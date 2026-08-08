Here's the live share price of State Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, State Bank of India has gained 36.11% compared to peers like Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%), Bank of Baroda (3.33%). From a 5 year perspective, State Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to Union Bank of India (38.75%) and Punjab National Bank (24.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,023.17
|1,037.53
|10
|1,023.41
|1,032.43
|20
|1,028.24
|1,030
|50
|1,015.09
|1,027.4
|100
|1,031.76
|1,027.39
|200
|1,024.21
|1,001.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, State Bank of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.47%, while DII stake increased to 26.65%, FII holding fell to 10.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,45,79,608
|4.3
|4,577.88
|3,50,00,000
|3.38
|3,594.15
|3,30,00,000
|3.96
|3,388.77
|3,00,00,000
|6.52
|3,080.7
|2,38,00,000
|4.38
|2,444.02
|1,91,06,000
|3.56
|1,962
|1,41,20,988
|5.31
|1,450.08
|1,37,32,363
|1.95
|1,410.18
|1,32,90,164
|3.1
|1,364.77
|1,25,82,107
|2.43
|1,292.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|SBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|SBI - Statement Of Deviation / Variation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|SBI - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|SBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|SBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
State Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20012024STATEBANK and registration number is 0. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 482797.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 923.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹1,096.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The State Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹1,011,721.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of State Bank of India are ₹1,124.40 and ₹1,075.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Bank of India is ₹1,234.80 and 52-week low of State Bank of India is ₹790.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The State Bank of India has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 5.61% for the past month, 0.39% over 3 months, 36.11% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Bank of India are 12.15 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global