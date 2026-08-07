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Five-Star Business Finance Share Price

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BSE

FIVE-STAR BUSINESS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Five-Star Business Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹543.10 Closed
-1.82₹ -10.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Five-Star Business Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹542.00₹550.55
₹543.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹338.05₹665.95
₹543.10
Open Price
₹550.55
Prev. Close
₹553.15
Volume
10,250

Source: Dion Global

Five-Star Business Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Five-Star Business Finance has declined 7.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Five-Star Business Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Five-Star Business Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Five-Star Business Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5556.19548.34
10549.99549.03
20549.63544.06
50503.74518.47
100465.6499.71
200499.34513.88

Source: Dion Global

Five-Star Business Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Five-Star Business Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.35%, FII holding fell to 43.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Five-Star Business Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
72,77,2761.97367.58
66,82,6150.32337.54
45,20,6883.27228.34
42,01,8531.05212.24
38,59,4780.19194.94
25,97,6940.45131.21
22,83,1922.52115.32
21,46,2451.43108.41
14,20,5741.2471.75
11,49,2220.6858.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Five-Star Business Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTFive-Star Business - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTFive-Star Business - Intimation Under Regulation 29 And 50 Of SEBI (LODR)- Prior Intimation For Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTFive-Star Business - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTFive-Star Business - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Five-Star Business Finance Limited (Company)
Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTFive-Star Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Five-Star Business Finance

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010844 and registration number is 010844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3218.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Gopalakrishnan
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anand Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T T Srinivasaraghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thirulokchand Vasan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Five-Star Business Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Five-Star Business Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five-Star Business Finance is ₹543.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Five-Star Business Finance?

The Five-Star Business Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Five-Star Business Finance?

The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹16,031.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Five-Star Business Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Five-Star Business Finance are ₹550.55 and ₹542.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Five-Star Business Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five-Star Business Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹665.95 and 52-week low of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹338.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Five-Star Business Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Five-Star Business Finance has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 14.74% over 3 months, -7.11% over 1 year, -10.77% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance are 14.52 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Five-Star Business Finance News

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