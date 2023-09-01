BEML Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202KA1964GOI001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway or tramway rolling stock, not self-propelled (passenger coaches, goods vans tank wagons, self-discharging vans and wagons, workshop vans, crane vans, tenders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4337.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.