Here's the live share price of BEML along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BEML
|2.52
|-1.96
|-10.23
|1.97
|-7.69
|21.48
|21.95
|Action Construction Equipment
|2.35
|9.79
|20.92
|18.66
|-0.84
|14.45
|35.95
|Sanghvi Movers
|19.67
|9.33
|45.22
|62.02
|74.14
|14.69
|38.41
|TIL
|-7.76
|6.31
|7.12
|-7.58
|-24.79
|47.41
|36.80
|Jinkushal Industries
|6.24
|0.25
|11.09
|41.49
|-15.95
|-5.63
|-3.42
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|4.48
|0
|-18.73
|-13.91
|-51.21
|28.50
|35.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BEML has declined 7.69% compared to peers like Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, BEML has underperformed peers relative to Action Construction Equipment (35.95%) and Sanghvi Movers (38.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,758.24
|1,712.02
|10
|1,753.43
|1,735.02
|20
|1,790.1
|1,757.92
|50
|1,781.91
|1,770.63
|100
|1,732.95
|1,769.71
|200
|1,795.13
|1,793.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BEML remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.40%, FII holding fell to 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,43,066
|0.35
|377.27
|19,00,000
|0.6
|334.48
|14,59,578
|1.37
|256.94
|7,70,280
|2.38
|135.6
|6,09,984
|0.8
|107.38
|6,00,000
|0.34
|105.62
|4,06,478
|0.18
|71.56
|3,94,579
|1.02
|69.46
|3,10,568
|0.27
|54.67
|2,76,458
|0.62
|48.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|BEML - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|BEML - Information For Investors.
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|BEML - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors.
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|BEML - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|BEML - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
BEML Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35202KA1964GOI001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of earth-moving machinery (bulldozers, angle-dozers, graders, scrapers, levellers, mechanical shovels, shovel loaders, off-road dumping trucks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4350.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML is ₹1,795.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEML is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BEML is ₹14,950.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML are ₹1,817.00 and ₹1,688.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML is ₹2,276.75 and 52-week low of BEML is ₹1,361.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEML has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -10.23% over 3 months, -7.69% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 21.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML are 105.77 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global