Here's the live share price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has declined 7.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.51%.
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd’s current P/E of 34.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has declined 56.03% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|303.87
|300.61
|10
|312.14
|312.9
|20
|347.02
|338.32
|50
|416.43
|397.97
|100
|490.09
|458.42
|200
|552.68
|521.55
In the latest quarter, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 39.56%, FII holding rose to 27.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|65,92,359
|0.69
|256.05
|26,16,063
|0.21
|101.61
|25,62,532
|0.79
|99.53
|12,30,326
|0.53
|47.79
|12,00,000
|0.52
|46.61
|11,04,965
|0.94
|42.92
|10,00,000
|0.73
|38.84
|8,71,257
|0.18
|33.84
|8,00,517
|1.18
|31.09
|6,05,067
|1.58
|23.5
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 4:38 PM IST
|Awfis Space Solution - Disclosure Of Material Events / Information By Listed Entities Under Regulations 30 Of Securities And
|Feb 26, 2026, 4:19 PM IST
|Awfis Space Solution - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Of Material Events / Information By Listed Entities Under Regulat
|Feb 10, 2026, 6:49 PM IST
|Awfis Space Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 06, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
|Awfis Space Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Awfis Space Solution - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2014PLC274236 and registration number is 274236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Office administrative and other business activities including call centers, organising conventions, collection agencies, packaging activities etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1203.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹283.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹2,028.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd are ₹286.60 and ₹270.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Awfis Space Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹718.00 and 52-week low of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹270.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -29.81% for the past month, -47.13% over 3 months, -56.51% over 1 year, -12.21% across 3 years, and -7.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd are 34.48 and 3.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.