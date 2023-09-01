Follow Us

V2 RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹143.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V2 Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.65₹144.00
₹143.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.05₹151.85
₹143.00
Open Price
₹144.00
Prev. Close
₹143.00
Volume
39,012

V2 Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.12
  • R2145.23
  • R3146.47
  • Pivot
    142.88
  • S1141.77
  • S2140.53
  • S3139.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106.99145.12
  • 10108.75144
  • 20108.98140.61
  • 50113.75131.38
  • 100112.19119.49
  • 200130.07111.9

V2 Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
2.4420.8232.0559.7445.91223.09472.77
3.27-2.98-0.536.11-1.8734.8034.80
2.25-1.477.40-7.24-28.6162.529.63
14.2528.0649.5137.0631.5634.42222.02
-4.66-0.9136.3364.5959.05323.45124.71
-4.35-17.76-9.28-22.12-64.23-97.03-98.97
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

V2 Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

V2 Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About V2 Retail Ltd.

V2 Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2001PLC147724 and registration number is 147724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 629.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Chandra Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Uma Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akash Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harbir Singh Sidhu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Roopanwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana S Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Anand Mannava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on V2 Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V2 Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹494.63 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V2 Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V2 Retail Ltd. is -67.36 and PB ratio of V2 Retail Ltd. is 1.91 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of V2 Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹143.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V2 Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V2 Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of V2 Retail Ltd. is ₹67.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

