Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|24,68,646
|0.46
|101.91
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|22,16,064
|2.11
|91.48
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|21,06,600
|0.81
|86.96
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|19,64,514
|0.85
|81.1
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|15,40,418
|0.69
|63.59
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|10,63,453
|1.04
|43.9
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|5,28,850
|1.4
|21.83
|Nippon India Vision Fund
|4,64,008
|0.55
|19.15
|Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan
|4,00,000
|0.92
|16.51
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|3,68,045
|0.44
|15.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2000PLC124224 and registration number is 124224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3063.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹21,987.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is 43.78 and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is 9.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹438.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹540.80 and 52-week low of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is ₹382.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.