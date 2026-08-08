What is the share price of V2 Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V2 Retail is ₹220.15 as on .

What kind of stock is V2 Retail? The V2 Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V2 Retail? The market cap of V2 Retail is ₹8,027.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V2 Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of V2 Retail are ₹220.45 and ₹216.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V2 Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V2 Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V2 Retail is ₹259.45 and 52-week low of V2 Retail is ₹157.19 as on .

How has the V2 Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The V2 Retail has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.18% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 157.56% across 3 years, and 80.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V2 Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V2 Retail are 49.72 and 8.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global