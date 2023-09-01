Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|8,41,743
|2.16
|61.66
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|4,62,870
|1.81
|33.91
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|3,70,000
|2.79
|27.1
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|2,62,094
|1.17
|19.2
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|2,58,515
|1.27
|18.94
|Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|2,16,000
|1.83
|15.82
|Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Fund
|1,83,236
|1.84
|13.42
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|1,65,000
|2.03
|12.09
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|1,54,741
|1.32
|11.34
|Bandhan Financial Services Fund
|1,40,001
|1.9
|10.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65991TN1984PLC010844 and registration number is 010844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1254.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹21,224.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is 32.76 and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹728.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹876.55 and 52-week low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹448.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.