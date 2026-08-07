What is the share price of BEML? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML is ₹1,795.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BEML? The BEML is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEML? The market cap of BEML is ₹14,950.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BEML? Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML are ₹1,817.00 and ₹1,688.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML is ₹2,276.75 and 52-week low of BEML is ₹1,361.10 as on .

How has the BEML performed historically in terms of returns? The BEML has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -7.69% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 21.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEML? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML are 105.77 and 5.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global