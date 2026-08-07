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BEML Share Price

NSE
BSE

BEML

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
DefenceRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BEML along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,795.00 Closed
4.04₹ 69.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BEML Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,688.10₹1,817.00
₹1,795.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,361.10₹2,276.75
₹1,795.00
Open Price
₹1,725.35
Prev. Close
₹1,725.30
Volume
1,00,787

Source: Dion Global

BEML Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BEML		2.52-1.96-10.231.97-7.6921.4821.95
Action Construction Equipment		2.359.7920.9218.66-0.8414.4535.95
Sanghvi Movers		19.679.3345.2262.0274.1414.6938.41
TIL		-7.766.317.12-7.58-24.7947.4136.80
Jinkushal Industries		6.240.2511.0941.49-15.95-5.63-3.42
Brady & Morris Engg Co		4.480-18.73-13.91-51.2128.5035.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BEML has declined 7.69% compared to peers like Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, BEML has underperformed peers relative to Action Construction Equipment (35.95%) and Sanghvi Movers (38.41%).

BEML Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BEML Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,758.241,712.02
101,753.431,735.02
201,790.11,757.92
501,781.911,770.63
1001,732.951,769.71
2001,795.131,793.07

Source: Dion Global

BEML Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BEML remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.40%, FII holding fell to 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BEML Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,43,0660.35377.27
19,00,0000.6334.48
14,59,5781.37256.94
7,70,2802.38135.6
6,09,9840.8107.38
6,00,0000.34105.62
4,06,4780.1871.56
3,94,5791.0269.46
3,10,5680.2754.67
2,76,4580.6248.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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BEML Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTBEML - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTBEML - Information For Investors.
Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTBEML - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors.
Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTBEML - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Aug 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTBEML - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About BEML

BEML Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202KA1964GOI001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of earth-moving machinery (bulldozers, angle-dozers, graders, scrapers, levellers, mechanical shovels, shovel loaders, off-road dumping trucks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4350.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Roy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Jerath
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Vikas Kakatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siva Makutam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipin Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debi Prasad Satpathy
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta
    Director - Rail & Metro Business
  • Mr. Sanjay Som
    Director - Mining & Construction Business
  • Ms. Meera Mohanty
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on BEML Share Price

What is the share price of BEML?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML is ₹1,795.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BEML?

The BEML is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEML?

The market cap of BEML is ₹14,950.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BEML?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML are ₹1,817.00 and ₹1,688.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML is ₹2,276.75 and 52-week low of BEML is ₹1,361.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BEML performed historically in terms of returns?

The BEML has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -7.69% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 21.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEML?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML are 105.77 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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