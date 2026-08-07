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Chennai Petroleum Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,275.00 Closed
-1.37₹ -17.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chennai Petroleum Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,220.20₹1,285.00
₹1,275.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹621.00₹1,354.00
₹1,275.00
Open Price
₹1,234.55
Prev. Close
₹1,292.70
Volume
1,34,142

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chennai Petroleum Corporation has gained 98.78% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Petroleum Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,243.131,290.93
101,243.451,264.45
201,200.661,230.76
501,158.631,171.56
1001,086.321,103.5
200988.831,008.06

Source: Dion Global

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chennai Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding rose to 14.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
56,5070.356.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Chennai Petroleum Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTChennai Petroleum - INTIMATION FOR RESCHEDULING OF 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON 26TH AUGUST 2026 (WEDNESDAY)
Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTChennai Petroleum - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 02, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTChennai Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTChennai Petroleum - NOTICE OF 60Th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF THE COMPANY
Jul 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTChennai Petroleum - 60Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company For The Year 2025-26 Will Be Held On Monday, The 24Th Au

Source: Dion Global

About Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101TN1965GOI005389 and registration number is 005389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63639.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvinder Singh Sahney
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. H Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Agrawala
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. S G Venkatesh
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. P Kannan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Srivastava
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Inder Jeet
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Babak Bagherpour
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. M B Dakhili
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. V C Asokan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹18,986.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are ₹1,285.00 and ₹1,220.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,354.00 and 52-week low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹621.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chennai Petroleum Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 17.31% for the past month, 18.48% over 3 months, 98.78% over 1 year, 51.06% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are 4.55 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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