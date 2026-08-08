What is the share price of Sumitomo Chemical India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹535.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sumitomo Chemical India? The Sumitomo Chemical India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sumitomo Chemical India? The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹26,709.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sumitomo Chemical India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumitomo Chemical India are ₹540.00 and ₹521.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sumitomo Chemical India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumitomo Chemical India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹617.50 and 52-week low of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹363.30 as on .

How has the Sumitomo Chemical India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sumitomo Chemical India has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 13.19% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, -9.1% over 1 year, 8.85% across 3 years, and 4.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India are 46.10 and 7.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global