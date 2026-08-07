Here's the live share price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chennai Petroleum Corporation has gained 98.78% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Chennai Petroleum Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,243.13
|1,290.93
|10
|1,243.45
|1,264.45
|20
|1,200.66
|1,230.76
|50
|1,158.63
|1,171.56
|100
|1,086.32
|1,103.5
|200
|988.83
|1,008.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chennai Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding rose to 14.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|56,507
|0.35
|6.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Chennai Petroleum - INTIMATION FOR RESCHEDULING OF 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON 26TH AUGUST 2026 (WEDNESDAY)
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Chennai Petroleum - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Chennai Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Chennai Petroleum - NOTICE OF 60Th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF THE COMPANY
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Chennai Petroleum - 60Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company For The Year 2025-26 Will Be Held On Monday, The 24Th Au
Source: Dion Global
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101TN1965GOI005389 and registration number is 005389. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63639.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 148.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹18,986.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are ₹1,285.00 and ₹1,220.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chennai Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹1,354.00 and 52-week low of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹621.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chennai Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, 17.31% for the past month, 18.48% over 3 months, 98.78% over 1 year, 51.06% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chennai Petroleum Corporation are 4.55 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.86 per annum.
Source: Dion Global