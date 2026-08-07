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IDBI Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDBI BANK

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of IDBI Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.11 Closed
-0.47₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IDBI Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.01₹84.65
₹84.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.05₹118.45
₹84.11
Open Price
₹84.54
Prev. Close
₹84.51
Volume
1,19,331

Source: Dion Global

IDBI Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IDBI Bank has declined 6.00% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, IDBI Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

IDBI Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IDBI Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.4884.46
1084.9584.6
2084.6684.41
5081.1582.71
10078.5283.39
20090.2886.13

Source: Dion Global

IDBI Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IDBI Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IDBI Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,61,9480.9711.45
5,53,7441.123.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IDBI Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTIDBI Bank - Notice About Change In Designation Of Board Of Directors
Jul 22, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTIDBI Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTIDBI Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTIDBI Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTIDBI Bank - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Bank For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Limited Review Report Submitted By S

Source: Dion Global

About IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2004GOI148838 and registration number is 148838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28997.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10752.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sumit Phakka
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayakumar S Pillai
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samaresh Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Prakash Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. P V Bharathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gokuldas Kallapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Jambunathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sahay
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo
    Nominee Director

FAQs on IDBI Bank Share Price

What is the share price of IDBI Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDBI Bank is ₹84.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IDBI Bank?

The IDBI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDBI Bank?

The market cap of IDBI Bank is ₹90,438.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IDBI Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IDBI Bank are ₹84.65 and ₹84.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDBI Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDBI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDBI Bank is ₹118.45 and 52-week low of IDBI Bank is ₹61.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IDBI Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The IDBI Bank has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, -6.11% over 1 year, 8.78% across 3 years, and 16.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDBI Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDBI Bank are 9.71 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IDBI Bank News

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