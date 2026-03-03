Facebook Pixel Code
Belrise Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BELRISE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Belrise Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹187.60 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Belrise Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.70₹188.45
₹187.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.20₹194.00
₹187.60
Open Price
₹172.70
Prev. Close
₹187.85
Volume
7,34,176

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Belrise Industries has gained 14.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 92.67%.

Belrise Industries’s current P/E of 35.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Belrise Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Belrise Industries		2.373.8212.5033.6792.6724.4314.01
TVS Holdings		2.75-4.51-0.2420.7980.9446.9633.17
Kross		-2.74-6.1116.43-3.7618.17-9.32-5.70
Neetu Yoshi		-6.090.63-25.64-34.22-19.37-6.92-4.21
CLN Energy		0.03-11.41-28.28-47.3613.918.054.75
Bhagwati Autocast		-5.23-4.52-5.3340.6344.4024.7833.37
SNL Bearings		-3.63-1.50-3.69-12.368.7211.2911.08
Resourceful Automobile		2.54-13.05-24.83-41.62-28.04-31.21-20.11
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		2.855.21-21.09-41.42-17.893.803.25

Over the last one year, Belrise Industries has gained 92.67% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Kross (18.17%), Neetu Yoshi (-19.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Belrise Industries has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Kross (-5.70%).

Belrise Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Belrise Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5184.17185.76
10184.91184.94
20183.06182.6
50176.13176.32
100166.49166.15
200140.340

Belrise Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Belrise Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.45%, while DII stake increased to 9.27%, FII holding rose to 8.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Belrise Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,35,42,0922.16743.92
1,07,28,1300.28183.29
64,00,0002.18109.34
43,00,0001.2273.47
30,00,0001.2851.26
24,90,379142.55
18,95,8300.232.39
13,25,0002.622.64
5,98,5860.7910.23
4,91,0030.768.39

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Belrise Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 12:11 AM ISTBelrise Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 09, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTBelrise Industries - Statement Of Deviations Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through, Initial Public Offerings ('
Feb 07, 2026, 8:34 PM ISTBelrise Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 8:05 PM ISTBelrise Industries - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Feb 07, 2026, 7:27 PM ISTBelrise Industries - Transcript of Earnings Call

About Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100MH1996PLC102827 and registration number is 102827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6593.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 325.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Shankar Badve
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Supriya Shrikant Badve
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vishnu Tagare
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sangeeta Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Bindumadhav Huddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Pralhad Kamble
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Belrise Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Belrise Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Belrise Industries is ₹187.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Belrise Industries?

The Belrise Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Belrise Industries?

The market cap of Belrise Industries is ₹16,694.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Belrise Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Belrise Industries are ₹188.45 and ₹172.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Belrise Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Belrise Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Belrise Industries is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Belrise Industries is ₹89.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Belrise Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Belrise Industries has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 17.29% for the past month, 11.93% over 3 months, 92.67% over 1 year, 24.43% across 3 years, and 14.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Belrise Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Belrise Industries are 35.03 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

