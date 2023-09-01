Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BEML Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEML LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,495.20 Closed
1.1528.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BEML Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,440.35₹2,549.50
₹2,495.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,128.00₹2,535.00
₹2,495.20
Open Price
₹2,466.00
Prev. Close
₹2,466.75
Volume
8,17,585

BEML Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,547.12
  • R22,602.88
  • R32,656.27
  • Pivot
    2,493.73
  • S12,437.97
  • S22,384.58
  • S32,328.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,597.252,350.94
  • 101,560.022,249.88
  • 201,523.052,126.62
  • 501,635.961,906.82
  • 1001,470.491,725.69
  • 2001,562.911,599.5

BEML Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.6826.3766.55104.2233.06260.53196.64
0.801.9627.9546.8571.15341.83340.12
29.3630.0466.0487.02126.35253.1866.54
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.08-6.612.9118.3337.62197.83219.01
11.808.0331.5739.7522.34344.21110.62
-0.4323.09129.30281.73391.581,718.75827.49
6.0015.0665.81128.54142.092,921.641,290.66
5.3714.6027.6341.9316.09613.11493.41
0.684.9760.20115.82187.251,136.83443.32
7.3115.2815.385.570.90-7.28347.66
2.82-1.2547.4993.6668.96373.68103.61
9.3411.8939.7367.4985.22158.1785.09
-1.03-4.8112.6457.2543.1221.2021.20
13.0440.52149.37219.50195.02463.01114.69
-0.15-14.70-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95
2.44-8.94-5.2711.00-22.0251.0151.01
14.2316.6967.15109.91197.82933.68409.59
-0.90-3.2040.3894.98135.84295.76358.75
1.082.90-3.03-18.665.96523.74389.49

BEML Ltd. Share Holdings

BEML Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan17,00,0000.9342.53
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan11,13,6810.37224.4
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan9,50,0000.48191.42
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,00,0000.77161.19
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,54,7891.31152.08
HDFC Defence Fund3,60,8615.9272.71
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,00,0000.4160.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,47,9701.249.96
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2,39,5641.9848.27
Sundaram Small Cap Fund1,64,6161.3533.17
View All Mutual Funds

BEML Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Aug, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement

About BEML Ltd.

BEML Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202KA1964GOI001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway or tramway rolling stock, not self-propelled (passenger coaches, goods vans tank wagons, self-discharging vans and wagons, workshop vans, crane vans, tenders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4337.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Banerjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M V Rajasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Srivastav
    Director
  • Mrs. Balmuri Vanitha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Jerath
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Surendra Prasad Yadav
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arun Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kakatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siva Makutam
    Independent Director

FAQs on BEML Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Ltd.?

The market cap of BEML Ltd. is ₹10,272.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BEML Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BEML Ltd. is 65.06 and PB ratio of BEML Ltd. is 4.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BEML Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Ltd. is ₹2,495.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Ltd. is ₹2,535.00 and 52-week low of BEML Ltd. is ₹1,128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data