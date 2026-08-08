Here's the live share price of Lloyds Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lloyds Engineering Works has gained 40.61% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Engineering Works has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.98
|91.72
|10
|89.51
|90.72
|20
|88.68
|89.17
|50
|82.57
|82.84
|100
|67.67
|74.22
|200
|60.55
|67.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lloyds Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Engg. Works - Variation In The Objects Of Rights Issue Of Shares As Disclosed In The Letter Of Offer Dated April 19, 2
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Engg. Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Engg. Works - Increase In ESOP Pool, Subject To The Approval Of Members Of The Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Engg. Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Engg. Works - Corporate Guarantee
Source: Dion Global
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1994PLC081235 and registration number is 081235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1052.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 143.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹96.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Engineering Works is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹13,933.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Engineering Works are ₹97.65 and ₹91.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹97.65 and 52-week low of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹37.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Engineering Works has shown returns of 9.49% over the past day, 13.1% for the past month, 57.85% over 3 months, 40.61% over 1 year, 31.09% across 3 years, and 103.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works are 62.29 and 8.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global