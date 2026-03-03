Facebook Pixel Code
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

AWFIS SPACE SOLUTIONS LTD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹283.55 Closed
-3.06₹ -8.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.25₹286.60
₹283.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.25₹718.00
₹283.55
Open Price
₹270.25
Prev. Close
₹292.50
Volume
14,442

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has declined 7.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.51%.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd’s current P/E of 34.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has declined 56.03% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5303.87300.61
10312.14312.9
20347.02338.32
50416.43397.97
100490.09458.42
200552.68521.55

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 39.56%, FII holding rose to 27.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
65,92,3590.69256.05
26,16,0630.21101.61
25,62,5320.7999.53
12,30,3260.5347.79
12,00,0000.5246.61
11,04,9650.9442.92
10,00,0000.7338.84
8,71,2570.1833.84
8,00,5171.1831.09
6,05,0671.5823.5

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 4:38 PM ISTAwfis Space Solution - Disclosure Of Material Events / Information By Listed Entities Under Regulations 30 Of Securities And
Feb 26, 2026, 4:19 PM ISTAwfis Space Solution - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Of Material Events / Information By Listed Entities Under Regulat
Feb 10, 2026, 6:49 PM ISTAwfis Space Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 06, 2026, 3:49 PM ISTAwfis Space Solution - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTAwfis Space Solution - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

About Awfis Space Solutions Ltd

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2014PLC274236 and registration number is 274236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Office administrative and other business activities including call centers, organising conventions, collection agencies, packaging activities etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1203.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Ramani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Bhartia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kharabanda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Jaykrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Awfis Space Solutions Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹283.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

The Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

The market cap of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹2,028.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd are ₹286.60 and ₹270.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Awfis Space Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹718.00 and 52-week low of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is ₹270.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Awfis Space Solutions Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -29.81% for the past month, -47.13% over 3 months, -56.51% over 1 year, -12.21% across 3 years, and -7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd are 34.48 and 3.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd News

