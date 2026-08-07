Here's the live share price of IDBI Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IDBI Bank has declined 6.00% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, IDBI Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.48
|84.46
|10
|84.95
|84.6
|20
|84.66
|84.41
|50
|81.15
|82.71
|100
|78.52
|83.39
|200
|90.28
|86.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IDBI Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,61,948
|0.97
|11.45
|5,53,744
|1.12
|3.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|IDBI Bank - Notice About Change In Designation Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|IDBI Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|IDBI Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|IDBI Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|IDBI Bank - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Bank For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Limited Review Report Submitted By S
Source: Dion Global
IDBI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2004GOI148838 and registration number is 148838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28997.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10752.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDBI Bank is ₹84.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IDBI Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IDBI Bank is ₹90,438.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IDBI Bank are ₹84.65 and ₹84.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDBI Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDBI Bank is ₹118.45 and 52-week low of IDBI Bank is ₹61.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IDBI Bank has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 10.85% over 3 months, -6.11% over 1 year, 8.78% across 3 years, and 16.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDBI Bank are 9.71 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global