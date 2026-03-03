Here's the live share price of Tata Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Technologies has declined 15.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.67%.
Tata Technologies’s current P/E of 44.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, Tata Technologies has declined 12.86% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|588.28
|586.18
|10
|594.63
|593.74
|20
|614.66
|607.42
|50
|637.64
|630.54
|100
|660.11
|651.27
|200
|685.88
|689.02
In the latest quarter, Tata Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.92%, FII holding rose to 5.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,11,574
|0.27
|42.57
|3,40,479
|0.89
|21.99
|3,24,973
|0.58
|20.99
|2,24,549
|0.09
|14.5
|1,58,400
|0.28
|10.23
|1,40,000
|0.08
|9.04
|1,18,051
|0.57
|7.63
|68,800
|0.42
|4.44
|39,803
|1.79
|2.57
|32,885
|0.1
|2.12
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 2:53 PM IST
|Tata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Mar 01, 2026, 2:37 AM IST
|Tata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 28, 2026, 2:04 AM IST
|Tata Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:18 AM IST
|Tata Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:16 AM IST
|Tata Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Tata Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1994PLC013313 and registration number is 013313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3024.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Technologies is ₹580.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Technologies is ₹23,544.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Technologies are ₹585.65 and ₹561.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Technologies is ₹797.00 and 52-week low of Tata Technologies is ₹561.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Technologies has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -12.13% for the past month, -14.55% over 3 months, -13.67% over 1 year, -23.86% across 3 years, and -15.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Technologies are 44.32 and 6.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.02 per annum.