What is the share price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,275.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Chennai Petroleum Corporation? The Chennai Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation? The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹18,986.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Petroleum Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are ₹1,285.00 and ₹1,220.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,354.00 and 52-week low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹621.00 as on .

How has the Chennai Petroleum Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Chennai Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 17.31% for the past month, 18.48% over 3 months, 98.78% over 1 year, 51.06% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are 4.55 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global