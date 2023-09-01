Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Orient Electric Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENT ELECTRIC LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹235.70 Closed
-1.34-3.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Electric Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.00₹240.00
₹235.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.65₹291.00
₹235.70
Open Price
₹239.00
Prev. Close
₹238.90
Volume
2,40,142

Orient Electric Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1239.63
  • R2243.32
  • R3246.63
  • Pivot
    236.32
  • S1232.63
  • S2229.32
  • S3225.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5270.97235.98
  • 10270.14235.99
  • 20271.4236.43
  • 50267.58237.53
  • 100269.39240.78
  • 200298.42250.28

Orient Electric Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Orient Electric Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Electric Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Focused Fund1,04,96,7382.62242.32
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,03,06,0330.69237.91
Axis Small Cap Fund67,32,6921.03155.42
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan56,61,8331.13130.7
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund49,35,5631.75113.94
Nippon India Growth Fund38,10,3640.5187.96
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund34,40,4000.9479.42
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund20,17,5531.9246.58
Kotak Focused Equity Fund17,29,3091.4539.92
Tata Multicap Fund14,50,0001.4533.47
View All Mutual Funds

Orient Electric Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Electric Ltd.

Orient Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100OR2016PLC025892 and registration number is 025892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2448.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kant Birla
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rajan Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Alka Marezban Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Pradeep Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. TCA Ranganathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Electric Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Electric Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹5,29.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Electric Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Electric Ltd. is 65.66 and PB ratio of Orient Electric Ltd. is 9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Electric Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹235.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Electric Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Electric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹291.00 and 52-week low of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹215.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data