Here's the live share price of V2 Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V2 Retail has gained 29.84% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, V2 Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|219.85
|218.4
|10
|220.85
|219.56
|20
|221.88
|221.49
|50
|229.04
|222.83
|100
|215.61
|219.51
|200
|217.7
|211.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V2 Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.65%, FII holding rose to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,56,93,640
|1.93
|355.92
|40,32,161
|0.32
|91.45
|27,81,817
|3.05
|63.09
|3,23,203
|0.04
|7.33
|2,76,580
|0.17
|6.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|V2 Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|V2 Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|V2 Retail - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:53 PM IST IST
|V2 Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|V2 Retail - Notice Of The AGM For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
V2 Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2001PLC147724 and registration number is 147724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3060.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V2 Retail is ₹220.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V2 Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V2 Retail is ₹8,027.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V2 Retail are ₹220.45 and ₹216.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V2 Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V2 Retail is ₹259.45 and 52-week low of V2 Retail is ₹157.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V2 Retail has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.18% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 157.56% across 3 years, and 80.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V2 Retail are 49.72 and 8.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global