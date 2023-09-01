Follow Us

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.90 Closed
0.090.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.10₹109.90
₹107.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.70₹117.55
₹107.90
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹107.80
Volume
1,60,329

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.47
  • R2111.03
  • R3112.17
  • Pivot
    108.33
  • S1106.77
  • S2105.63
  • S3104.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.48107.66
  • 1065.62106.76
  • 2065.02104.53
  • 5065.1696.98
  • 10058.9888.78
  • 20063.0480.85

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,36,55,8560.31141.82
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan31,85,7420.1633.08
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan24,53,0940.1225.48
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund7,46,7280.037.75
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund3,19,9220.053.32

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219UP1975PLC004147 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1401.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shailesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Mohan Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Chandra Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Director
  • Mr. Devendra Mohan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Cherian
    Director
  • Ms. Divya Rupchand Karani
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sardana
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Mohan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Shashidhar Narain Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Sakhuja
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Gupta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹2,348.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹107.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagran Prakashan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹117.55 and 52-week low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹60.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

