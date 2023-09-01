Name
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101TN1965GOI005389 and registration number is 005389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paraffin wax. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43375.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹6,143.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 3.56 and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹412.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹458.50 and 52-week low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹186.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.