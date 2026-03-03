Facebook Pixel Code
Tata Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA TECHNOLOGIES

Tata Group | Midcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
DigitalElectric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Focused ITBSE Information TechnologyBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Tata Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹580.20 Closed
-0.90₹ -5.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Tata Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹561.85₹585.65
₹580.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹561.85₹797.00
₹580.20
Open Price
₹561.85
Prev. Close
₹585.45
Volume
1,38,181

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Technologies has declined 15.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.67%.

Tata Technologies’s current P/E of 44.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tata Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, Tata Technologies has declined 12.86% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Tata Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tata Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5588.28586.18
10594.63593.74
20614.66607.42
50637.64630.54
100660.11651.27
200685.88689.02

Tata Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.92%, FII holding rose to 5.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,11,5740.2742.57
3,40,4790.8921.99
3,24,9730.5820.99
2,24,5490.0914.5
1,58,4000.2810.23
1,40,0000.089.04
1,18,0510.577.63
68,8000.424.44
39,8031.792.57
32,8850.12.12

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Tata Technologies Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Technologies Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 2:53 PM ISTTata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mar 01, 2026, 2:37 AM ISTTata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 28, 2026, 2:04 AM ISTTata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 28, 2026, 1:18 AM ISTTata Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 28, 2026, 1:16 AM ISTTata Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1994PLC013313 and registration number is 013313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3024.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajoyendra Mukherjee
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Warren Kevin Harris
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balaje Rajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Usha Sangwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Ijari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarthi Sivanandh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Chandra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Technologies is ₹580.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Technologies?

The Tata Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Technologies?

The market cap of Tata Technologies is ₹23,544.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Technologies are ₹585.65 and ₹561.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Technologies is ₹797.00 and 52-week low of Tata Technologies is ₹561.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tata Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Technologies has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -12.13% for the past month, -14.55% over 3 months, -13.67% over 1 year, -23.86% across 3 years, and -15.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Technologies are 44.32 and 6.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.02 per annum.

Tata Technologies News

