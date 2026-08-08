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Sumitomo Chemical India Share Price

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BSE

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sumitomo Chemical India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹535.10 Closed
1.83₹ 9.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sumitomo Chemical India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹521.15₹540.00
₹535.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹363.30₹617.50
₹535.10
Open Price
₹529.85
Prev. Close
₹525.50
Volume
62,414

Source: Dion Global

Sumitomo Chemical India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sumitomo Chemical India has declined 9.10% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumitomo Chemical India has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sumitomo Chemical India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5513.12511.73
10522.82515.1
20519.52511.63
50485.65491.62
100454.23473.88
200453.75471.38

Source: Dion Global

Sumitomo Chemical India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sumitomo Chemical India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.33%, FII holding fell to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sumitomo Chemical India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,72,2211.1196.63
45,00,0000.71189.38
35,54,5840.19149.59
31,16,4770.91131.16
30,76,3530.73129.47
20,46,7260.6286.14
17,74,1341.1374.66
15,73,680166.23
10,93,5490.4846.02
10,29,1871.3443.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sumitomo Chemical India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSumitomo Chemical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTSumitomo Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSumitomo Chemical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTSumitomo Chemical - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTSumitomo Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Sumitomo Chemical India

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2000PLC124224 and registration number is 124224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3185.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Mukul G Asher
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chetan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Suresh Ramachandran
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Marfatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ninad D Gupte
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Masanori Uzawa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tadashi Katayama
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Sivaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sumitomo Chemical India Share Price

What is the share price of Sumitomo Chemical India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹535.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sumitomo Chemical India?

The Sumitomo Chemical India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumitomo Chemical India?

The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹26,709.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumitomo Chemical India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumitomo Chemical India are ₹540.00 and ₹521.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumitomo Chemical India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumitomo Chemical India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹617.50 and 52-week low of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹363.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sumitomo Chemical India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sumitomo Chemical India has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 13.19% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, -9.1% over 1 year, 8.85% across 3 years, and 4.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India are 46.10 and 7.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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