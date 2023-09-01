Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|2.44
|20.82
|32.05
|59.74
|45.91
|223.09
|472.77
|3.27
|-2.98
|-0.53
|6.11
|-1.87
|34.80
|34.80
|2.25
|-1.47
|7.40
|-7.24
|-28.61
|62.52
|9.63
|14.25
|28.06
|49.51
|37.06
|31.56
|34.42
|222.02
|-4.66
|-0.91
|36.33
|64.59
|59.05
|323.45
|124.71
|-4.35
|-17.76
|-9.28
|-22.12
|-64.23
|-97.03
|-98.97
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
V2 Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2001PLC147724 and registration number is 147724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 629.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹494.63 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of V2 Retail Ltd. is -67.36 and PB ratio of V2 Retail Ltd. is 1.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹143.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V2 Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹67.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.