,93,788
|0.19
|34.98
|16,03,225
|0.73
|28.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Orient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Orient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Orient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Orient Electric - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Orient Electric - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) - Completion Of Tenure Of Statutory Auditors At The 10Th AGM H
Source: Dion Global
Orient Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100OR2016PLC025892 and registration number is 025892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3326.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Electric is ₹188.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Electric is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Electric is ₹4,025.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Electric are ₹190.90 and ₹180.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Electric is ₹218.45 and 52-week low of Orient Electric is ₹149.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Electric has shown returns of 5.6% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -2.28% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, -7.85% across 3 years, and -9.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Electric are 36.66 and 5.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global