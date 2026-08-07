Here's the live share price of Five-Star Business Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Five-Star Business Finance has declined 7.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Five-Star Business Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|556.19
|548.34
|10
|549.99
|549.03
|20
|549.63
|544.06
|50
|503.74
|518.47
|100
|465.6
|499.71
|200
|499.34
|513.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Five-Star Business Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.35%, FII holding fell to 43.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|72,77,276
|1.97
|367.58
|66,82,615
|0.32
|337.54
|45,20,688
|3.27
|228.34
|42,01,853
|1.05
|212.24
|38,59,478
|0.19
|194.94
|25,97,694
|0.45
|131.21
|22,83,192
|2.52
|115.32
|21,46,245
|1.43
|108.41
|14,20,574
|1.24
|71.75
|11,49,222
|0.68
|58.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Five-Star Business - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Five-Star Business - Intimation Under Regulation 29 And 50 Of SEBI (LODR)- Prior Intimation For Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Five-Star Business - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Five-Star Business - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Five-Star Business Finance Limited (Company)
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Five-Star Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010844 and registration number is 010844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3218.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five-Star Business Finance is ₹543.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Five-Star Business Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹16,031.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Five-Star Business Finance are ₹550.55 and ₹542.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five-Star Business Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹665.95 and 52-week low of Five-Star Business Finance is ₹338.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Five-Star Business Finance has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -0.88% for the past month, 14.74% over 3 months, -7.11% over 1 year, -10.77% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance are 14.52 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global