Here's the live share price of Belrise Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Belrise Industries has gained 14.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 92.67%.

Belrise Industries’s current P/E of 35.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.