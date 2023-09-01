Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|7,17,93,221
|2.71
|4,452.62
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,84,09,549
|3.05
|3,001.88
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|4,70,00,000
|4.87
|2,914.94
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|4,02,14,771
|4.11
|2,494.12
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,35,00,000
|5.43
|2,077.67
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,83,00,000
|4.37
|1,755.17
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|2,70,00,000
|5.6
|1,674.54
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,97,03,351
|3.41
|1,222
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,90,76,332
|2.72
|1,183.11
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,84,50,053
|4.09
|1,144.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
State Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1955 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹5,00,983.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of State Bank of India is 9.0 and PB ratio of State Bank of India is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹569.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Bank of India is ₹629.55 and 52-week low of State Bank of India is ₹499.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.