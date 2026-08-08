What is the share price of Orient Electric? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Electric is ₹188.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Electric? The Orient Electric is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Electric? The market cap of Orient Electric is ₹4,025.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Electric? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Electric are ₹190.90 and ₹180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Electric? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Electric is ₹218.45 and 52-week low of Orient Electric is ₹149.50 as on .

How has the Orient Electric performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Electric has shown returns of 5.6% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -2.28% over 3 months, -7.02% over 1 year, -7.85% across 3 years, and -9.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Electric? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Electric are 36.66 and 5.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global