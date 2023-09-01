Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,36,55,856
|0.31
|141.82
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|31,85,742
|0.16
|33.08
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|24,53,094
|0.12
|25.48
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|7,46,728
|0.03
|7.75
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|3,19,922
|0.05
|3.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219UP1975PLC004147 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1401.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹2,348.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹107.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagran Prakashan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹117.55 and 52-week low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹60.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.