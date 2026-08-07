What is the share price of IDBI Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDBI Bank is ₹84.11 as on .

What kind of stock is IDBI Bank? The IDBI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDBI Bank? The market cap of IDBI Bank is ₹90,438.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IDBI Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of IDBI Bank are ₹84.65 and ₹84.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDBI Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDBI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDBI Bank is ₹118.45 and 52-week low of IDBI Bank is ₹61.05 as on .

How has the IDBI Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The IDBI Bank has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, -6.11% over 1 year, 8.78% across 3 years, and 16.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDBI Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDBI Bank are 9.71 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global