Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,85,045
|0.28
|1.65
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,84,963
|0.28
|1.07
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,36,313
|1.01
|0.79
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,17,123
|0.28
|0.68
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,14,991
|1
|0.67
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|66,567
|0.28
|0.39
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|30,525
|0.28
|0.18
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|20,379
|0.02
|0.12
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,990
|0.28
|0.11
|Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index
|16,873
|1
|0.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IDBI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2004GOI148838 and registration number is 148838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18295.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10752.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹64,299.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd. is 17.35 and PB ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹60.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDBI Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹66.85 and 52-week low of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹39.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.