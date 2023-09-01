Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH1994PLC081235 and registration number is 081235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹4,628.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is 116.93 and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is 23.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹42.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹59.75 and 52-week low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹12.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.