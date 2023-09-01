What is the Market Cap of State Bank of India? The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹5,00,983.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of State Bank of India? P/E ratio of State Bank of India is 9.0 and PB ratio of State Bank of India is 1.51 as on .

What is the share price of State Bank of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹569.55 as on .