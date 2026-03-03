Here's the live share price of Vishal Mega Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vishal Mega Mart has gained 0.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.92%.
Vishal Mega Mart’s current P/E of 69.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishal Mega Mart
|-5.22
|-3.14
|-12.90
|-20.14
|15.88
|1.52
|0.91
|Avenue Supermarts
|-1.22
|0.65
|-2.74
|-20.10
|10.27
|3.15
|3.70
|V-Mart Retail
|-1.57
|-10.27
|-27.85
|-25.24
|-24.90
|-2.29
|-4.34
|Shoppers Stop
|-3.68
|-20.87
|-25.83
|-43.12
|-40.68
|-21.94
|5.54
|Patel Retail
|-3.70
|-16.49
|-22.98
|-33.36
|-40.33
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Spencers Retail
|-3.40
|-10.79
|-24.96
|-45.06
|-48.06
|-19.40
|-16.99
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|0
|19.01
|34.93
|140.75
|140.75
|34.03
|19.21
|Praxis Home Retail
|-9.08
|6.77
|-22.16
|-46.27
|-43.52
|-24.39
|-18.96
|Future Consumer
|0
|-2.70
|-26.53
|-16.28
|-34.55
|-23.37
|-46.16
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|4.55
|-9.21
|-17.86
|-31.62
|4.45
|-14.95
|11.08
|Heads UP Ventures
|-0.99
|-7.84
|-16.77
|-25.33
|-32.69
|-16.57
|-8.13
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-8.93
|-3.36
|-6.28
|-8.20
|-8.62
|5.47
|-8.18
Over the last one year, Vishal Mega Mart has gained 15.88% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (10.27%), V-Mart Retail (-24.90%), Shoppers Stop (-40.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Mega Mart has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (3.70%) and V-Mart Retail (-4.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.23
|121.63
|10
|121.19
|121.65
|20
|122.17
|122.36
|50
|127.19
|126.09
|100
|133.71
|130.16
|200
|135.85
|128.06
In the latest quarter, Vishal Mega Mart saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.09%, while DII stake increased to 25.47%, FII holding rose to 15.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,34,17,809
|2.37
|2,184.2
|11,08,59,899
|2.36
|1,396.28
|7,49,98,244
|1.16
|944.6
|7,00,00,000
|2.05
|881.65
|3,78,78,788
|1.2
|477.08
|3,57,11,859
|1.46
|449.79
|3,50,85,169
|0.91
|441.9
|3,48,96,768
|1.05
|439.52
|3,32,80,838
|0.39
|419.17
|3,00,17,708
|0.75
|378.07
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 6:36 PM IST
|Vishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:50 PM IST
|Vishal Mega Mart - Intimation Of Grant Of 5,00,000 Stock Options Under Vishal Mega Mart Employees Stock Options Plan 2019
|Mar 02, 2026, 5:03 PM IST
|Vishal Mega Mart - Clarification On Volume Movement
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Vishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Vishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2018PLC073282 and registration number is 073282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5946.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4597.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Mega Mart is ₹117.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishal Mega Mart is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹54,744.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Mega Mart are ₹118.55 and ₹115.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Mega Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹157.75 and 52-week low of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹96.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishal Mega Mart has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, -13.73% over 3 months, 16.92% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 0.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Mega Mart are 69.65 and 7.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.