What is the share price of Jagran Prakashan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan is ₹63.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Jagran Prakashan? The Jagran Prakashan is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagran Prakashan? The market cap of Jagran Prakashan is ₹1,373.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagran Prakashan? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagran Prakashan are ₹63.67 and ₹62.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagran Prakashan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagran Prakashan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagran Prakashan is ₹79.68 and 52-week low of Jagran Prakashan is ₹59.10 as on .

How has the Jagran Prakashan performed historically in terms of returns? The Jagran Prakashan has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -14.26% across 3 years, and -0.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan are 6.97 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global