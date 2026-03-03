Facebook Pixel Code
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISHAL MEGA MART

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 500BSE IPOBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Vishal Mega Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.15 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vishal Mega Mart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.75₹118.55
₹117.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.55₹157.75
₹117.15
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹117.80
Volume
14,56,222

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vishal Mega Mart has gained 0.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.92%.

Vishal Mega Mart’s current P/E of 69.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vishal Mega Mart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishal Mega Mart		-5.22-3.14-12.90-20.1415.881.520.91
Avenue Supermarts		-1.220.65-2.74-20.1010.273.153.70
V-Mart Retail		-1.57-10.27-27.85-25.24-24.90-2.29-4.34
Shoppers Stop		-3.68-20.87-25.83-43.12-40.68-21.945.54
Patel Retail		-3.70-16.49-22.98-33.36-40.33-15.81-9.81
Spencers Retail		-3.40-10.79-24.96-45.06-48.06-19.40-16.99
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		019.0134.93140.75140.7534.0319.21
Praxis Home Retail		-9.086.77-22.16-46.27-43.52-24.39-18.96
Future Consumer		0-2.70-26.53-16.28-34.55-23.37-46.16
Aditya Consumer Marketing		4.55-9.21-17.86-31.624.45-14.9511.08
Heads UP Ventures		-0.99-7.84-16.77-25.33-32.69-16.57-8.13
Shanti Guru Industries		-8.93-3.36-6.28-8.20-8.625.47-8.18

Over the last one year, Vishal Mega Mart has gained 15.88% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (10.27%), V-Mart Retail (-24.90%), Shoppers Stop (-40.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishal Mega Mart has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (3.70%) and V-Mart Retail (-4.34%).

Vishal Mega Mart Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.23121.63
10121.19121.65
20122.17122.36
50127.19126.09
100133.71130.16
200135.85128.06

Vishal Mega Mart Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishal Mega Mart saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.09%, while DII stake increased to 25.47%, FII holding rose to 15.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,34,17,8092.372,184.2
11,08,59,8992.361,396.28
7,49,98,2441.16944.6
7,00,00,0002.05881.65
3,78,78,7881.2477.08
3,57,11,8591.46449.79
3,50,85,1690.91441.9
3,48,96,7681.05439.52
3,32,80,8380.39419.17
3,00,17,7080.75378.07

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Vishal Mega Mart Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 6:36 PM ISTVishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 03, 2026, 2:50 PM ISTVishal Mega Mart - Intimation Of Grant Of 5,00,000 Stock Options Under Vishal Mega Mart Employees Stock Options Plan 2019
Mar 02, 2026, 5:03 PM ISTVishal Mega Mart - Clarification On Volume Movement
Feb 16, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTVishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 30, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTVishal Mega Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2018PLC073282 and registration number is 073282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5946.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4597.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Neha Bansal
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunender Kapur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Soumya Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manas Tandon
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vishal Mega Mart Share Price

What is the share price of Vishal Mega Mart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishal Mega Mart is ₹117.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishal Mega Mart?

The Vishal Mega Mart is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Mega Mart?

The market cap of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹54,744.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishal Mega Mart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishal Mega Mart are ₹118.55 and ₹115.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishal Mega Mart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishal Mega Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹157.75 and 52-week low of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹96.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vishal Mega Mart performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishal Mega Mart has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, -13.73% over 3 months, 16.92% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 0.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishal Mega Mart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishal Mega Mart are 69.65 and 7.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vishal Mega Mart News

