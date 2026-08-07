What is the share price of Five-Star Business Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five-Star Business Finance is ₹543.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Five-Star Business Finance? The Five-Star Business Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Five-Star Business Finance? The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹16,031.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Five-Star Business Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Five-Star Business Finance are ₹550.55 and ₹542.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Five-Star Business Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five-Star Business Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹665.95 and 52-week low of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹338.05 as on .

How has the Five-Star Business Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Five-Star Business Finance has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 14.74% over 3 months, -7.11% over 1 year, -10.77% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance are 14.52 and 2.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global