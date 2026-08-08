What is the share price of State Bank of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹1,096.05 as on .

What kind of stock is State Bank of India? The State Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of State Bank of India? The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹1,011,721.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of State Bank of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of State Bank of India are ₹1,124.40 and ₹1,075.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Bank of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Bank of India is ₹1,234.80 and 52-week low of State Bank of India is ₹790.10 as on .

How has the State Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns? The State Bank of India has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 5.61% for the past month, 0.39% over 3 months, 36.11% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of State Bank of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Bank of India are 12.15 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global