IDBI Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IDBI BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹60.05 Closed
0.420.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IDBI Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.25₹60.50
₹60.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.80₹66.85
₹60.05
Open Price
₹59.90
Prev. Close
₹59.80
Volume
59,78,462

IDBI Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.68
  • R261.22
  • R361.93
  • Pivot
    59.97
  • S159.43
  • S258.72
  • S358.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.3860.13
  • 1043.8560.68
  • 2042.8160.88
  • 5042.9159.38
  • 10038.8556.94
  • 20041.8253.63

IDBI Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

IDBI Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

IDBI Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,85,0450.281.65
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,84,9630.281.07
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,36,3131.010.79
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,17,1230.280.68
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,14,99110.67
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund66,5670.280.39
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF30,5250.280.18
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund20,3790.020.12
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,9900.280.11
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index16,87310.1
IDBI Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IDBI Bank Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2004GOI148838 and registration number is 148838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18295.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10752.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T N Manoharan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Khatanhar
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Samuel Joseph Jebaraj
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Ms. P V Bharathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Gupta
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Deepak Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gokuldas Kallapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Jambunathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samaresh Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gyan Prakash Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhuwanchandra B Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sahay
    Nominee Director

FAQs on IDBI Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IDBI Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹64,299.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd. is 17.35 and PB ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IDBI Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹60.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDBI Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDBI Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹66.85 and 52-week low of IDBI Bank Ltd. is ₹39.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

