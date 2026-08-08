Here's the live share price of Sumitomo Chemical India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sumitomo Chemical India has declined 9.10% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sumitomo Chemical India has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|513.12
|511.73
|10
|522.82
|515.1
|20
|519.52
|511.63
|50
|485.65
|491.62
|100
|454.23
|473.88
|200
|453.75
|471.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sumitomo Chemical India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.33%, FII holding fell to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,72,221
|1.1
|196.63
|45,00,000
|0.71
|189.38
|35,54,584
|0.19
|149.59
|31,16,477
|0.91
|131.16
|30,76,353
|0.73
|129.47
|20,46,726
|0.62
|86.14
|17,74,134
|1.13
|74.66
|15,73,680
|1
|66.23
|10,93,549
|0.48
|46.02
|10,29,187
|1.34
|43.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Sumitomo Chemical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Sumitomo Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Sumitomo Chemical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Sumitomo Chemical - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Sumitomo Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH2000PLC124224 and registration number is 124224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3185.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹535.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumitomo Chemical India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹26,709.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sumitomo Chemical India are ₹540.00 and ₹521.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sumitomo Chemical India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹617.50 and 52-week low of Sumitomo Chemical India is ₹363.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sumitomo Chemical India has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 13.19% for the past month, 7.29% over 3 months, -9.1% over 1 year, 8.85% across 3 years, and 4.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sumitomo Chemical India are 46.10 and 7.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global