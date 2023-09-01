Follow Us

LLOYDS ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹42.90 Closed
2.260.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.60₹43.70
₹42.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.30₹59.75
₹42.90
Open Price
₹41.95
Prev. Close
₹41.95
Volume
13,49,110

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.9
  • R244.85
  • R346
  • Pivot
    42.75
  • S141.8
  • S240.65
  • S339.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8342.67
  • 1013.2943.24
  • 2013.1943.25
  • 5014.0338.69
  • 10013.1732.79
  • 20014.6726.6

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1994PLC081235 and registration number is 081235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh R Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajashekhar Mallikarjun Alegavi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bela Sundar Rajan
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ananthsubramanian Lakshman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Mohanlal Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹4,628.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is 116.93 and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is 23.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹42.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹59.75 and 52-week low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹12.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

