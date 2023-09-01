V2 Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2001PLC147724 and registration number is 147724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 629.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.