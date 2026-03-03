Here's the live share price of Belrise Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Belrise Industries has gained 14.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 92.67%.
Belrise Industries’s current P/E of 35.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Belrise Industries
|2.37
|3.82
|12.50
|33.67
|92.67
|24.43
|14.01
|TVS Holdings
|2.75
|-4.51
|-0.24
|20.79
|80.94
|46.96
|33.17
|Kross
|-2.74
|-6.11
|16.43
|-3.76
|18.17
|-9.32
|-5.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|-6.09
|0.63
|-25.64
|-34.22
|-19.37
|-6.92
|-4.21
|CLN Energy
|0.03
|-11.41
|-28.28
|-47.36
|13.91
|8.05
|4.75
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-5.23
|-4.52
|-5.33
|40.63
|44.40
|24.78
|33.37
|SNL Bearings
|-3.63
|-1.50
|-3.69
|-12.36
|8.72
|11.29
|11.08
|Resourceful Automobile
|2.54
|-13.05
|-24.83
|-41.62
|-28.04
|-31.21
|-20.11
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|2.85
|5.21
|-21.09
|-41.42
|-17.89
|3.80
|3.25
Over the last one year, Belrise Industries has gained 92.67% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Kross (18.17%), Neetu Yoshi (-19.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Belrise Industries has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Kross (-5.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|184.17
|185.76
|10
|184.91
|184.94
|20
|183.06
|182.6
|50
|176.13
|176.32
|100
|166.49
|166.15
|200
|140.34
|0
In the latest quarter, Belrise Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.45%, while DII stake increased to 9.27%, FII holding rose to 8.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,35,42,092
|2.16
|743.92
|1,07,28,130
|0.28
|183.29
|64,00,000
|2.18
|109.34
|43,00,000
|1.22
|73.47
|30,00,000
|1.28
|51.26
|24,90,379
|1
|42.55
|18,95,830
|0.2
|32.39
|13,25,000
|2.6
|22.64
|5,98,586
|0.79
|10.23
|4,91,003
|0.76
|8.39
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
|Belrise Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Belrise Industries - Statement Of Deviations Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through, Initial Public Offerings ('
|Feb 07, 2026, 8:34 PM IST
|Belrise Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 8:05 PM IST
|Belrise Industries - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:27 PM IST
|Belrise Industries - Transcript of Earnings Call
Belrise Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100MH1996PLC102827 and registration number is 102827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6593.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 325.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Belrise Industries is ₹187.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Belrise Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Belrise Industries is ₹16,694.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Belrise Industries are ₹188.45 and ₹172.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Belrise Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Belrise Industries is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Belrise Industries is ₹89.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Belrise Industries has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 17.29% for the past month, 11.93% over 3 months, 92.67% over 1 year, 24.43% across 3 years, and 14.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Belrise Industries are 35.03 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.