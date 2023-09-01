Follow Us

State Bank of India Share Price

STATE BANK OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹569.55 Closed
1.468.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
State Bank of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹562.10₹571.20
₹569.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹499.35₹629.55
₹569.55
Open Price
₹562.70
Prev. Close
₹561.35
Volume
1,81,20,203

State Bank of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1572.63
  • R2576.47
  • R3581.73
  • Pivot
    567.37
  • S1563.53
  • S2558.27
  • S3554.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5560.52568.06
  • 10545.61570.58
  • 20538.19575.15
  • 50539.98579.65
  • 100511.91576.23
  • 200503.66565.61

State Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

State Bank of India Share Holdings

State Bank of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF7,17,93,2212.714,452.62
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,84,09,5493.053,001.88
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund4,70,00,0004.872,914.94
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan4,02,14,7714.112,494.12
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,35,00,0005.432,077.67
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan2,83,00,0004.371,755.17
SBI Focused Equity Fund2,70,00,0005.61,674.54
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,97,03,3513.411,222
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,90,76,3322.721,183.11
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,84,50,0534.091,144.27
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

State Bank of India Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1955 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara
    Chairman
  • Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. J Swaminathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Venugopal
    Shareholder Director
  • Dr. Ganesh G Natarajan
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Mrugank M Paranjape
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Ketan S Vikamsey
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Vivek Joshi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Prafulla P Chhajed
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on State Bank of India

What is the Market Cap of State Bank of India?

The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹5,00,983.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of State Bank of India?

P/E ratio of State Bank of India is 9.0 and PB ratio of State Bank of India is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of State Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹569.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Bank of India is ₹629.55 and 52-week low of State Bank of India is ₹499.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

