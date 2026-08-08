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Orient Electric Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT ELECTRIC

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orient Electric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.65 Closed
5.60₹ 10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Electric Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹190.90
₹188.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.50₹218.45
₹188.65
Open Price
₹181.30
Prev. Close
₹178.65
Volume
1,24,635

Source: Dion Global

Orient Electric Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Electric has declined 7.02% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Electric has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Orient Electric Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Electric Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.45176.74
10173.43175.4
20173.66175.12
50177.59176.58
100176.65178.18
200181.3184.06

Source: Dion Global

Orient Electric Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Electric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.49%, FII holding fell to 3.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Orient Electric Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,58,57,0910.35278.23
78,94,5100.74138.52
73,16,0511.95128.37
67,42,4660.4118.3
45,96,4730.2680.65
31,86,8041.5455.92
29,73,4161.9652.17
20,82,1970.3936.53
19,93,7880.1934.98
16,03,2250.7328.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Orient Electric Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTOrient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTOrient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTOrient Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTOrient Electric - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
Jul 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTOrient Electric - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) - Completion Of Tenure Of Statutory Auditors At The 10Th AGM H

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Electric

Orient Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100OR2016PLC025892 and registration number is 025892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3326.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kant Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. TCA Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Pradeep Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Marezban Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Lal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Electric Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Electric?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Electric is ₹188.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Electric?

The Orient Electric is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Electric?

The market cap of Orient Electric is ₹4,025.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Electric?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Electric are ₹190.90 and ₹180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Electric?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Electric is ₹218.45 and 52-week low of Orient Electric is ₹149.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Electric performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Electric has shown returns of 5.6% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -2.28% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, -7.85% across 3 years, and -9.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Electric?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Electric are 36.66 and 5.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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