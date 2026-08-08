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State Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

STATE BANK OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)Financial ServicesRural
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Here's the live share price of State Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,096.05 Closed
1.03₹ 11.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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State Bank of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,075.30₹1,124.40
₹1,096.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹790.10₹1,234.80
₹1,096.05
Open Price
₹1,081.95
Prev. Close
₹1,084.85
Volume
19,74,772

Source: Dion Global

State Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, State Bank of India has gained 36.11% compared to peers like Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%), Bank of Baroda (3.33%). From a 5 year perspective, State Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to Union Bank of India (38.75%) and Punjab National Bank (24.24%).

State Bank of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

State Bank of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,023.171,037.53
101,023.411,032.43
201,028.241,030
501,015.091,027.4
1001,031.761,027.39
2001,024.211,001.93

Source: Dion Global

State Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, State Bank of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.47%, while DII stake increased to 26.65%, FII holding fell to 10.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

State Bank of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,45,79,6084.34,577.88
3,50,00,0003.383,594.15
3,30,00,0003.963,388.77
3,00,00,0006.523,080.7
2,38,00,0004.382,444.02
1,91,06,0003.561,962
1,41,20,9885.311,450.08
1,37,32,3631.951,410.18
1,32,90,1643.11,364.77
1,25,82,1072.431,292.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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State Bank of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTSBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSBI - Statement Of Deviation / Variation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTSBI - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTSBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTSBI - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20012024STATEBANK and registration number is 0. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 482797.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 923.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ranjan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan S Vikamsey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mrugank M Paranjape
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dubey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagaraju Maddirala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on State Bank of India Share Price

What is the share price of State Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Bank of India is ₹1,096.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is State Bank of India?

The State Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of State Bank of India?

The market cap of State Bank of India is ₹1,011,721.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of State Bank of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of State Bank of India are ₹1,124.40 and ₹1,075.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Bank of India is ₹1,234.80 and 52-week low of State Bank of India is ₹790.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the State Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The State Bank of India has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 5.61% for the past month, 0.39% over 3 months, 36.11% over 1 year, 24.51% across 3 years, and 20.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of State Bank of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Bank of India are 12.15 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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