What is the share price of Lloyds Engineering Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹96.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Lloyds Engineering Works? The Lloyds Engineering Works is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Engineering Works? The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹13,933.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Engineering Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Engineering Works are ₹97.65 and ₹91.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Engineering Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹97.65 and 52-week low of Lloyds Engineering Works is ₹37.41 as on .

How has the Lloyds Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Lloyds Engineering Works has shown returns of 9.49% over the past day, 13.1% for the past month, 57.85% over 3 months, 40.61% over 1 year, 31.09% across 3 years, and 103.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works are 62.29 and 8.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global