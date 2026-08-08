Here's the live share price of Jagran Prakashan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jagran Prakashan has declined 12.31% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagran Prakashan has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.01
|63
|10
|62.81
|63
|20
|63.16
|63.28
|50
|65.62
|64.39
|100
|65.23
|65.36
|200
|67.1
|67.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jagran Prakashan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.29%, FII holding rose to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,14,133
|0.04
|38.8
|24,53,094
|0.07
|15.82
|7,46,728
|0.01
|4.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Jagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Jagran Prakashan - Board Meeting Intimation for Revised Notice Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Jagran Prakashan - Update Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Jagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Jagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219UP1975PLC004147 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1647.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan is ₹63.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagran Prakashan is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jagran Prakashan is ₹1,373.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagran Prakashan are ₹63.67 and ₹62.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagran Prakashan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagran Prakashan is ₹79.68 and 52-week low of Jagran Prakashan is ₹59.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagran Prakashan has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -14.26% across 3 years, and -0.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan are 6.97 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global