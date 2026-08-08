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Lloyds Engineering Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

LLOYDS ENGINEERING WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lloyds Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.78 Closed
9.49₹ 8.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lloyds Engineering Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.00₹97.65
₹96.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.41₹97.65
₹96.78
Open Price
₹92.30
Prev. Close
₹88.39
Volume
33,05,064

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Engineering Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lloyds Engineering Works has gained 40.61% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Engineering Works has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Lloyds Engineering Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Engineering Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.9891.72
1089.5190.72
2088.6889.17
5082.5782.84
10067.6774.22
20060.5567.06

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Engineering Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lloyds Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lloyds Engineering Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTLloyds Engg. Works - Variation In The Objects Of Rights Issue Of Shares As Disclosed In The Letter Of Offer Dated April 19, 2
Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTLloyds Engg. Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTLloyds Engg. Works - Increase In ESOP Pool, Subject To The Approval Of Members Of The Company
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTLloyds Engg. Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTLloyds Engg. Works - Corporate Guarantee

Source: Dion Global

About Lloyds Engineering Works

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1994PLC081235 and registration number is 081235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1052.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 143.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh R Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shreekrishna Mukesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajashekhar Mallikarjun Alegavi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bela Sundar Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Mohanlal Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshman Ananthsubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devidas Kashinath Kambale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Upadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanian Prabhakaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Engineering Works Share Price

What is the share price of Lloyds Engineering Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹96.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lloyds Engineering Works?

The Lloyds Engineering Works is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Engineering Works?

The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹13,933.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Engineering Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Engineering Works are ₹97.65 and ₹91.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Engineering Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹97.65 and 52-week low of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹37.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lloyds Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lloyds Engineering Works has shown returns of 9.49% over the past day, 13.1% for the past month, 57.85% over 3 months, 40.61% over 1 year, 31.09% across 3 years, and 103.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works are 62.29 and 8.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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