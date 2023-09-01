Follow Us

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Largecap | NSE
₹438.95 Closed
-0.35-1.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹432.85₹443.95
₹438.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹382.00₹540.80
₹438.95
Open Price
₹438.00
Prev. Close
₹440.50
Volume
2,81,005

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1443.82
  • R2449.43
  • R3454.92
  • Pivot
    438.33
  • S1432.72
  • S2427.23
  Moving Average

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5519.66429.6
  • 10512.25421.87
  • 20507.82417.42
  • 50498.42416.37
  • 100477.13420.45
  • 200442.04429.37

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund24,68,6460.46101.91
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund22,16,0642.1191.48
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan21,06,6000.8186.96
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund19,64,5140.8581.1
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund15,40,4180.6963.59
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund10,63,4531.0443.9
HSBC Multi Cap Fund5,28,8501.421.83
Nippon India Vision Fund4,64,0080.5519.15
Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan4,00,0000.9216.51
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div3,68,0450.4415.19
View All Mutual Funds

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
About Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

About Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2000PLC124224 and registration number is 124224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3063.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukul G Asher
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chetan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Marfatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Ramachandran
    Whole Time Director & CMO
  • Mr. B V Bhargava
    Director
  • Mr. Ninad D Gupte
    Director
  • Ms. Preeti Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Masanori Uzawa
    Director

FAQs on Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹21,987.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is 43.78 and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is 9.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹438.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹540.80 and 52-week low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹382.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

