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Jagran Prakashan Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jagran Prakashan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.12 Closed
0.37₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jagran Prakashan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.60₹63.67
₹63.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.10₹79.68
₹63.12
Open Price
₹63.67
Prev. Close
₹62.89
Volume
13,895

Source: Dion Global

Jagran Prakashan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jagran Prakashan has declined 12.31% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagran Prakashan has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Jagran Prakashan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jagran Prakashan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.0163
1062.8163
2063.1663.28
5065.6264.39
10065.2365.36
20067.167.21

Source: Dion Global

Jagran Prakashan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jagran Prakashan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.29%, FII holding rose to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jagran Prakashan Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,14,1330.0438.8
24,53,0940.0715.82
7,46,7280.014.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jagran Prakashan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTJagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTJagran Prakashan - Board Meeting Intimation for Revised Notice Of Board Meeting.
Jul 29, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTJagran Prakashan - Update Of Board Meeting.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTJagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTJagran Prakashan - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Jagran Prakashan

Jagran Prakashan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219UP1975PLC004147 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1647.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta
    Non Exe.Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Mohan Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Chandra Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devendra Mohan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Hormusji N Cama
    Director
  • Ms. Divya Karani
    Director
  • Ms. Kemisha Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Mohan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Shaalin Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Sakhuja
    Director
  • Ms. Anita Nayyar
    Director

FAQs on Jagran Prakashan Share Price

What is the share price of Jagran Prakashan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagran Prakashan is ₹63.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jagran Prakashan?

The Jagran Prakashan is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagran Prakashan?

The market cap of Jagran Prakashan is ₹1,373.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagran Prakashan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagran Prakashan are ₹63.67 and ₹62.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagran Prakashan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagran Prakashan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagran Prakashan is ₹79.68 and 52-week low of Jagran Prakashan is ₹59.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jagran Prakashan performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jagran Prakashan has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, -6.82% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -14.26% across 3 years, and -0.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan are 6.97 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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