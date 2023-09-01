Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|1,04,96,738
|2.62
|242.32
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,03,06,033
|0.69
|237.91
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|67,32,692
|1.03
|155.42
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|56,61,833
|1.13
|130.7
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|49,35,563
|1.75
|113.94
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|38,10,364
|0.51
|87.96
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|34,40,400
|0.94
|79.42
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|20,17,553
|1.92
|46.58
|Kotak Focused Equity Fund
|17,29,309
|1.45
|39.92
|Tata Multicap Fund
|14,50,000
|1.45
|33.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100OR2016PLC025892 and registration number is 025892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2448.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹5,29.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Electric Ltd. is 65.66 and PB ratio of Orient Electric Ltd. is 9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹235.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Electric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹291.00 and 52-week low of Orient Electric Ltd. is ₹215.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.