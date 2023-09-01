Follow Us

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Smallcap | NSE
₹412.55 Closed
-1.69-7.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹406.00₹418.80
₹412.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹186.60₹458.50
₹412.55
Open Price
₹418.80
Prev. Close
₹419.65
Volume
12,77,699

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1418.73
  • R2425.17
  • R3431.53
  • Pivot
    412.37
  • S1405.93
  • S2399.57
  • S3393.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5225.85405.6
  • 10227.29394.57
  • 20231.97390.45
  • 50262.29387.32
  • 100279.27363.03
  • 200223.3321.86

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Samco Active Momentum Fund2,08,3062.048.4
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund1,80,5890.687.29
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund30,9090.031.14
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund25,2250.371.02
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Conservative6,2000.420.23

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101TN1965GOI005389 and registration number is 005389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paraffin wax. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43375.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S M Vaidya
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Rajeev Ailawadi
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. H Shankar
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Rungta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C K Shivanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B Dakhili
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sukla Mistry
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Deepak Srivastava
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Babak Bagherpour
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹6,143.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 3.56 and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹412.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹458.50 and 52-week low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹186.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

