Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FIVE-STAR BUSINESS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹728.25 Closed
-4.88-37.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹725.10₹741.70
₹728.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹448.20₹876.55
₹728.25
Open Price
₹738.80
Prev. Close
₹765.65
Volume
52,72,815

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1738.1
  • R2748.2
  • R3754.7
  • Pivot
    731.6
  • S1721.5
  • S2715
  • S3704.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598757.77
  • 1049762.34
  • 2024.5758.32
  • 509.8715.11
  • 1004.9665.5
  • 2002.450

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund8,41,7432.1661.66
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund4,62,8701.8133.91
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund3,70,0002.7927.1
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund2,62,0941.1719.2
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund2,58,5151.2718.94
Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund2,16,0001.8315.82
Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Fund1,83,2361.8413.42
Bank of India Small Cap Fund1,65,0002.0312.09
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund1,54,7411.3211.34
Bandhan Financial Services Fund1,40,0011.910.26
View All Mutual Funds

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65991TN1984PLC010844 and registration number is 010844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1254.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasaraghavan Thiruvallur Thattai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Annamalai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Ganapathyagraharam Venkataraman
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vaidyanathan
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Thirulokchand Vasan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹21,224.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is 32.76 and PB ratio of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹728.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹876.55 and 52-week low of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. is ₹448.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

