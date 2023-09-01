What is the Market Cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.? The market cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹2,348.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 10.16 and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is ₹107.90 as on .