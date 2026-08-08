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V2 Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

V2 RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of V2 Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.15 Closed
0.92₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V2 Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.45₹220.45
₹220.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.19₹259.45
₹220.15
Open Price
₹219.95
Prev. Close
₹218.15
Volume
15,202

Source: Dion Global

V2 Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V2 Retail has gained 29.84% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, V2 Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

V2 Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V2 Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5219.85218.4
10220.85219.56
20221.88221.49
50229.04222.83
100215.61219.51
200217.7211.79

Source: Dion Global

V2 Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V2 Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.65%, FII holding rose to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

V2 Retail Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,56,93,6401.93355.92
40,32,1610.3291.45
27,81,8173.0563.09
3,23,2030.047.33
2,76,5800.176.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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V2 Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTV2 Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Jul 31, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTV2 Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTV2 Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 02:53 PM IST ISTV2 Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTV2 Retail - Notice Of The AGM For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About V2 Retail

V2 Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2001PLC147724 and registration number is 147724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3060.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Chandra Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Uma Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akash Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Roopanwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Surendra Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Anand Mannava
    Independent Director

FAQs on V2 Retail Share Price

What is the share price of V2 Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V2 Retail is ₹220.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V2 Retail?

The V2 Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V2 Retail?

The market cap of V2 Retail is ₹8,027.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V2 Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V2 Retail are ₹220.45 and ₹216.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V2 Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V2 Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V2 Retail is ₹259.45 and 52-week low of V2 Retail is ₹157.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V2 Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The V2 Retail has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.18% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 157.56% across 3 years, and 80.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V2 Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V2 Retail are 49.72 and 8.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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