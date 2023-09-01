Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|17,00,000
|0.9
|342.53
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|11,13,681
|0.37
|224.4
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|9,50,000
|0.48
|191.42
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,00,000
|0.77
|161.19
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,54,789
|1.31
|152.08
|HDFC Defence Fund
|3,60,861
|5.92
|72.71
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,00,000
|0.41
|60.45
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,47,970
|1.2
|49.96
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|2,39,564
|1.98
|48.27
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|1,64,616
|1.35
|33.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
BEML Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202KA1964GOI001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway or tramway rolling stock, not self-propelled (passenger coaches, goods vans tank wagons, self-discharging vans and wagons, workshop vans, crane vans, tenders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4337.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BEML Ltd. is ₹10,272.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BEML Ltd. is 65.06 and PB ratio of BEML Ltd. is 4.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Ltd. is ₹2,495.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Ltd. is ₹2,535.00 and 52-week low of BEML Ltd. is ₹1,128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.